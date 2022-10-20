Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
South SLO County: What were the changes in real estate prices the week of Oct. 16?
The median price per square foot for a home in South SLO County increased in the past week to $448. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in South SLO County was $443. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Morro...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the seven most expensive homes that sold in San Luis Obispo the week of Oct. 16?
A house in San Luis Obispo that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Luis Obispo in the last week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $814,714. The average price per square foot ended up at $565.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in North SLO County the week of Oct. 16?
A house in Templeton that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in North SLO County in the past week. In total, 26 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $697,288. The average price per square foot was $428.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top five most expensive homes sold in North Coast SLO County the week of Oct. 16
A house in Morro Bay that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in North Coast SLO County in the last week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $897,833, $579 per square foot.
Noozhawk
Bus Stop Shelter Dispute Slows Down Santa Maria Apartment Project
A bus stop shelter stalled the Santa Maria Planning Commission’s review of plans for an apartment complex on the southwest side of the city. Avante Apartments, LLC proposed 86 apartment units in four buildings three stories tall at the southwest corner of South Blosser Road and Carmen Lane. The units would have two and three bedrooms.
travelawaits.com
7 Gorgeous Beachside Places To Stay In Pismo Beach, California
If easy access to sand, surf, epic sea-bluff views, and glorious sunsets over an ocean pier sound like the makings of a great beachside stay, then picture-perfect Pismo Beach, California, might be calling your name. Visitors to Pismo Beach can hardly go wrong in the hotel department — whether they’re...
Could accessory dwelling units ease the tight rental market?
Why some neighbors are resisting the rise in popularity of accessory dwelling units on the Central Coast
Popular SLO County restaurant is closing. What’s next for the spot and the owner?
“I am going to take everything I did here and spread it out into the community,” the restaurant owner said.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo is a desirable Central California city that has been transformed into a popular hub for tourists over the past few centuries. Often abbreviated as SLO, it is located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles. The city’s name is Spanish for “Saint Louis the Bishop” and was...
Santa Barbara County Firefighters respond to box trailer fire on highway 101 south near Los Alamos Monday morning
A small box trailer caught fire while driving along highway 101 south of Palmer Road near Los Alamos at 8:49 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post Santa Barbara County Firefighters respond to box trailer fire on highway 101 south near Los Alamos Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the eight most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $910,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $601,375, $338 per square foot.
Death notices for Oct. 20-22
Eugene Kulinski, age 63, of Templeton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Bunny Borg, age 98, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
Santa Maria Marian Regional Medical Center receives $1 million donation to invest in latest medical technology
Santa Maria Marian Regional Medical Center recent $1 million donation allows the center to invest in latest medical equipment including the center's newest ultrasound system. The post Santa Maria Marian Regional Medical Center receives $1 million donation to invest in latest medical technology appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Single-car rollover backs up traffic on Highway 101
California Highway Patrol reported a single-car rollover on Highway 101 southbound in Avila Beach around 3:39 p.m.
Single vehicle rollover crash in Buellton results in major injuries and DUI arrest for Lompoc man
Responding officers transported the Lompoc man to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for his injuries, where he was later contacted and arrested by CHP for driving under the influence of alcohol. The post Single vehicle rollover crash in Buellton results in major injuries and DUI arrest for Lompoc man appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Oceano Dunes is expected to be busy this holiday season
Oceano Dunes has typically been a popular site for families to spend the holiday season and this year California State Parks is preparing for another big turnout.
calcoastnews.com
Ten people burned on bus at Hearst Castle
Ten people suffered burn injuries after anti freeze leaked on a bus at Hearst Castle on Saturday. At 2:38 p.m., a caller reported injuries on a transport bus at Hearst Castle. The bus was transporting 20 people to the visitor center when a radiator line ruptured sending the hot fluid through the bus.
2 new housing bills just became law. Are they the answer to SLO County’s housing crisis?
Gov. Gavin Newsom says the bills could open up enough land to build 2 million homes in California.
Firefighters contain fire at San Luis Obispo condo complex
Firefighters have contained a fire that broke out at a condo complex in San Luis Obispo. Crews responded to the fire at 7:15 p.m. at 570 Peach St.
syvnews.com
Photos: Ice Cube takes over Santa Maria during Saturday's "Welcome to the 805" music festival
Thousands of hip-hop fans from all over California gathered in Santa Maria for the “Welcome to the 805” concert event headlined by West Coast rap pioneer Ice Cube.
Comments / 0