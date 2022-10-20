ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Screwfix millionaire's ex-wife is back in court saying she should get more than £7.4million of his £80million fortune

By Arthur Parashar For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The ex-wife of a multi-millionaire whose family founded Screwfix is back in court asking for more than £7.4million of his £80million fortune.

It is the latest in a long-lasting battle between James Goddard-Watts, 57, and his former wife Julia, 58, who have been contesting in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

Following the breakdown of their 22-year-relationship, Mr Goddard-Watts was left with £75million, while his ex-wife walked away with £7.4million.

But Peter Mitchell KC, representing Mrs Goddard-Watts, said on Thursday that the latest ruling meant that his client would be left with 10 per cent of his assets.

Mrs Gooddard-Watts has appealed against a ruling made by Sir Jonathan Cohen earlier this year but her ex-husband is contesting the appeal.

Lady Justice Macur, Lady Justice Nicola Davies and Lady Justice Carr are now considering arguments at a Court of Appeal hearing in London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8XLm_0igcUKhv00
James Goddard-Watts (pictured with his partner Charlotte Harding) ended his 13-year marriage to his ex-wife Julia after 22 years together but Mrs Gooddard-Watts believes she is entitled to more than she received

The former couple, who married in 1996 reached an agreement in 2010 after the end of their 13-year marriage the year before.

Mr Goddard-Watts had agreed that his former wife should get a house worth £3.25 million and a £4 million lump sum.

But she subsequently complained that he had not revealed the full extent of his wealth.

A judge then concluded that Mr Goddard-Watts had 'given a false presentation' when making the 2010 agreement, and in 2016 he was told to hand Mrs Goddard-Watts more than £6 million.

Mrs Goddard-Watts returned to court again in 2018 and made further complaints.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P8RfH_0igcUKhv00
Julia Goddard-Watts (above) is back in court claiming she has been left with less than 10 per cent of assets

She said Mr Goddard-Watts had not given full detail about the potential value of a deal he was involved in and a judge ruled in her favour in late 2019.

Mr Justice Holman said that, if the pair could not agree on a sum, a judge should again reassess evidence and decide whether Mrs Goddard-Watts should get more money.

He said a case in which a woman had twice complained about 'non-disclosure' after a settlement was 'vanishingly rare' and 'probably unique'.

He also previously criticised Mr Goddard-Watts, who moved to Switzerland in 2010.

He said the businessman had been 'evasive and at times misleading' and had 'given a false presentation' when making the 2010 agreement.

During their marriage, Mr Goddard-Watts enjoyed a lavish lifestyle as well as becoming a keen racing driver, competing in a British GT championship at the Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium in 1999.

Sir Jonathan reconsidered the case in January 2022 and awarded Mrs Goddard-Watts another £1.1 million. However, Mrs Goddard-Watts is back again and wants more.

'Overall, including the award of £1.1 million, Mrs Goddard-Watts would exit with £7.4 million,' Mr Mitchell told appeal judges in a written argument.

'Mr Goddard-Watts would exit with £75 million.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uw9jw_0igcUKhv00
During their marriage, Mr Goddard-Watts (pictured with Ms Harding) enjoyed a lavish lifestyle as well as becoming a keen racing driver, competing in a British GT championship at the Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium in 1999

Divorce through the ages: The Goddard-Watts feud in years

2010 - The Goddard-Watts end their 13-year marriage and Mr Goddard-Watts agreed Mrs Goddard-Watts should get a house worth £3.25 million and a £4 million lump sum.

2016 - After a judge review Mr Goddard-Watts is told to hand Mrs Goddard-Watts more than £6 million.

2018 - Mrs Goddard-Watts returned to court again and made a further complaint her ex had not given full detail about the potential value of a deal he was involved in.

2019 - Towards the end of the year a judge rules in her favour.

2022 - Mr Justice Cohen's ruling leaves Mrs Gooddard-Watts with £7.4million and her ex-husband keeps £75million. But now, Mrs Gooddard-Watts is back in court, arguing that she has only been left with less than 10 per cent of assets.

He added: 'There was no consideration by the judge of the fairness of these respective figures.'

Mr Mitchell said: 'This appeal raises an important point of principle; should a person who has obtained an order - two orders in this case - through fraud be entitled nonetheless to benefit from their fraud.'

He said judges had made orders in 2010 - by consent - and in 2016, after a hearing, which had been set-aside because of Mr Goddard-Watts's 'fraudulent representations/non-disclosure'.

Mr Mitchell told appeal judges that the pair had met when Mr Goddard-Watts was in the RAF and had married in 1996.

Mr Goddard-Watts had 'joined' with his parents in their 'modest hardware business'.

'Through the parties', Mr Goddard-Watts's parents and Mr Goddard-Watts's brother's endeavours, that business was transformed and was sold for £85 million in 1999,' said Mr Mitchell.

'From this sale, Mr Goddard-Watts received £15 million net.

'The parties applied these proceeds towards the building of the former matrimonial home near Yeovil (Somerset) and, amongst other things, the purchase of a fine holiday home in Mallorca, and a yacht.

'It also supported the parties' very good lifestyle.'

He said Mr Goddard-Watts had gone on to pursue new business ventures.

Mrs Goddard-Watts had wanted Sir Jonathan to rule that she should get more than £13million.

Tim Bishop KC, who represented Mr Goddard-Watts, told appeal judges that Sir Jonathan's decisions were right and reasonable.

He said the appeal should be dismissed and argued that the hearing overseen by Sir Jonathan had been fair.

Mr Bishop accepted that two other judges have earlier concluded that there had been 'litigation misconduct' by Mr Goddard-Watts.

Lawyer Ros Bever, who is based at law firm Irwin Mitchell and represents Ms Goddard-Watts, said outside court: 'Our client is asking the Court of Appeal to review the High Court's decision. In this case assets were not shared because Julia and/or the court were unaware of their existence or value.'

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Billionaire, 62, who owns New York's Chrysler Building tells High Court he doesn't want to pay his estranged 47-year-old wife £45million because he wants their children to 'learn the value of money'

The billionaire owner of New York's Chrysler Building, who is embroiled in a High Court battle, has told the judge that he does not want to pay his estranged wife £45million because he wants their children to 'learn the value of money'. Michael Fuchs, 62, told Mr Justice Mostyn...
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

Couple Accidentally Sent $7M Thought They’d Won a Contest, Court Told

A couple accused of theft after receiving a botched $7 million cryptocurrency refund claim they thought they’d won the cash in a competition, a court in Australia heard. Thevamanogari Manivel and her partner, Jatinder Singh, are accused of theft and other charges after they splurged the cash that was inadvertently wired to them by Crypto.com in May 2021. The site had intended to refund Manivel around $63 but instead sent her the millions due to human error, the court was told. Singh allegedly thought the money was a cash prize after the Crypto.com app sent a notification advertising a competition—but a compliance officer for the company says no such competition or notification ever took place. The pair allegedly used the money to buy four houses, vehicles, art, furniture, and gifts. Most of the money has since been returned but around $2 million remains outstanding. Manivel pleaded not guilty to three charges after being arrested at Melbourne airport in March while allegedly trying to fly to Malaysia on a one-way ticket paid for with $7,000 in cash.Read it at The Guardian
Daily Mail

Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job

A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
The Independent

Woman who cut baby from pregnant friend’s womb to cover up her own fake pregnancy could now be executed

A Texas woman who cut a baby from her pregnant friend’s womb to cover up her own fake pregnancy now faces the possibility of execution. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Michelle Hancock, as well as her unborn daughter Braxlynn Sage Hancock. More than 60 witnesses took part in the trial over the course of three weeks. On Monday, the jury deliberated for an hour before handing down its ruling, according to the Texarkana Gazette. Jeff Harrelson, a lawyer for the defence, attempted to get a kidnapping charge dismissed by...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Grieving couple reveal the heartless way cops told them police had shot their son dead in a holiday hotspot after he pulled a pen knife on them - as his brother explains how officers could have avoided the tragedy

The heartbroken parents of a man shot dead by police after he allegedly threatened them with a pen knife have revealed how detectives came to their home and bluntly told them their son had died - as the couple demands answers. Luke Gilbert, 24, died after he was peppered with...
Daily Mail

Murderer, 81, found guilty of killing his lover and their young son more than 45 years ago in Scotland's longest-running missing person case will appeal against his conviction

An 81-year-old man jailed for life for murdering his lover and their young son more than 45 years ago intends to appeal against his conviction. William MacDowell was sentenced to life in prison last week with a recommendation that he serves a minimum of 30 years for killing Renee and Andrew MacRae in November 1976.
Daily Mail

'Next time I will ask for permission': Uncle is fined $1,900 after he placed dye in Brazilian waterfall to celebrate his pregnant niece's gender reveal that later went viral

Brazilian authorities have fined the uncle of a pregnant woman for pouring a dye on a waterfall to reveal the gender of her baby. Raijan Mascarello was hit with a 10,000 reals fine (a little over $1,900) Thursday by the Mato Grosso State Secretariat for the Environment because he had placed 'solid, liquid, or gaseous waste or debris, oils or substance oils' in the waterfall.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

669K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy