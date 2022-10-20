Read full article on original website
Lakers' Russell Westbrook doubtful for Denver game
Russell Westbrook is doubtful to play for the Lakers on Wednesday in Denver as the team tries to snap a three-game losing streak to start the season.
No second-year slump for Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins, one of team's top tacklers
Zaven Collins' improvement from his rookie season to this his second NFL campaign can be found in the numbers the linebacker has posted. Collins, the Cardinals' first-round pick in 2021, already has surpassed the number of starts he made last season, all seven games so far in 2022 to six in 2021. He's second on the team...
