pvtimes.com
HORSESHOES: Winners of the Best of the West event in Pahrump
The Nevada State Horseshoes Pitching Association held their Best of the West tournament at Petrack Park in Pahrump on Saturday. The tournament featured 17 pitchers split into three classes based on their ringer percentage. In the A class, Jim Magda went home with the top spot. Magda and second place...
‘Come for the Balloon and Stay for Everything’
Next month, the skies of Pahrump are set to see splashes of bright and colorful design as more than a dozen hot air balloons take to the air throughout a three-day event that is sure to please. The 9th Annual Pahrump Balloon Festival will take place Nov. 11-13 at Petrack...
ICYMI: Pumpkin Days draws hundreds to Ian Deutch Memorial park
The Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, or PDOP, is a small nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of children with disabilities and their families. PDOP also concentrates on education of the community regarding disabilities. The organization held its popular three-day Pumpkin Days event at Ian Deutch Memorial Park on Friday, Oct....
Lady Trojans secure No. 1 seed with win over Durango
The Pahrump Valley girls soccer team captured their third consecutive league title with a 7-0 victory over the Durango Trailblazers on Monday night. Before the game, head coach Julie Carrington and the rest of the coaching staff, along with the fans and Pahrump Valley high school, celebrated the seniors on the team.
Early voting: 373 cast ballots at Nye County polls this weekend
Nye County officials say 373 voters cast ballots at the polls on Saturday on the first day of in-person early voting for the 2022 general election. There were 358 ballots cast in Pahrump and 15 in Tonopah, a county spokesperson reported. Polls were closed on Sunday. Turnout is up slightly...
LIST: Here are dozens of things to do for Halloween in Pahrump
Festivities begin at 4 p.m., and all ages are welcome. Two bounce houses, Trunk or Treat; food on location. The adult Halloween party begins at 8 p.m., with giveaways all night and a costume contest at 11 p.m. Music with DJ Icey. 1330 E. Calvada Blvd. 702-752-0369. SATURDAY, OCT. 29.
Trojans cruise 50-0 over Knights on senior night
The Pahrump Valley football team ended their season on a high note with a 50-0 thrashing of the Mater Academy Knights on Friday evening. Before the game, Pahrump Valley held a ceremony for all of the seniors on the team. The Trojans had 14 seniors in total on the team.
B2B Expo aims to reignite Pahrump business following pandemic struggles
After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Chamber of Commerce will reintroduce a concept exclusively for business owners and operators.The 2022 B2B Expo will be held at the Pahrump Nugget from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.on Nov. 17. The event will feature more than 50 local businesses and nonprofits as they showcase their products, services and wares.
