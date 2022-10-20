ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Liz Truss set to rake in taxpayers' cash on departure from No10 - with a £20,000 payout and a £115k annual allowance - following her resignation as PM after just 44 days in office

By Greg Heffer, Political Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Liz Truss is in line for a near-£20,000 payout and an allowance of up to £115,000 a year following her resignation as Prime Minister after just 44 days in office.

The dramatic collapse of her premiership means she set to set to hold the unenviable record as Britain's shortest-serving PM ever.

Ms Truss will depart Downing Street once a new Tory leader and PM is chosen by next Friday at the latest.

Like all other departing Government ministers, she will be entitled to one-quarter of her annual salary in severance pay.

Ms Truss earned a total salary of £164,080: £84,144 for being an MP, plus a further £75,440 for being PM.

It means she is in line for a £18,860 pay-out due to her resignation as PM.

She will continue to receive her £84,144 salary for being MP for South West Norfolk.

Meanwhile, on top of the £18,860 pay-out, Ms Truss will also be entitled to claim up to £115,000 a year in an allowance for former prime ministers.

Payments are made to help ex-premiers continue to fulfil their public duties through the running of an office.

They are entitled to the money for the rest of their lives, unless they take up another public appointment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0qQc_0igcUGB100
Liz Truss, who announced her resignation as PM after just 44 days in office, will depart Downing Street once a new Tory leader and PM is chosen by next Friday at the latest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jkka5_0igcUGB100
Earlier this month, following his own departure from No10, Boris Johnson incorporated 'The Office of Boris Johnson Limited' with Companies House

Former PMs have to supply supporting documents - such as salary details for staff, or travel receipts - in order to recieve the cash.

The allowance is administered by the Cabinet Office.

On top of the £115,000 entitlement, ex-PMs can claim a pension allowance to contribute towards their staff pension costs.

This is limited to a maximum of 10% of the allowance.

Earlier this month, following his own departure from No10 six-and-a-half weeks ago, Boris Johnson incorporated 'The Office of Boris Johnson Limited' with Companies House.

It named his former Downing Street aide Shelley Williams-Walker as a director.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: 'The Office of Boris Johnson Ltd will support Boris Johnson’s private office in line with similar structures established by former prime ministers.'

The Liberal Democrats called for Ms Truss to not be permitted the £115,000 a year allowance following her historically short spell as PM.

They claimed the departing premier's entitlement of up to £1.15million of taxpayers' cash over the next decade could instead fund almost 4,000 ambulance trips or nearly 30,000 GP appointments.

The party's Cabinet Office spokesperson Christine Jardine said: 'Liz Truss will forever be known as the 50-day Prime Minister.

'There is no way that she should be permitted to access the same £115,000 a year for life fund as her recent predecessors - all of whom served for well over two years.

'To make matters worse, Truss’s legacy is an economic disaster - for which the Conservatives are making taxpayers foot the bill.

'For Truss to walk off into the sunset with a potential six-figure dividend, while leaving the British public to suffer, would be unconscionable.

'This huge potential payout will leave a bitter taste in the mouth of the millions of people struggling with spiralling bills and eye-watering mortgage rate rises thanks to the Conservatives’ economic mismanagement.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

What he said... what he meant: New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a series of pledges to the electorate on his first day in the job - but what did he stop short of promising?

‘I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this Government’s agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come. You saw me during Covid, doing everything I could to protect people and businesses... I promise you this: I will bring the same compassion to the challenges today.’
Daily Mail

Sir Keir Starmer swipes at Rishi Sunak for 'stabbing Boris Johnson in the back' and mocks him for getting 'thrashed' by Liz Truss in this summer's Tory leadership election as Labour leader 'welcomes' new PM

Sir Keir Starmer took a series of swipes at 'ruthless' Rishi Sunak today as the Labour leader 'welcomed' the new Prime Minister. At a meeting of his shadow cabinet, Sir Keir accused Mr Sunak of having 'stabbed Boris Johnson in the back' when he quit as chancellor earlier this year.
Daily Mail

Will Rishi Sunak keep the pensions triple lock? New PM signals that payments for elderly could rise in line with inflation despite the huge cost - as a former minister says Hallowe'en budget must contain no 'nasty surprises'

Rishi Sunak signalled he could increase pensions in line with inflation today in a boost for retirees. The new PM hinted he could keep the 'triple lock' that links the payment to the Consumer Price Index, after predecessor Liz Truss considered scrapping it before caving in to pressure. Speaking outside...
Daily Mail

Russia says there is 'no hope' of improving ties with Britain under Rishi Sunak as Macron and Zelensky are among first world leaders to congratulate the new PM

Russia has already blasted any hope of improving ties with Britain following Liz Truss's departure, saying there is 'no hope' of an ease in tensions under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the appointment of the former chancellor will do little to repair the damaged diplomatic relationship...
Daily Mail

'This is Britain's Barack Obama moment': President of Rishi Sunak’s home temple hails him becoming Prime Minister – as India’s president says he is excited to ‘work together on global issues’

The president of Rishi Sunak's home temple in Southampton said the UK is undergoing its own 'Barack Obama' moment with him becoming PM, as India's president said he was excited to 'work together on global issues'. Sanjay Chandarana, president of the Vedic Society Temple - which Mr Sunak's grandfather co-founded...
Daily Mail

REVEALED - the Palace plan to sideline Harry and Andrew: Officials finalise ways to avoid the Dukes being involved in affairs of state... and the proposals were being considered MONTHS ago with the late Queen's OK, writes ROBERT HARDMAN

Amid all this week's frantic number-crunching and furtive haggling for the Conservative leadership, few were paying much attention to the House of Lords order paper on a quiet Monday afternoon. Yet in one brief exchange between the Leader of the Lords and a Labour backbencher we caught a glimpse of...
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew's royal duties are discussed in Parliament for the first time as Lords question whether the Dukes should be allowed to perform official duties for King Charles

Questions over whether Prince Harry and Prince Andrew should be allowed to perform official duties for King Charles have been raised in Parliament for the first time. Peers in the House of Lords asked if Harry and Andrew should remain as ‘Counsellors of State’ who can act as stand-ins for the King, when they are no longer working royals.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Controversial plans to stop cars travelling between neighbourhoods in Canterbury press ahead despite being branded a 'draconian ban on free movement'

A 'draconian' plan to stop people driving between neighbourhoods has come under fire for banning 'free movement' as it is approved for consultation. Canterbury City Council is proposing to divide the city into five different districts, with drivers unable to cross between zones without being fined. Instead, the council is...
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt led federal panel that drafted laws on Artificial Intelligence WITHOUT publicly disclosing his investments in AI start-ups

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt invested in dozens of Artificial Intelligence startups while he was leading a federal commission helping to craft AI policy, raising potential conflict-of-interest concerns, according to a new report. Schmidt chaired the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, an independent advisory panel, from 2018 until last...
Daily Mail

Ex-Trump advisor Tom Barrack says being tied to the president was 'disastrous' for his business during his trial for illegally lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates

Supporting Donald Trump's 'divisive' politics was 'disastrous' for Tom Barrack's multi-billion dollar global investment business, the longtime friend and one-time advisor of the former president testified in court on Monday. The billionaire has been charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the United Arab Emirates from 2016...
Daily Mail

'As my brother would say, go figure. In the Conservative Party!' Biden celebrates 'groundbreaking milestone' of Rishi Sunak becoming first Hindu British Prime Minister on Diwali

'Go figure!' was President Biden's reaction to the news that conservative Rishi Sunak would be Britain's first prime minister of Indian descent. The president was delivering remarks at a celebration of the Hindu festival Diwali. He said that Sunak's rise to power is 'a groundbreaking milestone and it matters.'. 'Diwali...
Daily Mail

Lidia Thorpe to call for an investigation into HERSELF: Firebrand senator 'will refer her secret relationship with a Rebels bikie boss to a powerful Senate committee'

Greens senator Lidia Thorpe will reportedly refer herself to a parliamentary committee over her secret relationship with a former bikie leader. Ms Thorpe is set to write to the Senate president requesting the Upper House's privileges committee look at her relationship with the onetime Victorian Rebels president. Her decision was...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

669K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy