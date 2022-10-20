ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’

ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
ALPENA, MI
Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing

A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
accesslifthandlers.com

Pump runs for 21 years without maintenance

Japanese pump manufacturer Tsurumi is to prove the performance of its products at Bauma, by exhibiting a pump that has been in operation for 21 years, amassing 20,000 hours of run time, without maintenance. The company’s KRS2-80 pump, which is designed to handle water containing mud and sand, has been...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

FACE Report: Mechanic using welder fatally burned when washer fluid drum explodes

Issued by: Massachusetts State Fatality Assessment and Control Evaluation Program. A 64-year-old automotive mechanic was working to remove the fuel pump from a car at his employer’s service garage. To accomplish the task, he was constructing a special tool using an oil filter wrench and other metal. The mechanic set up a temporary welding station on top of a 55-gallon steel drum that contained window washer fluid concentrate. The drum was nearly empty and had two bung holes in the lid. A co-worker held the work piece in position by extending his arm. To assemble the tool, the mechanic made a spot weld and was about to make another when the drum exploded and the top blew off. His co-worker, who suffered facial trauma and a burned arm, fled the garage as washer fluid vapors ignited and the fire began to spread. The mechanic was covered in burning fluid and was on the floor of the garage, underneath one of the vehicles. Other workers heard the explosion and gathered outside. Realizing the mechanic was still in the garage, they reentered the building to drag him out and used fire extinguishers to try to put out the flames on his body. His clothing eventually burned and was torn away to fully extinguish the flames on his body. Several people in the area heard the explosion and called 911. First responders arrived at the scene. The mechanic was treated at the scene and driven by ambulance to a nearby airport, then flown by helicopter to a regional Level I trauma center. He died six weeks later.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WKMI

Kitten Saves Michigan Family of Four from Carbon Monoxide

Carbon Monoxide from a portable generator nearly took the lives of this Michigan family during a recent power outage. On August 30th, the Stamper family in Farmington Hills lost power after severe thunderstorms passed through the area. They were running a small, portable generator in the garage in order to keep appliances running until power was restored. Someone had mistakenly closed the garage door which could have led to a deadly ending if it weren't for Thor.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The US Sun

Signs your car battery needs to be replaced

TIMELY car battery replacement will make or break your engine’s ability to start consistently. Knowing when to change this vital vehicle component means having the ability to recognize some specific warning signs that will tell you when your car battery needs to be replaced. Signs your car battery needs...
Consumer Reports.org

Smart Road Tips for Halloween Safety

There may be fewer ghosts, witches, and superheroes wandering along the roads this Halloween looking for candy and treats because of COVID-19 concerns, but it’s important that drivers remain vigilant and keep an eye out for costumed children darting into the road, crossing parking lots, or strolling along the streets.
a-z-animals.com

Hominy Plant vs. Corn

Hominy and corn are two very popular foodstuffs and they are so similar there is only one difference. Do you know what the difference is? Let’s take a look at hominy plant vs. corn and find out what holds them apart. You might be surprised to discover it’s just a human interaction.
Consumer Reports.org

Best Smart Home Deals Right Now

If you’ve been thinking about installing a smart home security system, a video doorbell, or even smart lightbulbs, there are some impressive sales on them and other smart products that have performed well in CR’s tests. CR’s experts have hunted through deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

A look at Raynaud’s syndrome

Raynaud’s phenomenon – sometimes called Raynaud’s syndrome or disease – is a disorder of blood circulation in the fingers and toes (and less commonly in the ears and nose). The cause: Several. One cause is cold weather, the Canadian Center for Occupational Health and Safety says....
The Kitchn

Does Putting Aluminum Foil in Your Dishwasher Really Remove Water Stains?

For as long as I can remember, my mom has always dropped a crumpled ball of aluminum in the dishwasher. She would place it right next to the utensils, pop in a tablet, and turn on the machine like what she did wasn’t sufficiently mysterious. I always thought it was a way to give old aluminum foil a second life — kind of how we let paper towels dry for a second use or dunk a tea bag into one more cup before tossing it. But then I saw the kitchen staff do the same thing when I was a waiter in college, confirming this was some kind of magic cleaning trick.
torquenews.com

Amazon Auto Parts Scam You Need to Know About

The old saw of “You Get What You Paid For” is nowhere more true than when it comes to auto parts with name brands on them that eventually prove to be inferior quality parts. Here’s the latest on why you should avoid any significantly less expensive auto parts regardless of the name brand claim---even if the seller swears it came from a name brand parts manufacturer.
heckhome.com

Wood Look Tiles: The Latest Flooring Trend

Wood look tiles are a type of ceramic tile that has been designed to look like wood. They can be used to create a floor or wall that looks like it is made from real wood, and they come in various colors and styles so you can find the perfect one for your home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy