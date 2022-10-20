Read full article on original website
fordhamsports.com
Rams’ Duo Earn Atlantic 10 Weekly Awards
Newport News, Va. – (October 25, 2022) – The Atlantic 10 Conference released its swimming & diving weekly awards on Tuesday with the Rams' duo of Paris Raptis (Anthousa, Greece) and Millie Haffety (Sheffield, England) being named Men's and Women's Performer of the Week, respectively. Raptis opened his...
Men’s Soccer Hosts Princeton on Tuesday Night
Bronx, N.Y. – (October 24, 2022) – The first of two home matches for the Fordham men's soccer team this week will be on Tuesday night, as the Rams host Princeton for the final non-conference match of the season at Jack Coffey Field. Fordham (3-2-9) is coming off...
Men’s Soccer Rallies Back for Draw at Duquesne
Pittsburgh, Pa. – (October 22, 2022) – Saturday night's men's soccer showdown between Fordham and Duquesne had plenty of action with 39 total shots, 28 fouls and seven cautions in the match. The Dukes took a 2-0 lead by the 17th minute, but the Rams have shown their comeback ability all season long, as they scored once in each half to earn a 2-2 draw at Rooney Field in Pittsburgh.
#17 Water Polo Downs Navy, 14-7
Bronx, N.Y. – (October 22, 2022) – Behind 15 saves from Thomas Lercari and hat tricks from Luca Silvestri and Balazs Berenyi, the 17th-ranked Fordham Rams topped the Navy Midshipmen, 14-7, at the Col. Francis B. Messmore Aquatic Center on Saturday. For Fordham, it was the Rams' ninth...
