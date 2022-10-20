Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
George Clooney Reveals Which 'ER' Cast Members He's Still Close With
George Clooney is looking back on his time on the medical drama ER, which he says gave him friends that will last a lifetime. The Hollywood legend—who starred as Dr. Doug Ross for the first five seasons of the NBC series—recently revealed that the cast is still close today, even over a decade after the show wrapped. While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show last week, Clooney, now 61, revealed that the friendship among the cast members is what made the show so successful at the time.
Director James Gunn, Peter Safran to co-lead DC Studios
James Gunn, the writer-director who revived “The Suicide Squad” and made the “Guardians of the Galaxy” household names for Marvel, will soon be responsible for the future of Batman, Superman and the entire DC Universe for Warner Bros. Discovery. The studio on Tuesday named Gunn and veteran executive Peter Safran co-chairmen and CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios. The roles will have Gunn and Safran developing a long-term plan for the company’s DC Comics properties, in film, television and animation. Both will continue to also produce, develop and direct individual projects, the studio said. “We’re honored to be...
