Murfreesboro, TN

cohaitungchi.com

15 Fabulous Weekend Getaways In Tennessee

Are you looking for a list of the best weekend getaways in Tennessee? This guide has all of the weekend trips! The state of Tennessee is known for quite a few things: the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Shooting Hunger feeding Tennessee’s children

Tennessee — It was several years ago when Bryan Wright came home one winter afternoon during Christmas break and found his wife, a teacher, sitting in their living room crying. His first thought was of a typical husband, “What have I done now?”. Taking a moment to gather...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
NASHVILLE, TN
cenlanow.com

Couple donates embryos, meets resulting biological triplets

(NewsNation) — A Texas couple who donated their embryos after conceiving twins through IVF later learned they have biological triplets. Brook and Chris Martin turned to a Nashville clinic for help more than 20 years ago, where they were able to conceive their twin sons through IVF. Later, the couple decided to donate their remaining embryos in hopes they’d help others.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-251815- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.221025T1400Z-221026T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Ascend Federal Credit Union Donates $34,500 to the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee

(Middle Tennessee) - Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, has recently made a donation of $34,500 to Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee. The contribution will support Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee’s ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, as well as other leadership programs. It is the largest contribution Ascend has made to the organization.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Nashville Powerball player wins $50,000 in Saturday’s draw

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Nashville won $50,000 from the drawing held on Saturday night. The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Shell, 3701 Nolensville Pike.
NASHVILLE, TN

