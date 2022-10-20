Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Blue Ivy Carter Casually Bids Over $80K USD at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala
Blue Ivy Carter isn’t afraid to go after what she wants. The 10-year-old attended the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, which included a luxury auction in which she participated in. There, with the permission of her parents, Beyoncé and Jay Z , she bid over $80,000 USD on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. Her grandmother and event organizer Tina Knowles was wearing them that evening; however, they once belonged to Queen Bey.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Admits to Lying to Christine About Custody Laws as Split Turns Ugly
Kody Brown isn't above playing dirty when it comes to his split from his third wife, Christine Brown. On Sunday's Sister Wives, the at-odds exes begin discussing logistics, including the sale of Christine's house and custody of their 12-year-old daughter, Truely. "You and I have to actually have a child...
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Hypebae
Playboi Carti Debuts Narcissist Cut & Sew Collection
While fans are still patiently waiting for the release of Playboi Carti‘s Narcissist album, a surprise drop of a clothing line is sure to suffice. Last week, the “Whole Lotta Red” rapper hosted a countdown timer of his Opium record label’s website. Heightening anticipation for the long-awaited album, the timer’s expiration gave way to the artist’s “Narcissist” collection. Comprised of oversized and moody streetwear, the musician’s debut clothing collection features provocative prints and 90’s-esque graphics.
Criss Angel feared Ginuwine had 'a stroke or heart attack' after magic stunt went wrong
Illusionist Criss Angel said he was concerned singer Ginuwine suffered "a stroke or heart attack" after a stunt went wrong on "Magic with the Stars" this month.
Hypebae
Hailey Bieber Displays a Sultry Recreation of the Classic Half-Pony
Trying an off-the-chart hairstyle is always top of mind when doing your hair for Halloween. However, Hailey Bieber proved that the key to making head turns and standing out is simply by keeping it simple, with the revival of half-ponytail. Bieber rocked the half-ponytail at Doja Cat‘s masquerade birthday party,...
Hypebae
Trend Spotlight: Long, Low-Rise Denim Skirts Are In
Say goodbye to micro-mini skirts made popular by brands like Miu Miu — long, low-rise denim skirts of the 2000s are now in as approved by Bella and Gigi Hadid. As part of the ugly-chic trend led by Gen Z, celebrities, models and influencers have been wearing “ugly” skirts this fall. Instead of elegant satin skirts, we’re looking at denim pieces from midi to maxi lengths, arriving in vintage-style washes. Take Gigi for example, who was spotted wearing a pink-hued design by rising Swedish designer Jade Cropper, pairing the garment with pointed stilettos and a cropped top. On another occasion, the Guest In Residence founder wore a design with a deconstructed, frayed look, completing her fit with black boots, a cropped top and a leather jacket.
This Kid Hid An Apple Core "Underneath" (Underneath WHAT?!), And It's Inspiring Parents To Share Their Own Kids' Mysterious Eating Habits
"2-year-old once created an entire checkerboard out of sliced cheese that he stuck onto the window in our living room." —@KLM19464
Hypebae
Rihanna Files a Trademark for a New "R" Logo for a Line of Products That Seem Like Tour Merch
Rihanna is expanding her business ventures once again. The singer-slash-entrepreneur has registered a trademark for a new “R” logo for a number of products and services. According to a report obtained by Pop Crave, the new “R” logo will be used for various types of products, such as blank USB flash drives, ear buds, neck straps and neck cords, tablet computers, mobile phones, media players and personal digital assistants.”
Hypebae
Adele Shares a Teaser for Her "I Drink Wine" Music Video
Adele has taken to social media to share a preview of her music video for “I Drink Wine” off her 30 album, released in November 2021. “The ‘I Drink Wine’ video was the first one I shot for this album,” she captioned an Instagram post. “And it’s finally coming out tomorrow!! I’m excited for you to see it and I can’t wait to see some of you tonight!”
Hypebae
Shakira Teases a Possible Collaboration With Bad Bunny
Shakira‘s next dream artist to work with is Bad Bunny. The Colombian singer revealed she’s waiting to collab with him, teasing the possibility. After Shakira dropped the music video for her latest single, “Monotonía” featuring Ozuna, many fans and content creators took to YouTube to upload reaction videos as this song garnered lots of attention for its various references to her ex Gerard Piqué and their recent breakup.
Hypebae
Henry Cavill Officially Announces His Return to Superman Role
Henry Cavill will once again be gracing your screens as Superman. The British actor took to Instagram to officially announce his return to the iconic role after days of speculation. “Hey, everyone. I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you...
Hypebae
SHINee's Minho Navigates Life as an Aspiring Fashion Photographer in 'The Fabulous' Trailer
Netflix is set to roll out its latest TV series from South Korea, titled The Fabulous. Starring SHINee‘s Choi Minho and Chae Soobin, the anticipated K-drama is based on the fashion industry, following a group of friends just getting started in their careers in the field. Chae Soobin plays a fashion marketer, Choi Minho portrays the role of an aspiring fashion photographer, Park Heejung plays a fashion model and Lee Sangwoon a fashion designer.
Hypebae
Taylor Swift Expected to Confirm 'Midnights' Tour Soon
This one’s for the Swifties — Taylor Swift is expected to officially announce her Midnights tour on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The musician is the latest guest to star in the show in celebration of her 10th studio album, Midnights, which arrived with a surprise “3 a.m. Edition” three hours after the release. With a total of 20 fresh tracks, fans are now wondering whether Swift will be going on tour for her new album.
Comments / 0