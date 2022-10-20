Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
itechpost.com
Hive Ransomware Group Leaks Data from Tata Power Cyberattack
Tata Power, a subsidiary of the multinational conglomerate Tata Group and a leading power generation company in India, confirmed that it had suffered a cyberattack this month. Now, it appears that the ransom negotiation failed as Hive ransomware group operators are seen leaking data they claimed to have stolen from the Mumbai-based company.
itechpost.com
Fiido Scrambles to Appease E-Bike Owners After Its T1 Model Started Breaking in Half
Fiido found its hands full trying to appease its customers following reports that its T1 model started to show a similar defect to its futuristic Fiido X e-bike, which had the inclination to break in half six months ago. The e-bike company based in Hongkong recalled Fiido X in April...
Now is the time to get bipartisan retirement reform done
All Americans deserve an opportunity to have a safe and secure retirement. Unfortunately, the pandemic made it harder for those with lower incomes to save and widened the gap between those who have retirement savings and those who do not. A higher percent of U.S. households risk losing their standard of living in retirement now than before COVID-19.
itechpost.com
Finally, EPA Approves Tesla Semi for Delivery to Customers
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved the delivery of Tesla Semi to customers, a signal for the electric semi truck to enter the stream of commerce. EPA issued the Certificates of Conformity. That means the vehicle, which Tesla introduced in 2017 as the "future of trucking," has met the regulatory standards on emissions and fuel economy.
Comments / 0