Winter Jam reveals stacked lineup for Ford Center show
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville joins nearly forty other cities as Winter Jam will make its way through the United States at the beginning of next year. Winter Jam, which is widely considered Christian music’s biggest tour, will be returning to the Ford Center with some new faces joining the lineup. We the Kingdom and […]
wevv.com
Mattingly Charities bringing country music to Evansville's Victory Theater in December
A handful of country music singers and songwriters will join Mattingly Charities for an early December fundraiser called 'Find A Way' at the Victory Theater. Former Miami Marlins Manager Don Mattingly joined 44News This Morning to discuss the goal this year, and the process of putting together a country music concert.
Krampus Will Appear in Evansville Indiana for Photos this Holiday Season
We are all familiar with the family holiday tradition of taking the kids to visit Santa. You sit them on his lap. They tell him their wishlist for the season and you get a cute photo to share on social media. As wholesome and wonderful as all of that is, one Evansville business is bringing the darker side of the holiday season to life with photo opportunities with Krampus.
See the Menu for the New Korean Restaurant Looking to Open on Evansville’s East Side Next Week
Evansville will soon have a new option when it comes to enjoying Korean cuisine as the owners of a new restaurant say they are "working hard" to have it ready to open its doors to the public "next week" (the week of October 31st, 2022). JUMAK Korean Restaurant to Open...
Apple festival moving after nearly four decades in Owensboro
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Reid’s Apple Festival has become an Autumn Tradition in the Tri-State. The apple festival had been celebrated every year since its inaugural year of 1985. Today was an absolute marvelous day to be out and about with the people you care about.Sunny, 79 degrees, and lip-smacking food everywhere you look. […]
wevv.com
New Korean restaurant opening in Evansville
A new restaurant offering Korean cuisine will soon be opening its doors to customers in Evansville, Indiana. Owners of JUMAK Korean Restaurant say they're working to open their doors within the week. While an official opening date hasn't been set at this time, the restaurant did release its menu, which...
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are Finally Back in Evansville Area
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are officially back!. Nothing says "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. It's been a staple of the holiday season for years. Each year, millions anticipate the release of these delectable treats. Little Debbie never really tells us when they will be available, but we know they come out sometime after Halloween. However, this year, they are out a little earlier...so it's only fitting that I share this video:
104.1 WIKY
Movie Star Visits Family In Hometown
Johnny Depp was back in his hometown of Owensboro over the weekend and he didn’t go unnoticed. Owensboro resident Jeff Day posted on his facebook page,”Hanging out with the neighbors last night when a group of 5 or 6 people made their way across the street right in front of us.
14news.com
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Movie star Johnny Depp made a visit to his hometown of Owensboro. He was spotted in a neighborhood over the weekend. Depp stopped to take a few pictures with some people, but asked to keep it quiet until he left. It’s well known that Depp is...
wevv.com
Flea market coming to Gibson County Fairgrounds on Saturday
There's a flea market happening in Princeton, Indiana on Saturday. The "Collectors Carnival Antique & Flea Market" will kick off at the Gibson County Fairgrounds at 7 a.m. on Saturday, rain or shine. Organizers say Saturday's flea market will occupy eight buildings at the fairground, with other vendors located outdoors...
wevv.com
Feed Evansville holding community food share on Wednesday
There's a community food giveaway event happening for residents in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community group Feed Evansville will be holding the event on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until supplies run out. It's happening at the Fulton Square Apartments, which are located at 1328 Dresden St....
The Tri-State’s Favorite Costume: Here Are the Most Popular Halloween Costumes in the Evansville Area
Halloween is quickly approaching, and it's time to get those costumes in order!. One of my favorite Halloween traditions is dressing up in costume. Halloween is the one day a year when you can literally be whoever (and whatever) you want to be. When I was a kid I remember begging my mom to take me to the costume stores so I could pick out the perfect costume. Some years we made our own costumes, like the year I went as a Cubs player, or the year I went as a rock star. In other years we'd buy our costumes, I remember when I was 4 I begged my mom to be Baby Bop (I was a child of the 90s after all). Now that I have a kid of my own, I'm so excited about Halloween and getting to dress up in costumes with him.
wevv.com
Evansville organization hosting trick-or-treat event on West Franklin Street
The Franklin Street Events Association is inviting kids and their families to their annual trick-or-treat event in Evansville. During the association's "Trick or Treat on Franklin St" event, all ages are invited to trick-or-treat at participating businesses along West Franklin Street in Evansville. The event will take place on October...
See What The Square in Boonville, Indiana Looked Like in the 1800s
Have you ever wondered what your town looked like back in the day, just to see how much things have changed?. It's no secret that I am proud to be from Boonville, Indiana. It's a small town with a lot of good people in it. There's also a lot of rich history in the town too. I mean, it's where Abraham Lincoln learned the law. Having lived there most of my life, I've seen the town grow and change throughout the years. However, one thing has stayed pretty close to the same: the Square in Boonville. Sure, they changed the traffic pattern, and some new businesses have opened up throughout the years, but the overall look has remained the same.
3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome
It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
Johnny Depp returns home in surprise visit to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Movie superstar Johnny Depp has not been shy to national media as of lately, but now he’s even making local headlines. The famous Tri-State native was back home in Owensboro on Friday, and some lucky neighbors got the chance to meet him in person. Jeff Day was one of those lucky […]
Group of friends take home massive Castle Bands Half Pot
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Four “Hamiltons” transformed into over $60,000 for a few friends in Newburgh this week. The Castle Bands social media page announced the four winners that took home their massive half pot prize. “We’d like to congratulate Paula Boyd (band mom), Lynette Shekell, Aimee King and Erin Vincent for being the winners […]
“Walking to Nana’s”, children’s long walk lands mother in jail
The Evansville Police Department says it arrested Riley Jarboe-Decker, 26, of Evansville, Monday afternoon after officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Adams Avenue for a found person, or two.
wevv.com
Kenergy set to host annual 'Member Appreciation Day'
Utility officials with Kenergy say they're ready to host a day show appreciation for their members in Kentucky. Kenergy announced it will hold its annual "Member Appreciation Day" on Thursday, Oct. 27. The event will happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kenergy's Owensboro, Hawesville, Henderson, Hanson, and Marion...
wevv.com
Five EVPL locations hosting early voting
Voters can cast their ballots early at five Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) locations starting Monday. Early voting will take place at EVPL Central, EVPL McCollough, EVPL North Park, EVPL Oaklyn, and the EVPL Red Bank location. Officials say this will take place Monday through Thursday, then again Monday, October...
