DOT Holding Public Involvement Meeting for Road Work Between Rudolph and Marshfield
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a public involvement meeting to discuss a proposed highway repaving project on WIS 13 from 2nd Street North and County P between Rudolph and Marshfield. The meeting is scheduled for tonight from 5 to 6 p.m., at the Rudolph Fire Department, 1559 Main...
Several Area Teams And Individuals To Compete At State Cross Country Meet
Several area teams and individuals will be competing at the WIAA State Boys and Girls Cross Country Meet on Saturday at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.... Feel free to contact us with questions and/or comments.
WIAA State Cross Country Championships Preview
The 110th running of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Boys Cross Country Championships and the 49th Annual Girls Cross Country Championships will take place Saturday, Oct. 29, at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. The boys and girls will both run a 5,000-meter course. The following is a listing...
City of Marshfield Looking to Expand Efforts in Community Engagement
The City of Marshfield is expanding efforts in community engagement with a new platform to help reach and increase public involvement and accessibility in a meaningful way. Recently, the City initiated a platform, PublicInput, with American Rescue Plan Act funds to address the challenges of engaging stakeholders around a variety of projects, large and small, including ways to survey the public.
Neillsville's District Administrator Discusses Finalized Tax Levy, Possible Referendums, and More
The Neillsville School Board discussed the finalized tax levy, facility upgrades, possible referendums and more at their recent meeting. I spoke with Neillsville District Administrator John Gaier and he discussed these items in more detail. Listen Here!. If you’d like to learn more, you can contact the Neillsville School District....
Thorp's Amazing Grazing Cows Featured in Travel Wisconsin Article
(Adam Roberts, WTMJ) Time spent together as a family makes for the strongest, longest lasting memories, and Wisconsin is bristling with family-fun destinations and adventures, according to Adam Roberts with WTMJ. Here’s to creating those shared moments of joy. For the dairy-loving family, head to Thorp to be moo-ved by...
Wood County Trial Decades in the Making Starts Today
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A trial decades in the making begins Monday in Wood County. John Sarver faces murder charges for the death of 73 year old Elanore Roberts back in 1984. He was interviewed numerous times in the years that followed the crime, and often told conflicting stories about where he was that night that never checked out.
