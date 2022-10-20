Read full article on original website
Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee
It's almost Halloween... the veil is thinning and soon the worlds will collide with the departed walking among the living. If you are looking for a paranormal encounter, now is the right time as All Hallows eve is on the approach. Here are some places in Tennessee to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Fabulous Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
Are you looking for a list of the best weekend getaways in Tennessee? This guide has all of the weekend trips!. You are reading: Places to visit in tennessee for couples | 15 Fabulous Weekend Getaways In Tennessee. The state of Tennessee is known for quite a few things: the...
WTVC
Shooting Hunger feeding Tennessee’s children
Tennessee — It was several years ago when Bryan Wright came home one winter afternoon during Christmas break and found his wife, a teacher, sitting in their living room crying. His first thought was of a typical husband, “What have I done now?”. Taking a moment to gather...
Vanderbilt students upset over affordability of new graduate apartments
The cheapest apartment is just under $1,400 and and is also under 300 square feet.
Tennessee Has All the Top Recruits Talking
The Vols have as much momentum as any program in the country and it's paying dividends on the recruiting trail
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three years
Gloria Villa Avila murdered her long-time fiancé in cold blood and fled the country. After three years, Avila was taken into custody in El Paso, Texas and finally extradited to Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
‘Avonna, we love you’: Nashville mother pleads for help with daughter missing for over a month
Metro Nashville Police added 14-year-old Avonna Sherrill to the National Crime Information Center, after she was reported missing on September 22, 2022.
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
‘She likes to play in the hall’: Mystery of the little girl at the Commodore Hotel
A little girl seen on multiple occasions over the years at the Commodore Hotel in Linden, Tennessee remains a mystery. Especially, if you consider, total strangers, years apart, sharing similar encounters with seemingly the same little girl.
3 horror movies filmed in Tennessee
While you're out and about this fall enjoying the beautiful foliage and activities, do you know that Tennessee has been a spot where horror movies were filmed?
TN city among 50 ‘Rattiest Cities’ in the US, according to Orkin
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
cenlanow.com
Couple donates embryos, meets resulting biological triplets
(NewsNation) — A Texas couple who donated their embryos after conceiving twins through IVF later learned they have biological triplets. Brook and Chris Martin turned to a Nashville clinic for help more than 20 years ago, where they were able to conceive their twin sons through IVF. Later, the couple decided to donate their remaining embryos in hopes they’d help others.
WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-251815- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.221025T1400Z-221026T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated sushi restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
Seventeen families across state impacted by Phelan-McDermid Syndrome
Tomorrow you may notice some buildings around the state lit up green. That's because October 22 is National Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day.
wgnsradio.com
Ascend Federal Credit Union Donates $34,500 to the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee
(Middle Tennessee) - Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, has recently made a donation of $34,500 to Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee. The contribution will support Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee’s ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, as well as other leadership programs. It is the largest contribution Ascend has made to the organization.
Crash involving overturned ambulance on Highway 43 in Columbia
A crash involving an overturned ambulance has shut down a section of Highway 43 in Columbia.
3 charged after man tortured at Murfreesboro hotel for 10 hours
Three people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and extortion after a man was held hostage and tortured at a Murfreesboro hotel.
WSMV
Nashville Powerball player wins $50,000 in Saturday’s draw
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Nashville won $50,000 from the drawing held on Saturday night. The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Shell, 3701 Nolensville Pike.
