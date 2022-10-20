Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin DOT Reminds Voters to Have the Proper ID Before the November Elections
Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles reminds voters to check and be sure that they have the proper identification needed to vote in next month’s state election. Wisconsin driver licenses or IDs are the most common form of identification used for voting purposes. A federally compliant REAL...
cwbradio.com
In Person Absentee Voting in Wisconsin Begins Today
(Bob Hague, WRN) Today is the first day local clerks in Wisconsin can offer in-person absentee voting. To find out if your municipality offers in-person absentee voting, the location and hours, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website. There you can also register to vote, see what's on your ballot and find your polling place and what you’ll need to bring.
A list of all donors who have given the maximum to Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin
Notable names include Diane Hendricks of ABC Supply Co., John Menard, Dick and Liz Uihlein of ULINE and casino magnate Steve Wynn. Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District in western Wisconsin, has raised nearly $6 million for his 2022 campaign, according to filings with the Federal Elections Commission. That’s compared to about $1.4 million for his Democratic opponent state Sen. Brad Pfaff.
cwbradio.com
Women Only Represent About a Quarter of Board Seats in Wisconsin
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) While women make up about half the population, they only represent about a quarter of board seats for Wisconsin's top-50 public corporations, according to a new research report from Milwaukee Women inc. The report, which was released earlier this month, shows that women have...
CBS News
VP Kamala Harris visits Minnesota Saturday to campaign for Dem candidates
Harris will attend a fundraiser for the Walz-Flanagan campaign, and join Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan at a forum to speak about abortion rights. In an exclusive interview with WCCO's Esme Murphy, Vice President Harris said while abortion is legal in Minnesota now, that could change. Ahead of Harris's visit, Republican...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Unemployment Rate Increased Slightly Last Month
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Despite adding more than 14,000 jobs, Wisconsin's unemployment rate increased slightly last month. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, the state Department of Workforce Development, or DWD, released September's preliminary employment data Thursday. The data shows that Wisconsin continues to fare better...
cwbradio.com
Overall Enrollment Across Wisconsin Colleges and Universities Fell this Fall
(By Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio) Overall enrollment across Wisconsin colleges and universities fell around 3 percent this fall, according to preliminary data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. According to Rich Kremer with Wisconsin Public Radio, researchers say national enrollment declines have slowed to pre-pandemic, but they were...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's September Egg Production
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Wisconsin egg production during September was 144 million eggs, about 14 percent less than last year and down four percent from the previous month. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the USDA's latest Chickens and Eggs report, the average number of all layers on hand during the month was 5.71 million, a 16 percent decrease from 2021, but up slightly from August. Eggs per 100 layers for September were 2,528.
wpr.org
Tony Evers, Tim Michels agree: Evers’ veto pen is the only obstacle for more than 100 GOP bills
Sometimes it's anyone's guess what candidates for public office would actually do if they're elected. But in the race for Wisconsin governor, voters have been given more than 120 examples of what they can expect. They're all bills that passed the Republican-dominated state Legislature only to be vetoed by Democratic...
cwbradio.com
DATCP Offering Dairy Processor Grants
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection invites Wisconsin dairy processors to apply for dairy processor grants through January 30, 2023. These grants aim to foster innovation, improve profitability, and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin's dairy processing facilities. Eligible applicants must operate a licensed dairy processing plant in Wisconsin that is engaged in pasteurizing, processing, or manufacturing milk or dairy products.
foodmanufacturing.com
Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion
DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
wpr.org
Republican Tim Michels says he's open to breaking up Milwaukee Public Schools if elected
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Tuesday that he'd consider breaking up the Milwaukee Public Schools system if elected and would not increase funding to the district unless it makes major changes. His comments represent another one of many issues where he's at odds with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers,...
cwbradio.com
Legal Experts Feel Christmas Parade Suspect's Antics Won't Help Him
(AP) He stripped his shirt off in court. He complains that the prosecutors are “slick.” He won’t let the judge get a word in. He won’t even answer to his own name. The Wisconsin man accused of killing six people by driving his SUV through a Christmas parade has worked to disrupt his trial since he decided to represent himself, dragging out a painful proceeding that appears destined to end with his conviction.
Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes tweeted that pro-Trump Black singer had 'shackles' on feet
Comments by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for Senate in Wisconsin, have resurfaced in which he expressed contempt for Black conservative voters.
thecitypages.com
Months-long investigation unravels surprisingly large central Wisconsin meth ring
An investigation by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force led to one of the biggest meth ring busts in the Western District’s history. The months-long investigation led to eight indictments, and seizures of 20 pounds of methamphetamines, $104,000 in cash, several vehicles, a house and 15 firearms, police say.
cwbradio.com
Another Dry Week in Wisconsin Allows Farmers to Work on Fall Harvest
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Though it started out a bit on the cool side, Wisconsin farmers were grateful to have another dry week to work in the fields last week. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service issued its weekly crop summary on Monday, which noted that warm temperatures over the weekend allowed farmers to make progress on the fall harvest with potato and corn silage harvest nearing completion.
Wisconsin Hunter Bags State’s First Archery Elk in Modern History
A Wisconsin hunter working on an archery Super Slam has taken the state’s first bow-killed elk in at least 140 years. Dan Evenson, of Cambridge, shot the 6-by-7 bull on October 15 in the Clam Lake area after drawing one of only three elk tags awarded in a state lottery that attracted more than 25,000 applications.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Schools Part of Nationwide "Swatting" Outbreak
(Bob Hague, WRN) The Milwaukee office of the FBI says schools across Wisconsin were part of a nationwide “swatting” outbreak Thursday morning. School districts across Wisconsin from Stevens Point to Portage, Merrill to Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Kenosha Green Bay, Oshkosh and Madison, all part of the nationwide swatting outbreak Thursday morning. Many schools went into active shooter protocols in response to the threats, none of which were deemed credible by the FBI and local law enforcement.
wisconsinrightnow.com
ENOUGH! Wisconsin Republicans Should Stop Participating in Horribly Biased Debates
That’s it. Republicans need to stop agreeing to biased debates. Enough is enough. The Wisconsin media have demonstrated egregious bias during this election season, and it’s time to stop helping them pretend they’re objective. Insist that at least one of the moderators be Dan O’Donnell, Meg Ellefson,...
wuwm.com
DNR unveils map of PFAS contamination in Wisconsin, some communities grapple with tainted drinking water
Concerns about and cases of PFAS contamination seem to be increasing by the minute throughout the country. Against that backdrop, the Wisconsin DNR unveiled an interactive tool that lays out locations throughout the state that are impacted by the chemicals grouped under the umbrella term PFAS. At a briefing Tuesday,...
