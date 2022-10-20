ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flair’s Warriors Meat Raffle

As Western New Yorkers, we know that meat raffles are a big deal in this area. Pay a dollar for a ticket, the wheel is spun and if your number is called, you win whatever kind of meat is up for grabs that round. It doesn’t sound like much, but you’d be surprised how much fun you can have. If you’ve never attended one, it’s definitely a must-do - and luckily enough - there’s one coming up really soon!
Holiday Valley Implements RFID Ticketing

One of the big changes you will see throughout the resort this winter is the use of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tickets, which will take the place of the lift tickets and season passes that Holiday Valley has utilized in the past. Many ski resorts throughout the country currently utilize this technology and Holiday Valley is excited to get the system up and running this season, as it has proven to be incredibly beneficial for providing better services to guests.
ellicottvilleNOW is a locally owned & operated, community and tourism-driven newspaper promoting current news and events/activities in Ellicottville, NY and surrounding areas. ellicottvilleNOW is published every other Thursday, year-round, and is available for FREE in print and online at www.ellicottvilleNOW.com. Published by DesignPerks of Ellicottville, ellicottvilleNOW is supported solely by its advertisers and boasts attractive content and professional layout. With over 20 years of experience in the Ellicottville newspaper industry and backed by a team of experienced journalists and graphic designers, we maintain a passion to provide residents and visitors with an all-inclusive news source that is both informative and entertaining, greatly enhancing the paper’s desirability and our clients’ branding.

