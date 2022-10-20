ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkalmanack.com

Western New York To Get New 624 Area Code

The New York State Public Service Commission has announced that residential, business and wireless customers within the existing 716 area code region should begin to prepare for the introduction of the new 624 area code, as early as the second quarter of 2024. To meet the increasing demand for residential...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Another Diverse Erie Commissioner Removed

Another appointee to the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) Commission, also known as Diverse Erie, has been removed. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has removed Adrienne Dixon, who is a paid board member for the Greater Erie Economic Development Corporation (GEEDC), due to a conflict of interest. Diverse Erie awarded...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

NY State leaders announce expansion of Red Flag laws

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- After the Buffalo mass shooting in May, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order requiring state police to expand their use of the Red Flag Law, also called the Extreme Risk Protection Order Law. Monday, Gov. Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James announced a $4.6 million increase in funding to support extreme protection orders.
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Giant Eagle to hold hiring event Oct. 25, seeking long-term employees

Local grocery stores are holding a hiring event and are looking to fill a variety of long-term positions. All Giant Eagle stores throughout Erie are welcoming walk-ins during their hiring event on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Giant Eagle spokesperson said the store will conduct interviews on-site and many will be offered positions the same day. […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Officials Cut the Ribbon on New Outdoor Store in Cassadaga

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning for a new 8,200-square-foot hunting and fishing store in Cassadaga. Several dignitaries were on hand for the ceremony at Valley Outdoors at the corner of Route 60 and High Street in the village. County Executive P.J. Wendel says the store features fishing, hunting, and other outdoor equipment geared towards local outdoorspeople...
CASSADAGA, NY
explore venango

Oil City Man Facing Corruption of Minors Charges

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges for providing marijuana to two children and then ingesting it with them. Oil City Police Department filed two first-degree misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors against Jonathan David Leonard Sr. on Monday. According to a criminal complaint...
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

UPMC Hamot hosts 10th annual gala, benefitting clinical research

UPMC Hamot held its 10th annual gala to celebrate their resilience and collective success. The proceeds benefit a very important clinical research that will help the community. The Hamot Health Foundation created the event, which supports clinical initiatives throughout the community. Money raised goes towards clinical education as well as the hospital’s initiatives for social […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Meadville park to receive more than $1.2 million for improvements

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Crawford County is set to receive a community block grant of more than $1.2 million for park improvements. The improvements will be made at Huidekoper Park in Meadville. That will include new asphalt, hoops, nets, fence line painting, and drinking fountain and water bottle filling stations. Greenspace upgrades will include an expanded walking […]
MEADVILLE, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled

Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Electric scooters stolen from Erie home

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pair of electric scooters recently were stolen in Erie. The Pennsylvania State Police responded to the theft at about 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 20. According to a PSP report, the two black Swagtron electric scooters were stolen from a residence on Firman Road in Erie. The theft occurred some time between Oct. […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

City of Jamestown Announces Leaf Pickup Schedule

The City of Jamestown has announced that Phase 1 of its leaf collection will begin on Monday, October 31st. Residents are advised to rake leaves to the terrace behind the curb and not into the street. Please refrain from placing any trash, plastic bags, containers, etc. in leaves. All basketball hoops in the right of way must be removed.
JAMESTOWN, NY
alleghenycampus.com

Meadville residents protest rent hikes

Dozens of Meadville residents, including an Allegheny College professor and student, protested rent hikes outside the Wheatfield, New York, offices of real-estate developer Calamar on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The demonstrations are part of a larger outcry over what residents are calling unfair rent hikes of 30-40% at Calamar’s Connect 55+...
MEADVILLE, PA
ellicottvilleNOW

ellicottvilleNOW

Ellicottville, NY
174
Followers
809
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

ellicottvilleNOW is a locally owned & operated, community and tourism-driven newspaper promoting current news and events/activities in Ellicottville, NY and surrounding areas. ellicottvilleNOW is published every other Thursday, year-round, and is available for FREE in print and online at www.ellicottvilleNOW.com. Published by DesignPerks of Ellicottville, ellicottvilleNOW is supported solely by its advertisers and boasts attractive content and professional layout. With over 20 years of experience in the Ellicottville newspaper industry and backed by a team of experienced journalists and graphic designers, we maintain a passion to provide residents and visitors with an all-inclusive news source that is both informative and entertaining, greatly enhancing the paper’s desirability and our clients’ branding.

 https://www.ellicottvillenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy