After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Chamber of Commerce will reintroduce a concept exclusively for business owners and operators.The 2022 B2B Expo will be held at the Pahrump Nugget from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.on Nov. 17. The event will feature more than 50 local businesses and nonprofits as they showcase their products, services and wares.

PAHRUMP, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO