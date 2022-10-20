Read full article on original website
Yes, That Was a Bison Running Around Loose in Belton, Texas
If you saw a bison Tuesday afternoon around downtown Belton, Texas, you weren't imagining it. Even though it was like a scene from the Wild West, no one was filming a movie. With some help from a few Central Texas cowboys on horseback, authorities were able to corral, tranquilize, and capture a bison - without injury to anyone, including the animal on the loose.
A Temple, Texas Hospital is Helping with Robinson Family Farm Fire Relief
Both Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas and people who were affected by the fire that took place on October 15th of this year are still navigating the unknown. While the organization has announced their steps moving forward, individuals who lost cars and other items are still searching for ways to replace what was lost when their vehicles were burned in a blaze in the local attraction's parking lot.
Killeen, Texas Schools Wants to Raid Your Closet For A Good Cause
If you are in the closet on this one, let me fill you in on a wonderful thing KISD is doing for students and their families in need in Killeen, Texas. They operate something they like to call the “Clothes Closet”. Dust Off Your Denim. The Clothes Closet...
Free Treats, No Tricks: Your Halloween Fun Guide for Killeen, Texas
If you are wondering about free, fun things to do in Belton, Temple, and Killeen, Texas this Halloween, keep scrolling. Things may be a little confusing this year, since Halloween falls on a Monday, but there are a lot of events throughout the last weekend of October to choose from in Central Texas that are wallet-friendly.
Killeen, Texas Woman Now A Hero To Fellow Domestic Violence Victims
The bittersweet story of Audrey Prosper will forever make me emotional about Killeen, Texas and the strong women who call our city home. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and I wanted to take this opportunity to write about Audrey and her story. Audrey was born and raised in Killeen....
Temple, Texas Woman Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Take Toddler From Store
One woman in Temple is in custody after her alleged actions at a grocery store on Saturday, October 22nd. According to KWKT and KWTX Officers were called to the grocery store in the 1300 block of West Adams. Reports stated that the women was yelling at customers. When officers arrived at the area and entered the store, customers pointed out where the individual was.
Warning Notice! Belton Texas Has Been Ordered To Boil Water
UPDATE Saturday, October 22, 11:52 AM: City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer reports that the precautionary boil notice has been lifted. Belton, Texas please don’t hate me for this, because I know I hate writing annoying articles but this one is necessary. A boil water notice has been issued for neighborhoods in Belton unfortunately the notices are in response to repair on a Repsher Watermain.
Belton, Texas Police Investigating Death of Child, 3
(BELTON, TEXAS): The Belton Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near the 1300 block of Daniel Drive at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The victim is a 3-year-old male, was located in a wooded area nearby. He was pronounced deceased on arrival with signs of trauma. The details regarding when or how the death occurred are still under investigation. The name of the victim is being withheld as next of kin are still being notified about the incident.
Get Your Bagpipes Ready for the Scottish Highland Games in Salado, Texas
Don your tartans and get ready for the caber toss! The 61st Scottish Gathering and Highland Games are coming to Salado, Texas November 11 through the 13th. The Scottish Gathering has been a Salado tradition for decades, and is far more than a party. It's a celebration of Scottish heritage complete with traditional games, a colorful clan tent village, genealogy and tartan history, and so much more. Oh, and of course the bag pipes will be out!
Man Arresting In Shooting Of Copperas Cove, Texas H-E-B Window
Recently, law enforcement in Copperas Cove were looking someone in connection in the shooting of a H-E-B window. After investigation, police have a man in custody for the incident after security footage revealed the suspect in question. Results Of Investigation. According a press release from Copperas Cove Police, when police...
Meet Jake Wright, the Biggest Dallas Cowboys Fan in Killeen, Texas
MEET JAKE WRIGHT - KILLEEN'S #1 DALLAS COWBOYS FAN. Just look at this mobile monument to America's Team. Jake had every inch of his SUV plastered with Cowboys regalia. This car is exactly what you think a Dallas fanatic would drive. From the tires to the roof, and even the interior, this man's ride leaves no room for doubt about who he's rooting for on the good days and the bad.
10 Halloween Attractions You Have To Do This Weekend & Next Around Killeen, Texas
If you are like me and are still trying to figure out what to do in the Killeen, TX area for yourself or with your family for Halloween, I narrowed down my search to events or attractions that were close enough to get out and still be able to enjoy some fun! I may not make to them all, but we sure will check out a few! Scroll down to see what I came up with. Happy Haunting!
Bug Cake Made by Austin, Texas Baker Is So Real You’ll Scream
How to tell when the job was done too well: when the cake made to scare people creeps out the baker!. That is exactly what happened with this cake that chef Natalie Sideserf from Austin, Texas made recently for Halloween. Sideserf Cake Studio. Sideserf and her husband Dave own a...
