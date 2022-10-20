ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbotsford, WI

Related
WIAA State Cross Country Championships Preview

The 110th running of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Boys Cross Country Championships and the 49th Annual Girls Cross Country Championships will take place Saturday, Oct. 29, at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. The boys and girls will both run a 5,000-meter course. The following is a listing...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
City of Marshfield Looking to Expand Efforts in Community Engagement

The City of Marshfield is expanding efforts in community engagement with a new platform to help reach and increase public involvement and accessibility in a meaningful way. Recently, the City initiated a platform, PublicInput, with American Rescue Plan Act funds to address the challenges of engaging stakeholders around a variety of projects, large and small, including ways to survey the public.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Thorp's Amazing Grazing Cows Featured in Travel Wisconsin Article

(Adam Roberts, WTMJ) Time spent together as a family makes for the strongest, longest lasting memories, and Wisconsin is bristling with family-fun destinations and adventures, according to Adam Roberts with WTMJ. Here’s to creating those shared moments of joy. For the dairy-loving family, head to Thorp to be moo-ved by...
THORP, WI
Wood County Trial Decades in the Making Starts Today

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A trial decades in the making begins Monday in Wood County. John Sarver faces murder charges for the death of 73 year old Elanore Roberts back in 1984. He was interviewed numerous times in the years that followed the crime, and often told conflicting stories about where he was that night that never checked out.

