ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

George Clooney Reveals Which 'ER' Cast Members He's Still Close With

George Clooney is looking back on his time on the medical drama ER, which he says gave him friends that will last a lifetime. The Hollywood legend—who starred as Dr. Doug Ross for the first five seasons of the NBC series—recently revealed that the cast is still close today, even over a decade after the show wrapped. While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show last week, Clooney, now 61, revealed that the friendship among the cast members is what made the show so successful at the time.
The Associated Press

Director James Gunn, Peter Safran to co-lead DC Studios

James Gunn, the writer-director who revived “The Suicide Squad” and made the “Guardians of the Galaxy” household names for Marvel, will soon be responsible for the future of Batman, Superman and the entire DC Universe for Warner Bros. Discovery. The studio on Tuesday named Gunn and veteran executive Peter Safran co-chairmen and CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios. The roles will have Gunn and Safran developing a long-term plan for the company’s DC Comics properties, in film, television and animation. Both will continue to also produce, develop and direct individual projects, the studio said. “We’re honored to be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy