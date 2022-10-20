Read full article on original website
What to Do When Your TIPS Post Negative Total Returns
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities have had a rough year. Their price declines have far outpaced the upward principal adjustment they automatically get from inflation. Indeed, for the 12-month period through the end of September, these government securities have booked their worst performance ever. However, their prospects are beginning to look compelling again. Consider working with a financial advisor as you consider your choices of various fixed-income securities and which ones offer you tax efficiency.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
5 Things Advisors Should Know Before the Nov. 4 Marketing Rule Compliance Date
Advisors, check your calendars. The compliance date for the Securities and Exchange Commission’s investment advisor marketing rule is Nov. 4. That’s right around the corner. And for many investment professionals, that deadline matters. In fact, nearly 69% of investment advisor compliance professionals said that their timeline for complying...
US home prices continued to lose momentum in August
US home prices continued to gain ground in August, but the pace of growth slowed considerably as rising mortgage rates pushed more prospective buyers out of the market. Home prices rose 13% in August from the year before, a smaller jump than the 15.6% growth seen in July and 18.1% pace in June, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index. The drop between July and August was the largest deceleration in the history of the index going back to 1987, surpassing the previous record a month prior.
BRRRR Method: Buy, Rehab, Rent, Refinance, Repeat
The BRRRR Method aims to help real estate investors grow their portfolio with just one property. BRRRR stands for Buy, Rehab, Rent, Refinance, Repeat. It can be an effective investment strategy, if you have the expertise. But BRRRR isn’t for everyone. There are pros and cons, as well as significant risks. Let’s break down how this method works and whether it’s for you.
Businesses call for nature impact disclosures to be mandatory by 2030
H&M, Sainsbury’s and Nestlé are among more than 300 companies urging governments to agree to the pledge at Cop15 in December
