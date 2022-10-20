ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

morganpawprint.com

Morgan Welcomes New Athletic Director

With Morgan sports currently underway, new athletic director Meagan Sears has become a friendly face inside and outside the building. After Morgan’s old athletic director Lewis Pappariella left for another shoreline school, Meagan Sears has “come home.”. Growing up in western Massachusetts, Meagan Sears always had a love...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE
Towerlight

TU honors Black alumni during homecoming with dedications for renamed residence halls, Divine Nine Walkway

Towson University honored its Black alumni during Saturday’s dedication ceremonies for the National Pan-Hellenic Council tribute walkway and residence halls renamed to honor the University’s first Black graduates, Marvis Barnes and Myra Harris. The ceremony, held in the courtyard between Barnes Hall and Towson Run Apartments, coincided with...
TOWSON, MD
insideradio.com

WOLB Baltimore Morning Host Larry Young Sets Retirement.

Larry Young, the former Maryland State Senator turned radio host, will retire from Radio One talk WOLB Baltimore (1010) after 25 years with the station. Young will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 27 at a special anniversary and retirement dinner attended by Urban One founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes and the Rev. Al Sharpton. “The Larry Young Morning Show” will officially sign off at the end of the year.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore Arena being renamed CFG Bank Arena, expected to open in February 2023

The live entertainment and sports venue formerly known as Royal Farms Arena is being renamed CFG Bank Arena and is expected to open in February 2023 after renovations, developers announced Monday. CFG Bank, the largest bank headquartered in Baltimore, reached a multi-year arena naming rights agreement with development company Oak...
BALTIMORE, MD
realtormarney.com

Fall Back 2022

We fall back on November 6, 2022 at 2:00am in 2022. Daylight Saving Time will come to an end and we will be back on Standard Time. This will mean it will be lighter earlier in the morning, but it also means that night will fall earlier as well. For example, sunset is at 6:15pm tonight, as of Sunday, November 6th, it will be at 5:00pm!
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

USS Constellation sails to new, temporary, home

The ship is now stationed at Tradepoint Atlantic for repairs. Historic Ships of Baltimore moved the ship Tuesday morning from its berth at the Inner Harbor. It will be dry docked at Sparrows Point until the end of the year. Teams with Historic Ships of Baltimore will work on fixing...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Sparrows Point residents protest new development over bald eagle protection

BALTIMORE - As bulldozers work at Sparrows Point, protestors rally support across the street.Local residents say new development at Sparrows Point poses a threat to a family of bald eagles in the area, and they want to see the site preserved. Historians point out the Penwood Fields is the only truly green part of Sparrows Point without any history of industry. Development, though, has picked up in recent days.Longtime residents say the fields mean a lot to the community. For at least a decade, locals say they've been home to multiple eagles."This was a sensitive piece of property with the history,...
SPARROWS POINT, MD
Shore News Network

35-year-old shot in head, killed in Baltimore Saturday night

BALTIMORE, MD – A 35-year-old male died from a gunshot wound to the head in the area of the 1700 block of Normal Avenue in Baltimore Saturday night. Baltimore police officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of gunfire at around 10 pm. Upon their arrival, officers located the man lying on the ground. He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects have been identified at this time. Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation. The post 35-year-old shot in head, killed in Baltimore Saturday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Window-washing gone wrong puts Baltimore's squeegee workers back in the spotlight

BALTIMORE – A woman recently reported to police that she was assaulted by a squeegee worker while another worker attempted to snatch a purse from inside her car during a windshield washing gone wrong.The woman, who did not want to be identified for security concerns, said she was driving with her elderly mother when she declined to have her windshield cleaned near the intersection of President Street and East Fayette Street on Friday.That's when a group of youths surrounded their vehicle, prohibiting the driver from being able to move."I said, 'Mom, just get some money out of the purse. ....
BALTIMORE, MD

