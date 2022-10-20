Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Report: Jim Nantz to call last Final Four in 2023
Jim Nantz will make 2023 his last year as the lead play-by-play voice for the Final Four, the New York Post reported Monday. Ian Eagle has been picked to take over for Nantz after that, according to the report. Nantz, 63, has been doing play-by-play of the Final Four since...
Clayton News Daily
Cancer Cost Him a Foot. It Hasn’t Stopped His Football Dream.
Brandon Thomas wants to play on a broken foot today. This explains everything about the hulking high school middle linebacker—but it doesn’t say exactly what you might think it says about him. Thomas is the type who elicits fear, who loves contact and delivers jarring blows. He’s big—6'...
Clayton News Daily
Adam Silver stands by NBA’s anti-tanking improvements
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in an ESPN interview Monday that he believes the league has done as much as it can to dissuade teams from tanking for the No. 1 pick in the draft. Starting in 2019, the NBA draft lottery has given the three teams with the worst...
Clayton News Daily
Lakers Reach a New Low
We didn’t have the highest hopes for the Lakers this season, but wow, their first week was even more of a struggle than we thought was possible for them. Through three games, all of which were losses, Los Angeles is connecting on an abysmal 21.2% of its three-point attempts—a number so poor that it forces you to do a double take. Yes, we said the Lakers are shooting just 21.2% from deep.
Clayton News Daily
SI:AM | Do the Patriots Have a Quarterback Controversy?
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. As a Giants fan, I feel bad for teams who don’t have their quarterback situation figured out. 🏈 A football star still going strong after losing a foot. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free...
Clayton News Daily
Kayvon Thibodeaux's Blunt Message to Those Who Doubt the Giants
View the original article to see embedded media. In one of the most unlikely starts to a season, the Giants are now 6–1 after narrowly defeating the Jaguars on Sunday and Kayvon Thibodeaux is putting the world on notice. After the 23–17 win, reporters caught up with the rookie...
Clayton News Daily
USMNT Assembles Pre-World Cup Camp for MLS-Based Players
A small selection of World Cup hopefuls will begin gathering in Frisco, Texas, on Tuesday as the U.S. formally sets out on the road to Qatar with a “fitness camp” for out-of-season MLS players. Nine men are on coach Gregg Berhalter’s initial list with more to come, potentially,...
Clayton News Daily
MLB Releases World Series Schedule for Astros, Phillies
View the original article to see embedded media. The Astros and Phillies are set to square off in the 2022 World Series later this week, as Major League Baseball officially released the schedule for the latest edition of the Fall Classic on Monday. Both the Astros and Phillies won their...
Comments / 0