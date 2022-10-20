ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed for $39.7 Million, This Undeniably Impressive World Class Estate in Laguna Beach Delivers A True Resort-like Living Experience

11 Montage Way Home in Laguna Beach, California for Sale. 11 Montage Way, Laguna Beach, California is a world-class custom home commanding a coveted front row position at the world-famous Montage Laguna Beach Resort with incredible ocean views. This Home in Laguna Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11 Montage Way, please contact John Stanaland (Phone: 949-689-9047) at Villa Real Estate & Tyler Stanaland (Phone: 949-324-8800) at The Oppenheim Group for full support and perfect service.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
shop-eat-surf.com

REI Co-op to Open Store in Laguna Hills, Calif. in Fall 2023

Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Laguna Hills, California in fall 2023. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing, snow sports and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics. The store will also have a ski and snowboard shop with professional tuning, waxing and repairs.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
localemagazine.com

Get Thrifty With It! Here Are 5 Tips for Your Next Thrifting Spree at Goodwill of OC

Influencer and Sustainable Stylist, Rachel Bennet, Shares Her Thrifting Tips. Influencer and thrift-aholic Rachel Bennett spends her days prancing through Newport Beach with an americano in hand, producing content for her Instagram and combing through every local thrift shop in OC. An OC native, Bennett’s love of thrifting started many years ago when her grandmother would take her to thrift stores and teach her how to hunt for the best deals. One of her favorite go-to spots in Orange County is Goodwill of OC—a nonprofit organization that helps people facing barriers find their own pathway to employment and greater independence. But before you go and hit the racks, here are Bennett’s tips on how to find gems while thrifting.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thespellbinder.net

Halloween events happening in Orange County

If you have been waiting for fun and interactive Halloween activities to do during the month of October, you’re in luck. In comparison to previous years, celebrating Halloween has become difficult due to Covid restrictions and the closing of locations. However, this year is an exciting year because there will be many more events taking place in Orange County for everyone to enjoy. Here is a list of events to go to in celebration of Fall and Halloween.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
macaronikid.com

Being Papa Pal is a Great Way Teachers Can Earn Extra Pay

*Disclaimer: The author applied for and obtained a job with Papa to facilitate the writing of this review. The author received compensation for this article. All thoughts and opinions expressed are their own. The holidays are coming sooner than I had hoped. Retailers are already selling their holiday decorations and...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The Gamble House's Free Family Day Has Tours, Art, Outdoor Fun

Some of our favorite fairy tales involve enchanted castles, the sorts of splendid structures that brim with magical stories, incredible characters, and hope-filled messages. But finding those structures in the modern world? That's a little harder. True, incredible real-world characters exist in contemporary times, and hope-laden resolutions, too, but the...
PASADENA, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Torrance (CA)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Torrance, CA?. Torrance is a stunning city in Los Angeles County, located in the Metropolitan area of Los Angeles, California, United States. The town is a component of the Metropolitan area of the Southern Bay region with a population...
TORRANCE, CA
KTLA

Antisemitic propaganda seen throughout Los Angeles area

The Beverly Hills Police Department says it’s aware of antisemitic flyers being dispersed in the north part of the city overnight. The flyers were collected and there was “no threat to the community,” police said. Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, whose mother survived a death march from Auschwitz by hiding behind a barn, spoke out […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy