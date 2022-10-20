ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hoops Rumors

Adam Silver: NBA 'paying particular attention' to tanking this season

Commissioner Adam Silver says the NBA is keeping a close eye on tanking this season while conceding that he understands why teams might do it with a better shot at landing a generational prospect like Victor Wembanyama, reports ESPN’s Baxter Holmes. “We put teams on notice,” Silver said. “We’re...
Hoops Rumors

Pelicans' Zion Williamson incurs posterior hip contusion, Brandon Ingram injures head

Oft-injured Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson is injured yet again. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the 6-foot-8 big man has suffered a posterior hip contusion near the end of New Orleans’s 122-121 overtime loss to the Jazz Sunday. The severity of the ailment, which could indicate a recovery timeline, has not been revealed as of yet. Across his first two games this season, Williamson had been averaging 20.5 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.0 APG and 2.5 SPG for the Pelicans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hoops Rumors

Zach LaVine to make season debut Saturday after missing first two games

Two-time All-Star Zach LaVine will make his regular-season debut on Saturday against the Cavaliers after missing the Bulls first two games, writes Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun-Times. LaVine has been dealing with left knee soreness, and the issue isn’t a new one, as he had knee problems most of last season and underwent arthroscopic surgery during the offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
9&10 News

Detroit plays Washington for conference matchup

Detroit Pistons (1-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Detroit will play. Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards shot 47.2% from the field and...
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

X-rays negative after Raptors' Scottie Barnes suffers sprained ankle

Raptors forward Scottie Barnes left Saturday's game in Miami after spraining his right ankle in the second quarter, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN. X-rays on the ankle were negative, the team announced. Barnes suffered the injury on a layup attempt, with Bontemps stating that he nearly jumped over Heat...
Hoops Rumors

Mavericks' Christian Wood emerging as early Sixth Man of the Year

Mavericks big man Christian Wood is emerging as an early favorite for the Sixth Man of the Year award, writes Dwain Price of Mavs.com. Wood, acquired in an offseason trade with Houston, torched the Grizzlies for 25 points and 12 rebounds Saturday night and became the first player ever to reach 25 points in each of his first two games with Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Hoops Rumors

2022-23 NBA G League Draft results

The NBA G League held its draft for the 2022-23 season on Saturday afternoon. The 28 G League teams affiliated with NBA franchises participated in the event, as did -– for the first time –- the Mexico City Capitanes. The G League Ignite, which is made up of top prospects and veteran mentors, doesn’t take part in the draft.
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

