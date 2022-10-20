ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Do we need homes built to last for a millennium?

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HkeqA_0igcceNr00
The new library at Magdalene College, Cambridge, winner of the 2022 Stirling prize, was built to last ‘another four centuries’.

I was delighted to read that the best new building is one planned to “last another four centuries” (Cosy nooks in a thicket of books: time-straddling library is Britain’s best new building, 13 October). The longevity of buildings in the UK is rarely discussed, but historically only about 20,000 homes a year are demolished out of a total stock of 27m. At this rate, the average home will have to stand for another 1,350 years – longer than the oldest Oxford or Cambridge college.

Dr Brenda Boardman

Emeritus fellow, Oxford University

Emma Brockes seems to have missed the most interesting part of James Corden’s meltdown (James Corden finds himself in celebrity jail, but is the joke on us for caring?, 19 October), namely that anyone would bother to go to a restaurant when all they want is an omelette and salad. Whisper it: you can make that at home.

Barbara Brewis

Burnopfield, County Durham

I was interested to read that Boris Becker has given up alcohol while serving time at his bijou prison outside Henley-on-Thames (Report, 19 October). Presumably he has also temporarily given up country rambles, rowing and foreign travel?

Richard Percy

Newburgh, Lancashire

Please can you stop using what has become a tiresome cliche, “a screeching U-turn” (Report, 16 October), even if we live in such a changing political landscape.

Geoff Smith

Clayton West, West Yorkshire

At the height of the BSE crisis, my son’s teacher told the class that “mad cow disease has been in sheep for donkey’s years” (Letters, 19 October).

Mick McKeown

Windermere, Cumbria

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

California bakery wins case over refusal to make cake for same-sex wedding

A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs. California’s department of fair housing and employment had sued Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, arguing that the owner, Cathy Miller, intentionally discriminated against the couple in violation of California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Guardian

Coke, car trouble and class: some awkward Rishi Sunak moments

He has never claimed to be a man of the people but with his Prada shoes and bespoke suits, the soon-to-be prime minister, Rishi Sunak, tries to be meticulous about his presentation. Yet the past seven years in politics have not been gaffe-free for the former Goldman Sachs banker and...
The Guardian

Actor Leslie Jordan dies at 67 in car accident

Actor Leslie Jordan has died after a car accident in Los Angeles on Monday at the age of 67. Law enforcement sources told TMZ and then the Los Angeles Times that they suspected the beloved actor suffered a medical emergency before crashing his BMW into the side of a building in Hollywood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

Sacheen Littlefeather obituary

The Academy Awards ceremony has always tried to avoid controversy, but on 27 March 1973, during the first Oscars show broadcast by satellite around the world, Sacheen Littlefeather came to the dais to receive the best actor award on behalf of Marlon Brando. Littlefeather raised a hand to decline the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Lady Leshurr charged with assault after early-morning arrest

Lady Leshurr has been charged with assault after an altercation in Walthamstow, north-east London on Saturday. The rapper, BBC Radio 1Xtra host and 2021 Dancing on Ice contestant, real name Melesha O’Garro, was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after being arrested by police around 5am on Saturday morning. As Sky reports, another woman, 28, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm; two women, both 27, were taken to hospital after the incident and have since been discharged. Both Lady Leshurr and the 28-year-old are due to appear at Thames magistrates court.
The Guardian

A new start after 60: I wanted to do something stupid when I turned 70 – so I learned to ride a motorbike

When Ron Williams turned 70, he had the urge to do something stupid. “People have this concept of 70, and it did worry me,” he says. “People think of a 70-year-old as elderly. I thought, ‘Right, well, I’ll try and knock that one on the head and do something that isn’t fully expected of an elderly gentleman.’” So he signed up for motorbike lessons.
The Guardian

The Guardian

485K+
Followers
110K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy