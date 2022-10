Husband-and-wife duo Mark and Jeannine Sigafoos have been sharing their love for glassblowing with the Tacoma community for the last 17 years. Tacoma Glassblowing Studio is known for its Glassblowing Experience and its glass pumpkin patches every fall. The Sigafooses have worked hard to make TGS a local staple. Mark was the one to first launch the couple into this work after taking his first glassblowing class in 1997.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO