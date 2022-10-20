ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

What to Do When Your TIPS Post Negative Total Returns

Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities have had a rough year. Their price declines have far outpaced the upward principal adjustment they automatically get from inflation. Indeed, for the 12-month period through the end of September, these government securities have booked their worst performance ever. However, their prospects are beginning to look compelling again. Consider working with a financial advisor as you consider your choices of various fixed-income securities and which ones offer you tax efficiency.
KTEN.com

5 Things Advisors Should Know Before the Nov. 4 Marketing Rule Compliance Date

Advisors, check your calendars. The compliance date for the Securities and Exchange Commission’s investment advisor marketing rule is Nov. 4. That’s right around the corner. And for many investment professionals, that deadline matters. In fact, nearly 69% of investment advisor compliance professionals said that their timeline for complying...
KTEN.com

US home prices continued to lose momentum in August

US home prices continued to gain ground in August, but the pace of growth slowed considerably as rising mortgage rates pushed more prospective buyers out of the market. Home prices rose 13% in August from the year before, a smaller jump than the 15.6% growth seen in July and 18.1% pace in June, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index. The drop between July and August was the largest deceleration in the history of the index going back to 1987, surpassing the previous record a month prior.
KTEN.com

BRRRR Method: Buy, Rehab, Rent, Refinance, Repeat

The BRRRR Method aims to help real estate investors grow their portfolio with just one property. BRRRR stands for Buy, Rehab, Rent, Refinance, Repeat. It can be an effective investment strategy, if you have the expertise. But BRRRR isn’t for everyone. There are pros and cons, as well as significant risks. Let’s break down how this method works and whether it’s for you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy