ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 5

Related
cwbradio.com

In Person Absentee Voting in Wisconsin Begins Today

(Bob Hague, WRN) Today is the first day local clerks in Wisconsin can offer in-person absentee voting. To find out if your municipality offers in-person absentee voting, the location and hours, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website. There you can also register to vote, see what's on your ballot and find your polling place and what you’ll need to bring.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Badger Project

A list of all donors who have given the maximum to Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin

Notable names include Diane Hendricks of ABC Supply Co., John Menard, Dick and Liz Uihlein of ULINE and casino magnate Steve Wynn. Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District in western Wisconsin, has raised nearly $6 million for his 2022 campaign, according to filings with the Federal Elections Commission. That’s compared to about $1.4 million for his Democratic opponent state Sen. Brad Pfaff.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Women Only Represent About a Quarter of Board Seats in Wisconsin

(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) While women make up about half the population, they only represent about a quarter of board seats for Wisconsin's top-50 public corporations, according to a new research report from Milwaukee Women inc. The report, which was released earlier this month, shows that women have...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Unemployment Rate Increased Slightly Last Month

(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Despite adding more than 14,000 jobs, Wisconsin's unemployment rate increased slightly last month. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, the state Department of Workforce Development, or DWD, released September's preliminary employment data Thursday. The data shows that Wisconsin continues to fare better...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Overall Enrollment Across Wisconsin Colleges and Universities Fell this Fall

(By Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio) Overall enrollment across Wisconsin colleges and universities fell around 3 percent this fall, according to preliminary data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. According to Rich Kremer with Wisconsin Public Radio, researchers say national enrollment declines have slowed to pre-pandemic, but they were...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's September Egg Production

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Wisconsin egg production during September was 144 million eggs, about 14 percent less than last year and down four percent from the previous month. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the USDA's latest Chickens and Eggs report, the average number of all layers on hand during the month was 5.71 million, a 16 percent decrease from 2021, but up slightly from August. Eggs per 100 layers for September were 2,528.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

DATCP Offering Dairy Processor Grants

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection invites Wisconsin dairy processors to apply for dairy processor grants through January 30, 2023. These grants aim to foster innovation, improve profitability, and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin's dairy processing facilities. Eligible applicants must operate a licensed dai​ry processing plant in Wisconsin that is engaged in pasteurizing, processing, or manufacturing milk or dairy products.
WISCONSIN STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion

DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
DENMARK, WI
cwbradio.com

Legal Experts Feel Christmas Parade Suspect's Antics Won't Help Him

(AP) He stripped his shirt off in court. He complains that the prosecutors are “slick.” He won’t let the judge get a word in. He won’t even answer to his own name. The Wisconsin man accused of killing six people by driving his SUV through a Christmas parade has worked to disrupt his trial since he decided to represent himself, dragging out a painful proceeding that appears destined to end with his conviction.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Another Dry Week in Wisconsin Allows Farmers to Work on Fall Harvest

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Though it started out a bit on the cool side, Wisconsin farmers were grateful to have another dry week to work in the fields last week. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service issued its weekly crop summary on Monday, which noted that warm temperatures over the weekend allowed farmers to make progress on the fall harvest with potato and corn silage harvest nearing completion.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Schools Part of Nationwide "Swatting" Outbreak

(Bob Hague, WRN) The Milwaukee office of the FBI says schools across Wisconsin were part of a nationwide “swatting” outbreak Thursday morning. School districts across Wisconsin from Stevens Point to Portage, Merrill to Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Kenosha Green Bay, Oshkosh and Madison, all part of the nationwide swatting outbreak Thursday morning. Many schools went into active shooter protocols in response to the threats, none of which were deemed credible by the FBI and local law enforcement.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy