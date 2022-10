SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Natasha Adair has her work cut out for her. She stepped in for a legend in Charli Turner Thorne, who had headed the Arizona State women's basketball program for a quarter century. She moved from the East Coast, which can prove overwhelming in itself. It didn't help that she was confronted with major turnover on her roster. ...

TEMPE, AZ ・ 28 MINUTES AGO