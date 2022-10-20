Read full article on original website
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Towerlight
Three second half touchdowns not enough as Towson falls to William & Mary
Over 4,400 fans filed into Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday for the team’s homecoming game as Towson Football took on The College of William & Mary. The Tribe defeated the Tigers 44-24 in a game where Towson struggled offensively in the first half. The Tigers fell to 2-5 on...
morganpawprint.com
Morgan Welcomes New Athletic Director
With Morgan sports currently underway, new athletic director Meagan Sears has become a friendly face inside and outside the building. After Morgan’s old athletic director Lewis Pappariella left for another shoreline school, Meagan Sears has “come home.”. Growing up in western Massachusetts, Meagan Sears always had a love...
Topgolf to open its doors Friday in South Baltimore
Topgolf will officially be opening in South Baltimore this Friday. They plan to hire 500 employees.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
Towerlight
TU honors Black alumni during homecoming with dedications for renamed residence halls, Divine Nine Walkway
Towson University honored its Black alumni during Saturday’s dedication ceremonies for the National Pan-Hellenic Council tribute walkway and residence halls renamed to honor the University’s first Black graduates, Marvis Barnes and Myra Harris. The ceremony, held in the courtyard between Barnes Hall and Towson Run Apartments, coincided with...
insideradio.com
WOLB Baltimore Morning Host Larry Young Sets Retirement.
Larry Young, the former Maryland State Senator turned radio host, will retire from Radio One talk WOLB Baltimore (1010) after 25 years with the station. Young will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 27 at a special anniversary and retirement dinner attended by Urban One founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes and the Rev. Al Sharpton. “The Larry Young Morning Show” will officially sign off at the end of the year.
Pharrell Williams and the Mayor announce new name for Baltimore Arena
Pop star Pharrell Williams, Mayor Brandon Scott, and Ravens legend Ray Lewis announced that the Baltimore Arena will now be known as CFG Bank Arena.
New concert venue in Baltimore to be named Tuesday
Executives from the Ravens, Horseshoe casino and Topgolf will share their plans for the project as well as announce the name.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Arena being renamed CFG Bank Arena, expected to open in February 2023
The live entertainment and sports venue formerly known as Royal Farms Arena is being renamed CFG Bank Arena and is expected to open in February 2023 after renovations, developers announced Monday. CFG Bank, the largest bank headquartered in Baltimore, reached a multi-year arena naming rights agreement with development company Oak...
As Sinclair owner funds term limits push in Baltimore, his station is a willing megaphone
Station's coverage of a ballot question the network's owner is backing financially crosses a 'clear ethical line,' journalism professor says. The post As Sinclair owner funds term limits push in Baltimore, his station is a willing megaphone appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Barstool Sportsbook opens at Hollywood Casino Perryville
The new restaurant has full service dining and live entertainment options featuring local and regional bands performing every weekend.
belairnewsandviews.com
Harford County women recognized in The Baltimore Sun’s 25 Women to Watch publication
Several professionals with Harford County connections were included in the The Baltimore Sun’s annual “25 Women to Watch” publication featuring the Baltimore’s area’s newsmakers, thought leaders and change agents. The honorees included:. Angela M. Eaves, associate judge of the Court of Appeals for Harford and...
realtormarney.com
Fall Back 2022
We fall back on November 6, 2022 at 2:00am in 2022. Daylight Saving Time will come to an end and we will be back on Standard Time. This will mean it will be lighter earlier in the morning, but it also means that night will fall earlier as well. For example, sunset is at 6:15pm tonight, as of Sunday, November 6th, it will be at 5:00pm!
Wbaltv.com
USS Constellation sails to new, temporary, home
The ship is now stationed at Tradepoint Atlantic for repairs. Historic Ships of Baltimore moved the ship Tuesday morning from its berth at the Inner Harbor. It will be dry docked at Sparrows Point until the end of the year. Teams with Historic Ships of Baltimore will work on fixing...
New $7M rec center in Rosedale to focus on Esports
Baltimore County officials broke ground on a new, roughly $7 million recreation center in Rosedale that will focus on Esports - electronic sports - as well as other activities.
Sparrows Point residents protest new development over bald eagle protection
BALTIMORE - As bulldozers work at Sparrows Point, protestors rally support across the street.Local residents say new development at Sparrows Point poses a threat to a family of bald eagles in the area, and they want to see the site preserved. Historians point out the Penwood Fields is the only truly green part of Sparrows Point without any history of industry. Development, though, has picked up in recent days.Longtime residents say the fields mean a lot to the community. For at least a decade, locals say they've been home to multiple eagles."This was a sensitive piece of property with the history,...
CBS News
Gov. Hogan visits McCormick & Co. new distribution center in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was om Baltimore County Thursday to tour McCormick's new 1.8 million square-foot Northeast Distribution Center at Tradepoint Atlantic Park, largest distribution site for McCormick in the world. The governor was joined by McCormick & Company CEO Lawrence Kurius and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
fox5dc.com
CSX freight train strikes vehicle on tracks outside Baltimore; some MARC Camden Line cancellations
HANOVER, Md. - A collison involving a CSX freight train and an unoccupied vehicle on the tracks outside Baltimore caused major delays along the MARC Camden Line Friday morning. The crash happened at 3:15 a.m. near the Hanover Road crossing in the Hanover area. There were no injuries to the...
35-year-old shot in head, killed in Baltimore Saturday night
BALTIMORE, MD – A 35-year-old male died from a gunshot wound to the head in the area of the 1700 block of Normal Avenue in Baltimore Saturday night. Baltimore police officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of gunfire at around 10 pm. Upon their arrival, officers located the man lying on the ground. He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects have been identified at this time. Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation. The post 35-year-old shot in head, killed in Baltimore Saturday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
Window-washing gone wrong puts Baltimore's squeegee workers back in the spotlight
BALTIMORE – A woman recently reported to police that she was assaulted by a squeegee worker while another worker attempted to snatch a purse from inside her car during a windshield washing gone wrong.The woman, who did not want to be identified for security concerns, said she was driving with her elderly mother when she declined to have her windshield cleaned near the intersection of President Street and East Fayette Street on Friday.That's when a group of youths surrounded their vehicle, prohibiting the driver from being able to move."I said, 'Mom, just get some money out of the purse. ....
