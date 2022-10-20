Read full article on original website
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Didn’t Leak, But This Hilarious TikTok Probably Nails the Album’s Sound
With less than 24 hours to go until Taylor Swift releases her highly-anticipated album Midnights, a person on TikTok is now predicting what the project will sound like. A user by the name of @kellmeaboutit (real name Kell Martin) took to TikTok to share what he thinks the album will sound like with a variety of voices and singing styles.
Win a Vinyl Copy of Taylor Swift’s New Album, “Midnights!”
Introducing Midnights from Taylor Swift! We've all sung along to Taylor at home, in the car, and through breakups and makeups. Now we're singing along to her new album Midnights and we want you to, too. Win a VINYL copy, courtesy of Republic Records. Enter below. Don't have our app?...
Friday – Tay Day, is All Day! Learn ALL things on Taylor Swift’s “Midnights”!
Happy Friday, no FriYAY, nope, it's TAY DAY! Swifties I am sure haven't gotten much sleep in anticipation of waiting for the new Taylor Swift album "Midnights" that dropped at Midnight and have been listening to it ever since. But if like myself you actually need to get some sleep...
Taylor Swift Drops Entire Album’s Worth of Surprise ‘3AM’ Bonus Tracks Hours After ‘Midnights’ Release
Mere hours after the release of her 10th studio album Midnights, Taylor Swift expanded the project with seven additional songs at 3AM ET. In a post on Twitter, she wrote that she considers Midnights "a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour."
Fan Pranks Meghan Trainor at Album Signing: ‘I’m So Jet Lagged How Could You Do This to Me!’
"Can you just say hi really quick to my cousins?" a fan asked Meghan Trainor at her recent album signing. The "cousins" in question? Blackpink's Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo. The humorous interaction has since amassed more than one million views on TikTok and Twitter. As the fan rattled...
Watch as Katy Perry Suffers ‘Glitch’ During Show in Vegas [VIDEO]
Katy Perry was recently performing at her residency in Las Vegas when fans noticed that one of her eyes shut and had trouble re-opening it. While her show often runs like a well-oiled machine, this "glitch" was caught by some in attendance and a video of her eye shutting took social media by storm.
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Teases Fans With First Look Photo
Yes, the time has come for Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Presumably it is his last chance for romance (tonight). Certainly we need him, by us, beside us, to guide us, to hold us, to scold us, and so on. (We’re assuming based on the title that the film is adaptation of the Donna Summer song.)
Move Over, Mary-Kate, Ashley and Elizabeth! Did You Know There’s a Fourth Olsen Sister?
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were inescapable in the '90s and early 2000s, and their sister Elizabeth Olsen is a bona fide Marvel Cinematic Universe star as Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch. However, did you know that there is a fourth Olsen sister?. Born in 1996, Courtney Taylor Olsen is the...
Man Spends Over $120K on Over 100 Cosmetic Procedures to Look Like Britney Spears – PHOTO
Gimme more! A man in Los Angeles has forked over more than $120,000 to look like his favorite pop star, Britney Spears. Brian Ray has had over 100 cosmetic procedures on his quest to resemble the "Toxic" singer, according to the Daily Star. The superfan began his transformation roughly 18...
Kanye West, G.O.O.D. Music Not Signed to Def Jam Anymore – Report
Kanye West and his G.O.O.D. Music label's stint on Def Jam Recordings have both reportedly come to an end. On Monday (Oct. 24), The New York Times ran an article covering how Ye's recent media antics have caused several of his corporate allies to sever ties. The article notes that Kanye's label situation is in limbo, leaving his musical future uncertain. According to NYT, Ye's stint on Def Jam ended with the release of his Donda album last August. Kanye's most recent album, Donda 2, released in February, was not put on streaming services and was only available on Ye's stem player.
The Most Popular Horror Movies (And Where to Stream Them)
The only thing scarier than an immortal demon clown who feeds on your fears is trying to keep track of where your favorite horror movies are on streaming. It’s so hard! There’s just too many titles, and too many places to find streaming films these days. There are big streamers like Netflix and HBO Max, specialty sites like The Criterion Channel or Shudder (which, as an all-horror streaming service, is particularly valuable at this time of year), and even ad-supported hubs like Tubi or Pluto TV.
Groom’s Best Man Who Dated Bride First Reminisces in Wedding Speech: WATCH
Giving a wedding speech is a big honor that comes with a lot of responsibility. Traditionally, you want your speech to be captivating and include a few sentimental stories, but it's also essential to make your audience laugh with a few lighthearted jokes. On TikTok, a man went viral after...
