ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Ramen shop servers in Oakland stop a crime while dressed as Power Rangers

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tori Gaines
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FqJLl_0igcCDt400

Servers at a ramen shop in Oakland stopped a crime in progress on Friday night, and they were more than dressed for the occasion.

Employees at NōKA Ramen in Oakland were trying out something new: They decided to wear Power Rangers costumes to highlight a drink on their menu called the NōKA Ranger. But little did they know, they’d end up fighting crime just hours later.

As recounted by a witness on Twitter , a woman rushed into NōKA Ramen and told servers she didn’t feel safe. A short time later, a man came running in and proceeded to attack her, the witness said. The black and yellow Power Rangers then told the man to leave before he swung at them, according to the tweets.

The employees, in costume, reportedly told the woman to hide in the kitchen while the man began hurling Asian slurs. One server, dressed as the Yellow Ranger, then grabbed the man by the collar and dragged him out of the restaurant, the witness said.

The man attempted to fight the employees even after he was removed from the restaurant — and even recruited another person to help — but was ultimately locked out of the shop, according to the tweets.

The Oakland Police Department later confirmed that a person entered NōKA Ramen and asked for help shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. Officers soon arrived to detain an individual before transporting them to a mental health facility.

The owners of NōKA Ramen, in a Facebook post shared Saturday, said incidents like this are a rarity at the shop. The owners are happy with how their employees responded to the incident, and even posted a photo of the servers in their costumes.

“Our NōKA Rangers were real life heroes last night when an incident occurred,” the post reads. “Like our heroic namesakes, it’s not just the powers and costumes that give us strength. It’s who and what we are inside that empowers us.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allthatsinteresting.com

California Man Caught Living With His Dead Roommate For Four Years — And Allegedly Cashing His Checks

Darren Pirtle allegedly lived with the dead body of his roommate, Kevin Olson, for four years while writing himself checks from Olson's accounts. Police in Northern California have charged a man with identity theft and forgery after they discovered that he’s been living with his dead roommate’s body for the past four years — and allegedly cashing the man’s checks.
CHICO, CA
Upworthy

13 truck drivers parked side by side in the middle of the night to save a life.

This article originally appeared on 04.24.18 Around 1 a.m. on April 24, semi-truck drivers in the Oak Park area of Michigan received a distress call from area police: An unidentified man was standing on the edge of a local bridge, apparently ready to jump onto the freeway below. Those drivers then did something amazing. They raced to the scene to help — and lined up their trucks under the bridge, providing a relatively safe landing space should the man jump. Fortunately, he didn't.
OAK PARK, MI
KTLA

Man accused of kidnapping, grooming Fresno girl dies in custody

A man accused of grooming and kidnapping a 12-year-old girl from Fresno has died while in custody, according to the United States Department of Justice. On Monday, officials confirmed that Nathan Larson died while in custody in Maricopa County, Arizona on September 18. Investigators with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Larson, who they described […]
FRESNO, CA
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year

When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California

A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video: Sagging thief loses his pants during burglary at Ghirardelli Square restaurant

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- A burglar was caught on video losing his pants as he and his accomplices stole a safe from one of San Francisco's busiest dim sum restaurants.The owners wanted to share their surveillance video to show just how bad it has gotten for small businesses in the city.Over the weekend, the sagging thief and 2 other suspects smashed their way into the office of the Palette Tea House in Ghirardelli Square.The video shows one man using a tool to break into a window, and then shows the trio dragging the safe out of the office. As they...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

7 celebrities who have fled California, and why

While many people enjoy living in California and can’t imagine calling anywhere else home, others are packing their bags and leaving it behind – including some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities. Most recently, Mark Walberg announced that his family recently moved from California to Nevada. The actor and businessman said that his decision stems from him […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Thrillist

California Man Sues Hot Sauce Brand After Discovering It Isn't Made in Texas

Whether you're team Tapatio or team Cholula, or maybe you prefer Valentina over Frank's, almost everyone has a strong opinion on their hot sauce of choice. This, of course, can lead to heated debates and, in rare cases, legal action. Such is the case in California, where one resident purchased a hot sauce they were led to believe was manufactured in Texas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

83K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy