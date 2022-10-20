Pittsburgh, Pa. – (October 22, 2022) – Saturday night's men's soccer showdown between Fordham and Duquesne had plenty of action with 39 total shots, 28 fouls and seven cautions in the match. The Dukes took a 2-0 lead by the 17th minute, but the Rams have shown their comeback ability all season long, as they scored once in each half to earn a 2-2 draw at Rooney Field in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO