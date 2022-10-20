Read full article on original website
WOWO News
Police Investigating Sunday Night Death At A Fort Wayne Motel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway after a Sunday Night incident at a Fort Wayne Motel. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, dispatchers confirm that a death investigation had begun at the Travel Inn, off of West Coliseum Boulevard following an initial call to police at around 8:20 P.M. Sunday night. for an unknown problem. Dispatchers say a person was found dead in a room at the motel, but details such as the person’s identity have not yet been released. More details are expected throughout the day today from police.
WOWO News
Three injured in southeast Fort Wayne crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, three vehicles were involved in a crash in the area of Hanna Street, Paulding Road, and Decatur Road. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that police believe a car traveling westbound on Paulding Road ran a red light and sideswiped a truck that was southbound on Decatur Road. Another pickup that was stopped at the light going east on Paulding Road was also involved in the crash.
WOWO News
WOWO News
Death of woman triggers investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in northwest Fort Wayne. It started around 4:09 PM when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Millstone Drive on a report of an unresponsive female. After...
WOWO News
One person injured after vehicle drives into Waterloo home
WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman was injured after driving her vehicle into a home in Waterloo, Indiana. It started around 4:54 AM when officers with the Waterloo Marshal’s Department responded to the 300 block of West Union Street on a report of a vehicle driving into a home.
WANE-TV
Man killed by own vehicle in Indiana Toll Road crash
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police Toll Road Post is investigating a two vehicle crash in LaGrange County that killed a man from Florida. It happened shortly after 9:30 Sunday night on eastbound I-90 near the 111.2 mile marker. According to troopers’ preliminary investigation, Kubanychbek Abdyrakhmanov, 41, of Coral Springs, Florida, hit a deer in the left lane. Abdyrakhmanov stopped in that lane and got out to inspect the damage.
abc57.com
Goshen police respond to one-person shooting Saturday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Police were dispatched to 1914 Elkhart Road at 3:05 a.m. Saturday to respond to multiple reports that someone had been shot, according to the Goshen Police Department. Officers discovered a 24-year-old white man on the scene who had been shot several times. The identity of the individual...
22 WSBT
Man hospitalized after early morning shooting
GOSHEN, Ind. (WSBT) — Goshen Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man injured Saturday. Police were called to Elkhart Road shortly after 3:00 a.m. after multiple reports of someone being shot in a parking lot. Upon arrival, police say they found a 24-year-old man suffering...
WNDU
Man seriously hurt in Goshen shooting
WOWO News
Suspects Arrested In Thursday Morning Fort Wayne Shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne have made an arrest in regards to a shooting that happened Thursday Morning. It was at around 6 P.M. when Police arrested two individuals involved in the shooting that happened in the 1100 block of Fayette Drive early Thursday Morning. Among those arrested was Riley Irving, along with one juvenile who were taken into custody. Both Irving and the juvenile were charged with Attempted Murder, Robbery (Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury), and Kidnapping. The initial call from police came Thursday morning to the Black Pine Flats apartments after neighbors heard gunshots. Authorities found the victim, a man, with very serious injuries. His condition remains unknown at this time. Further details in the shooting remain under investigation.
inkfreenews.com
Motorcyclist Injured On SR 15
MILFORD — A female motorcyclist suffered unknown injuries in a crash on SR 15, south of CR 1350N tonight, Friday, Oct. 21. The crash was reported at 5:15 p.m. According to initial reports the motorcycle struck the guardrail causing the operator to be ejected. The motorcycle came to rest south of the guardrail on the westside of SR 15.
WOWO News
Former Auburn department head sues city
AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – The former head of Auburn’s Department of Building, Planning & Development is suing the city. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that Amy Schweitzer filed the tort claim against the City of Auburn on October 11 in Dekalb Superior Court. Schweitzer says that she was fired for refusing to follow Mayor Mike Ley’s orders regarding an unsafe building.
WOWO News
Man gets 95 years in prison for Lake James murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – On Monday, Matthew Hoover was sentenced to 95 years in prison for the murder of 82-year-old Wilma Ball on June 23 of last year. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said Hoover was given the maximum sentence for both charges he faced. Those included 65 years for murder and 30 years for Level 2 burglary. Musser said that the particularly heinous nature of the crime was taken into consideration during sentencing.
ISP: Inmate found dead at Huntington County Jail
According to the release, jail staff found 42-year-old Nicholas Parks, an inmate from from Bunker Hill, unresponsive.
WOWO News
Details announced for this year’s Veteran’s Day Parade
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – This year’s Veterans Day Parade takes place on November 5, with the theme “Purple Heart Recipients”. The parade line up will start at 10 a.m. at the corner of Bob Arnold Drive and Parnell Avenue. The parade opening ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. The parade will then travel north on Parnell Avenue to the Memorial Coliseum for placement of wreaths, playing of taps, and remembering fallen brothers and sisters-in-arms.
WOWO News
Allen County Board of Commissioners – October 25 jail update
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (News Release) – The Allen County Commissioners release the following updates on the process to identify a location for a new county confinement center:. To date, the Commissioners have researched and vetted eight properties in Allen County. Of those, four properties have been deemed not viable...
WANE-TV
Police: 2 suspects face preliminary charges of attempted murder in south Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police announced two suspects were arrested in relation to the shooting that happened in south Fort Wayne Thursday morning. Police say Riley Irving and an unnamed juvenile were given preliminary charges of attempted murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and kidnapping.
WOWO News
Gas Prices Down Over 20 Cents In Last Week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The on-going yoyo that is gas prices across Northeast Indiana continues. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 21.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.85/gallon today according to GasBuddy. Prices in Fort Wayne are 0.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 54.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.65/gallon Sunday while the lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.30/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77/gallon. The national average price of diesel has risen however, up 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.
Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals have entered not guilty pleas to charges returned against them by a recent session of the Allen County grand jury:. Adrian Houston, 34, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Travis Jarvis, 28, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Otis...
'Thank God' | Suspect in Delaware County murder will remain behind bars
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A judge denied the bail request of a Delaware County man accused of murdering his neighbor. Cy Alley has remained in custody since he was arrested and charged in August with killing Gary Copley. The judge’s decision came down hours after the Thursday morning bail...
