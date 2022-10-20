Read full article on original website
Year 4 has begun for former undrafted Ole Miss guard Terence Davis
Former Ole Miss guard and second team All-SEC selection Terence Davis has begun yet another season in the NBA, three years after going undrafted. Since then, he's become a reliable option off the bench with occasionally a start here and there. Three games into the young 2022-2023 NBA season, Davis...
Tavius Robinson on the quest for the Ole Miss defense to get better
The Ole Miss defense is under the gun after giving up 34 and 45 points to Auburn and LSU, respectively, over its last two games. Both teams combined to run for more than 500 yards on the Rebels. The performance has been a far cry since the defense walked off...
Lane Kiffin details Ole Miss response after blowout loss at LSU
LSU dominated Ole Miss Saturday, and now Lane Kiffin must prepare for his team to bounce back at Texas A&M. The No. 15 Rebels (7-1, 3-1) travel to face the Aggies (3-4, 1-3) who have lost three-straight games for the first time under Jimbo Fisher. Nonetheless, Kiffin knows this is a big test.
Lane Kiffin: 'There's no time to sit around and mope'
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin took on a challenege Monday he is not used to facing. Kiffin stood in front of the media to begin a press conference in the wake of a loss. The Rebels were handled 45-20 Saturday in Baton Rouge by the LSU Tigers, giving them their first defeat of the season.
What Lane Kiffin and others had to say after the Rebels' defeat in Baton Rouge
"It was a game of missed opportunities, we came out and started well. We did some good things in a tough place to play against elite players, so if you are going to come in here and win against these guys, you're going to have to do a lot of things right. We did early and then it just felt like it was 24-20 and we were going in to score and after that pick everything just went downhill on both sides. Now we've got to regroup, handle a loss like a lot of teams in the country. There's not a lot of time to sit around and mope, we've got to go play another elite group of players next week in another hard place to play. Give them credit, those guys played really well. Their quarterback (Jayden Daniels) played great; they have really good players like No. 40 (Harold Perkins) who played some good time. Can't come in and lose a turnover battle and give up 35 first downs in a game."
