Dallas, TX

WATCH: Southlake lightning strike sends tree bark flying

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A third round of heavy rain moved through North Texas Monday night. Nothing in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex turned severe, but there were some severe thunderstorm watches issued in the areas south of the metroplex and in parts of Central Texas. A home security camera in Southlake...
SOUTHLAKE, TX

