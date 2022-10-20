ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

itechpost.com

Hive Ransomware Group Leaks Data from Tata Power Cyberattack

Tata Power, a subsidiary of the multinational conglomerate Tata Group and a leading power generation company in India, confirmed that it had suffered a cyberattack this month. Now, it appears that the ransom negotiation failed as Hive ransomware group operators are seen leaking data they claimed to have stolen from the Mumbai-based company.
The Hill

Now is the time to get bipartisan retirement reform done

All Americans deserve an opportunity to have a safe and secure retirement. Unfortunately, the pandemic made it harder for those with lower incomes to save and widened the gap between those who have retirement savings and those who do not. A higher percent of U.S. households risk losing their standard of living in retirement now than before COVID-19.
itechpost.com

Finally, EPA Approves Tesla Semi for Delivery to Customers

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved the delivery of Tesla Semi to customers, a signal for the electric semi truck to enter the stream of commerce. EPA issued the Certificates of Conformity. That means the vehicle, which Tesla introduced in 2017 as the "future of trucking," has met the regulatory standards on emissions and fuel economy.
