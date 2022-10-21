ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Victim identified in Dillingham Drive fatal shooting; shot during domestic altercation

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until guilty.

UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released more information on the fatal Dillingham Drive shooting that took place on the morning of October 20, 2022. According to deputies, they were dispatched to a residence on Dillingham Drive in Monroe, La. regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located 31-year-old Kenneth Heckard deceased due to gunfire. Authorities discovered that Heckard was previously released from jail on October 17, 2022, and was charged with Second-offense Domestic Abuse Battery after an altercation with his wife.

On the night of October 19, 2022, Heckard posted a $3,000 bond at the Ouachita Correctional Center. Shortly after midnight on October 20, 2022, Heckard was allegedly involved in another domestic altercation with his wife and her son, 19-year-old Kevin Smith.

According to authorities, a gun was produced in the altercation and Heckard was shot. Smith was later arrested and charged with Obstruction of Justice.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 20, 2022, around 12:30 AM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a shooting on the 100 block of Dillingham Drive in Monroe, La. According to authorities, they discovered the victim deceased in the residence.

An investigation into the fatality is underway. The identity of the victim has not been released by officials due to notifying the family of the victim.

We will keep you updated once we receive more information.

