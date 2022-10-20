ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child, officer among 4 hurt after police chase ends in wrong-way crash on 10 Freeway in Ontario

Four people, including a child and an officer, were injured Wednesday night when a police chase ended with a wrong-way crash on the 10 freeway in Ontario, authorities said.

The chase started about 11:45 p.m. when officers conducted a traffic stop on a driver near the 10 Freeway and Citrus Avenue in Fontana as part of a theft investigation, a spokesperson for the Fontana Police Department said.

The driver sped away with three passengers in the vehicle. According to police, the suspects threw items -- including a bicycle -- at officers during the pursuit.

Police said the driver attempted to make a U-turn on the freeway and deliberately crash into officers, but instead collided with other drivers near Archibald Avenue.

A child was transported to a hospital as a precaution, along with two adults who suffered minor injuries, officials said. A police officer was also treated for minor injuries.

All four suspects were taken into custody. Their identities were not released.

A Report of shots fired in Morongo Valley results in large response and an arrest

A report of shots fired brought a large law enforcement response to Morongo Valley Friday evening (October 21). According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to a report of a man with a gun in the 8600 block of Highland Road in Morongo Valley, in the area of the Morongo Valley shooting range. Investigation revealed that Michael DiGregorio had been scouting around his neighborhood while holding his rifle and had confronted a man about dumping trash.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
4 arrested for funeral scam in Rialto: police

RIALTO, Calif. - Four suspects were arrested in connection with a funeral scam in Rialto, according to police. The suspects were found holding signs at the intersection of Riverside and Baseline avenues, authorities said, collecting money for a child's funeral. According to police, there was no funeral and the money...
RIALTO, CA
2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Man Accused Of Killing Woman In Highway 71 Crash In Corona Arrested

A man accused of killing a 41-year-old woman on the Corona (71) Expressway and then fleeing the scene, hiding out in Mexico until he was apprehended, was out of custody Friday after posting a $150,000 bond. Robert Chico Griffin, 46, of Chino was turned over to California Highway Patrol investigators...
CORONA, CA
Woman wanted in connection with deadly stabbing in Compton

A man was fatally stabbed in Compton, police said. The incident unfolded just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of N. Essey Avenue. The victim described as a man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect was believed to be a female. No further details were immediately available. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
COMPTON, CA
2 teens killed in Porter Ranch crash; 8 injured

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Two teens were killed and eight others injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles. One person is facing criminal charges, according to police. The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. at 11001 N. Reseda Blvd., said the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man arrested after bizarre assault spree in Orange County

An Orange man is accused of committing a series of assaults, sexual assaults, and other crimes within the span of two hours in Tustin Friday night. Sean Anthony Aguilera, 28, first assaulted an elderly woman near the 300 block of West 6th Street at about 6:50 p.m., the Tustin Police Department said in a news release.
TUSTIN, CA
Three murder suspects arrested for involvement in gang related shooting

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Three suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Santa Ana, police said Saturday. Santa Ana resident Abelino Vigueras, 25, was found lying in the street at 2:40 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 1500 block of East Warren Street suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Santa Ana police. He was pronounced dead at a hospital at 3:24 a.m.
SANTA ANA, CA
Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella

Riverside County Sheriff's are on scene of a double homicide in Coachella. It was first reported Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. at a home off of Avenue 52, just a few blocks East of Cesar Chavez St. Riverside County Sheriff's public information officer, Sgt. Brandi Swan, says the surrounding area is blocked off as deputies The post Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
6 wanted for armed robbery at Mid-City Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles

Six armed suspects staged a hold-up Saturday afternoon at a Mid-City business and fled in two vehicles. The robbery was reported at 2:16 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Pico Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Cruz could not confirm broadcast reports that the crime...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wounded Victim Shot Outside Home in Rosemead

Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to East Klingerman Street and Walnut Grove Avenue in the city of Rosemead around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for a wounded victim shot outside in front of a house by two male suspects on foot.
ROSEMEAD, CA
