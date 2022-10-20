ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Police: 11-Year-Old Zay’drian Young Located Safe

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
11-year-old Zay'drian Young

TAMPA, Fla. -Zay’drian Young has been located safe & is being reunited with his family, according to police.

Tampa Police were looking for 11-year-old Zay’drian Young and asked for the public’s help.

Police say he was wearing a light gray hoodie with a yellow polo shirt underneath, dark khaki pants with black Jordan shoes with blue soles.

Police say he was carrying a green backpack when he was last seen in the 2200 block of E. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd around 10:30 this morning, walking away from his school.

