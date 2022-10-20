Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
Netflix is bringing an official Stranger Things Store to MiamiBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
Related
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
13 truck drivers parked side by side in the middle of the night to save a life.
This article originally appeared on 04.24.18 Around 1 a.m. on April 24, semi-truck drivers in the Oak Park area of Michigan received a distress call from area police: An unidentified man was standing on the edge of a local bridge, apparently ready to jump onto the freeway below. Those drivers then did something amazing. They raced to the scene to help — and lined up their trucks under the bridge, providing a relatively safe landing space should the man jump. Fortunately, he didn't.
Wisconsin police say driver with blood alcohol level three times legal limit slams into multiple cars at 9 am
Wisconsin police say that the driver of a car whose blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit ran into multiple cars on Saturday morning.
60 Migrants Pulled Out of Dump Truck by Texas Cops in Alleged Smuggling Operation
Texas troopers interrupted an alleged smuggling operation, arresting a dump truck driver attempting to transport more than 60 illegal immigrants across the U.S. border, state public safety officials said Monday. The dozens of migrants, apparently all young men, were captured in images and a video climbing out of the bed of the truck in Cotulla, Texas. They have since been remanded into U.S. Border Patrol custody, agency spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez said on Twitter. The bust comes several months after 53 migrants were found dead on the outskirts of San Antonio, discovered in “stacks” in an abandoned tractor-trailer that had successfully passed through a border patrol checkpoint.HAPPENING NOW: @TxDPS disrupted a human smuggling attempt on IH 35 in Cotulla. The driver attempted to smuggle 60+ illegal immigrants concealed inside a dump truck. Driver arrested & illegal immigrants turned over to #USBP - more details to come. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/7AbYwP2AFg— Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 25, 2022 Read it at Just The News
RideApart
E-REX Is A 1-Stroke, Opposed-Piston Engine That Weighs Just 83 Pounds
For those who love them, two-strokes hold a special place in many a gearhead’s heart. However, even the fondest two-stroke fanatic can’t deny the truth of that two-smoke nickname. It’s simply a fact of life—and whether you love or hate that smell, it’s also hardly a low-emissions proposition.
RideApart
Honda Introduces Swappable Battery Power Pack Charging Station In Japan
On October 25, 2022, Honda officially introduced its new swappable battery charging and exchange station system. It’s called Honda Power Pack Exchanger e:, and is designed for use with Honda Mobile Power Packs, which the company already introduced in 2021. The first such HPPEe: will be utilized by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, as it aims to promote the spread of electric motorcycles in the city.
RideApart
Yoshimura Makes A Pipe For The Quirky Honda Dax 125
Yoshimura’s one of the premier Japanese brands for high-quality exhaust systems, and Young Machine asked “What if Yoshimura made a muffler for the Dax?” The poll wasn’t official, but it looks like Yoshimura might have been listening. The quirky little Honda ST125 Dax is part of...
Comments / 1