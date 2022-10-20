Read full article on original website
outlooknewspapers.com
Mayfield, FSHA, Poly, Flintridge Prep, Maranatha, Westridge Open CIF Playoffs
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Prep League champion Mayfield Senior hosted Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in a Dig Pink match to end the regular season last Friday. The Cubs won a thrilling five-set nonleague matchup over FSHA, 24-26, 25-17, 23-25, 25-11, 15-10. Annelise Rising collected 15 kills and 19 digs, Audrey Nuckols racked up 15 kills, 10 digs, four blocks and three aces, and Holly Hillman amassed 40 assists, 10 digs and two kills for the Cubs. Kayla Bandow registered nine kills and eight digs, Megan Lee posted four kills, two digs and one block, and Kelsey Babcock finished with three kills and one block. Michelle Guillen recorded 16 digs, two assists and one ace, Kate Grinnell tallied one kill and one assist, and Eva Trujillo and Jessica Choi each had one dig.
Simply Salad Opening Eighth Location in Cerritos
The company will move into a busy shopping area for its newest site
Talon Marks
Anthony Rendon presents Cerritos with $17 Million for student transit
California Speaker of the Assembly Anthony Rendon has secured $17 million in funds for Cerritos College and was celebrated for his feat with a presentation held on Oct. 19. The Prop 98 allocation will be used in support of the construction of the forthcoming student services and administration center, as well as the student transit Metro Go Pass program.
4 Great Burger Places in California
What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
outlooknewspapers.com
Armenian American Film Caps Off ‘Burbank Reads’
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. An idea came to filmmaker Stephanie Ayanian on the 99th anniversary of the Armenian genocide of 1915. With the centennial of that tragedy approaching, she set out to make a feature-length documentary film exploring the ways that the Armenian American identity had evolved 100 years later.
ghsexplosion.com
Mrs. Sarhadian Came to GHS by Fate
Mrs. Julie Sarhadian is an English teacher at Glendale High School. She was born in Los Angeles, California and has lived here her whole life. She went to Bellarmine-Jefferson High School, which was a private Catholic school in Burbank, and she later attended California State University, Northridge, where she earned her bachelor’s degree, her teaching credential and her Master’s degree in Secondary Curriculum and Instruction.
outlooknewspapers.com
Chamber, Mayor Host State of the City
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Chamber of commerce, in partnership with the city of Burbank, held its annual State of the City luncheon on Thursday. More than 650 city leaders, community members and business owners gathered at the Burbank Airport Marriot...
viatravelers.com
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Glendale, California
Glendale is an iconic Southern California city located eight miles north of Los Angeles near the Verdugo Mountains. About 200,000 San Fernando Valley residents call this city home – making it the fourth-largest city in Los Angeles County. And four major California freeways run through the area, making the...
outlooknewspapers.com
Q&A: Meet the LCUSD Governing Board Candidates
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The 2022 General Election is only weeks away and on the ballot for La Cañada Flintridge residents will have a say in who will be on the Governing Board of the La Cañada Unified School District.
Some of L.A.’s most sought-after fish tacos is leaving the city
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Los Angeles will be losing one of its most prized and popular taco trucks, while Kern County will soon be blessed with the award-winning taquero, Rick Piña. After more than a decade, Piña, the owner of Ricky’s Fish Tacos, announced he’ll be officially moving out of L.A. in a Monday announcement […]
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-22-2022]
What say you? Will it be a lazy Saturday on the couch or one filled with adventures across the city? Your call, but if you choose the latter then we’re here to help. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 22) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Lots to do out there. Make it a good one!
theoldmotor.com
Arroyo Seco Parkway: Grandfather of the Los Angeles Freeways
The Arroyo Seco Parkway in Los Angeles originated as the Pasadena Freeway and is a modernized and extended version of the later roadway. It is considered to be the forerunner of the rest of California’s freeway system constructed after it opened in 1940. The Arroyo Seco was initially designated as US Route 66 and later changed to CA-110.
outlooknewspapers.com
Kohl’s Heart Is Filled With Passion for the Arts
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Music is a universal source of expression and feeling, a vessel that transports its creators and listeners alike to a different place and time — it’s transcendent and transformative. For Terri Kohl, music is all of...
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach legend Willie McGinest supports Suzie Price for mayor
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach community leader and legend Willie McGinest released a fresh testimonial today about why he and his family back Suzie Price for Mayor. Raised in the city, McGinest graduated from Long Beach Poly High School, then went on to graduate from USC with a degree in Public Administration and a 15-year storied NFL career. Willie and his family are active in the Long Beach community.
$3 million rental aid program launched in LA neighborhoods including Hollywood, Echo Park
A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday.
How To Celebrate Diwali, The Hindu Festival Of Lights, In LA
As the five-day Hindu New Year celebration kicks off this week, we show you where to go, what to eat and what to do
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Joint Venture Acquires 165-Unit Woodbridge Manor Affordable Community in Irvine, California
IRVINE, Calif. —Asland Capital Partners, Fairstead, iimpact Capital, Nuveen Real Estate and Innovative Housing Opportunities (IHO) have acquired Woodbridge Manor, a 165-unit affordable housing community for seniors in Irvine. Woodbridge Manor apartments are available to seniors earning up to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), or a...
foxla.com
Rental Aid: Some LA residents could receive up to $5,000 per household
LOS ANGELES - A new $3 million rental aid program for Los Angeles tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
2urbangirls.com
KJLH’s Front Page returns with new host Dawn Dai
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – KJLH has announced the return of the Front Page with new host Dawn Dai, a modern-day renaissance woman. The Detroit native is breaking barriers and setting new standards in radio, podcast and social media. A proud alumni of Howard University, Dawn got her start at WHUR-FM’s HD radio channels. Dawn has worked both in front and behind the scenes of radio and TV for brands including WBLS/WLIB (NY), Music Choice (NY), A. Smith & Co. Productions (CA), and iHeart Radio (CA) where she served as The Digital Content Producer and weekend “What’s Happenin’” host of the nationally syndicated “Steve Harvey Morning Show.” Dawn is also known for her smooth velvet-toned voice, handling voiceover work for some of the biggest advertising campaigns in media.
foxla.com
Man dies after jumping from Huntington Beach Pier
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A 44-year-old man died from injuries he suffered when he jumped with a woman off the Huntington Beach Pier, a city spokeswoman said Monday. The man, who was identified by Orange County Sheriff's Department authorities as Fenton Dee III of Norwalk, leapt off the pier Sunday evening with a 36-year-old woman, who was able to make it back to shore without injury, said Jennifer Carey, a spokeswoman for Huntington Beach.
