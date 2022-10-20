Read full article on original website
Adam Silver: NBA 'paying particular attention' to tanking this season
Commissioner Adam Silver says the NBA is keeping a close eye on tanking this season while conceding that he understands why teams might do it with a better shot at landing a generational prospect like Victor Wembanyama, reports ESPN’s Baxter Holmes. “We put teams on notice,” Silver said. “We’re...
Report: Lakers considering adding Maurice Harkless after workout, meeting
The Lakers “have given some internal consideration” to signing free agent forward Maurice Harkless to address their lack of wing depth, as Marc Stein writes at Substack. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium (Twitter link), the Lakers hosted Harkless for a workout and meeting this week.
Pelicans' Zion Williamson incurs posterior hip contusion, Brandon Ingram injures head
Oft-injured Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson is injured yet again. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the 6-foot-8 big man has suffered a posterior hip contusion near the end of New Orleans’s 122-121 overtime loss to the Jazz Sunday. The severity of the ailment, which could indicate a recovery timeline, has not been revealed as of yet. Across his first two games this season, Williamson had been averaging 20.5 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.0 APG and 2.5 SPG for the Pelicans.
Heat's Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic suspended, Raptors' Christian Koloko fined for altercation
The NBA suspended Heat forward/guard Caleb Martin and rookie power forward Nikola Jovic, in addition to fining Raptors center Christian Koloko for their roles in an on-court altercation, the league announced in a press release (Twitter link). Koloko was tackled by Jovic and Martin and sent into the crowd during the fight.
Zach LaVine to make season debut Saturday after missing first two games
Two-time All-Star Zach LaVine will make his regular-season debut on Saturday against the Cavaliers after missing the Bulls first two games, writes Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun-Times. LaVine has been dealing with left knee soreness, and the issue isn’t a new one, as he had knee problems most of last season and underwent arthroscopic surgery during the offseason.
Detroit plays Washington for conference matchup
Detroit Pistons (1-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Detroit will play. Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards shot 47.2% from the field and...
Magic HC Jamahl Mosley: 'Heart goes out' to Jalen Suggs after suffering ankle injury
Jalen Suggs hasn’t been able to avoid injury issues since coming to the NBA, writes Khobi Price of The Orlando Sentinel. After being limited to 48 games as a rookie, the Magic guard suffered a capsule sprain and bone bruise in his left knee in an October 7 preseason contest, then had to leave Friday’s game with a sprained right ankle.
X-rays negative after Raptors' Scottie Barnes suffers sprained ankle
Raptors forward Scottie Barnes left Saturday's game in Miami after spraining his right ankle in the second quarter, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN. X-rays on the ankle were negative, the team announced. Barnes suffered the injury on a layup attempt, with Bontemps stating that he nearly jumped over Heat...
Mavericks' Christian Wood emerging as early Sixth Man of the Year
Mavericks big man Christian Wood is emerging as an early favorite for the Sixth Man of the Year award, writes Dwain Price of Mavs.com. Wood, acquired in an offseason trade with Houston, torched the Grizzlies for 25 points and 12 rebounds Saturday night and became the first player ever to reach 25 points in each of his first two games with Dallas.
Knicks HC on Quentin Grimes' left foot injury: 'He's got to be able to sustain it'
After Knicks guard Quentin Grimes aggravated his left foot injury during last Friday’s preseason finale, the team doesn’t intend to bring him back until he’s fully pain-free in that foot and not at risk of re-aggravating the injury, writes Ian Begley of SNY.tv. “He’s got to be...
2022-23 NBA G League Draft results
The NBA G League held its draft for the 2022-23 season on Saturday afternoon. The 28 G League teams affiliated with NBA franchises participated in the event, as did -– for the first time –- the Mexico City Capitanes. The G League Ignite, which is made up of top prospects and veteran mentors, doesn’t take part in the draft.
