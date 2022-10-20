ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noozhawk

Bus Stop Shelter Dispute Slows Down Santa Maria Apartment Project

A bus stop shelter stalled the Santa Maria Planning Commission’s review of plans for an apartment complex on the southwest side of the city. Avante Apartments, LLC proposed 86 apartment units in four buildings three stories tall at the southwest corner of South Blosser Road and Carmen Lane. The units would have two and three bedrooms.
SANTA MARIA, CA
travelawaits.com

7 Gorgeous Beachside Places To Stay In Pismo Beach, California

If easy access to sand, surf, epic sea-bluff views, and glorious sunsets over an ocean pier sound like the makings of a great beachside stay, then picture-perfect Pismo Beach, California, might be calling your name. Visitors to Pismo Beach can hardly go wrong in the hotel department — whether they’re...
PISMO BEACH, CA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo is a desirable Central California city that has been transformed into a popular hub for tourists over the past few centuries. Often abbreviated as SLO, it is located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles. The city’s name is Spanish for “Saint Louis the Bishop” and was...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Firefighters respond to box trailer fire on highway 101 south near Los Alamos Monday morning

A small box trailer caught fire while driving along highway 101 south of Palmer Road near Los Alamos at 8:49 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post Santa Barbara County Firefighters respond to box trailer fire on highway 101 south near Los Alamos Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 20-22

Eugene Kulinski, age 63, of Templeton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Bunny Borg, age 98, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria Marian Regional Medical Center receives $1 million donation to invest in latest medical technology

Santa Maria Marian Regional Medical Center recent $1 million donation allows the center to invest in latest medical equipment including the center's newest ultrasound system. The post Santa Maria Marian Regional Medical Center receives $1 million donation to invest in latest medical technology appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Ten people burned on bus at Hearst Castle

Ten people suffered burn injuries after anti freeze leaked on a bus at Hearst Castle on Saturday. At 2:38 p.m., a caller reported injuries on a transport bus at Hearst Castle. The bus was transporting 20 people to the visitor center when a radiator line ruptured sending the hot fluid through the bus.
SAN SIMEON, CA

