Atherton buried car investigation takes another twist
Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home after cadaver dogs detected there might be. The Atherton Police Department said Monday morning that officers concluded their investigation of the scene on Sunday, three days after landscapers discovered a car buried as far as five feet underground, and filled with unused concrete bags, at 351 Stockbridge Ave. ...
San Francisco bar Old Devil Moon owns its building. It still had to close.
"It isn't news to anyone that hospitality is a tough business - the margins for bars and restaurants are razor thin."
Paradise Post
Former owner of Atherton estate with buried Mercedes collected $87,000 in insurance for it, DA says
When a neighbor heard that a Mercedes Benz was unearthed last week in the backyard of a 12,000 square-foot Atherton mansion, and the former owner had once been caught up in an insurance scam to sink his million-dollar yacht off the Golden Gate years earlier, she speculated that he buried the car for insurance money, too.
SFGate
San Francisco drops to third most expensive city to rent
This East Coast city jumped way up in price.
48hills.org
The Golden Goose is dead
Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
NBC Bay Area
Teens Attack, Rob 79-Year-Old in San Francisco's Mission District
An elderly woman was attacked and robbed by three teens in San Francisco over the weekend as she got off a Muni bus in the Mission District, police said. One girl and two boys assaulted and injured the 79-year-old Asian woman on Saturday afternoon at the 16th and Mission exit -- one of many attacks on members of the AAPI community in recent years.
SFist
Sandcastle Classic Turns Ocean Beach Into a Sea of Glorious Large-Scale Sand Art
The largest sandcastle contest in northern California returned to Ocean Beach on Saturday, as the 40th annual Leap Sandcastle Classic brought out fourth- and fifth-graders who went against the grain to build sand sculptures that were far more than just castles. It may be news to you that northern California’s...
Snap, makers of Snapchat, shutters its 33,000 square-foot downtown San Francisco office
The company recently laid off 1,200 employees.
The Stockton serial killer suspect is a statistical anomaly
Through court records and newspaper stories, details are coming together about the life of Wesley Brownlee, the man police believe killed at least six men in Stockton and Oakland.
98online.com
Cops: Buried car found on property of Silicon Valley home linked to massive SJ fraud case
(From Recordnet.com) ATHERTON — Police are digging into why someone buried a stolen car in the yard of a multimillion-dollar Northern California home linked to one of San Joaquin County’s largest-ever insurance fraud schemes in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside. The convertible Mercedes Benz was discovered Thursday by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley, Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia said, citing a statement from police.
5.1-magnitude earthquake, largest in 8 years, shakes San Francisco Bay Area
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Bay Area just before noon Tuesday. While it was the region’s largest quake in eight years — since a 6.0-magnitude shaker hit Napa in 2014 — multiple agencies throughout the Bay Area reported that there was no reported damage or even emergency calls. The quake […]
Lil Nas X partied at San Francisco drag club Oasis this weekend
Lil Nas X drank tequila and tipped very well.
sfstandard.com
As Twitter Goes, So Goes a Revival of the Neighborhood It Helped Transform
The corner of Market and 10th streets, smack-dab in the heart of San Francisco’s main business district, was for many decades a forlorn cityscape of half-empty buildings, struggling storefronts and troubled people living on the streets. Soon a transformation was underway: The dilapidated Fox Plaza was renovated; luxury apartment...
Paradise Post
Bay Area the only region in California where homes are selling for less than a year ago
Perhaps it was inevitable – what goes up, up, up, must come down eventually. Homes in the Bay Area are now selling for less than they were a year ago, the only part of California where that is true, as rising interest rates continue to throw cold water on the region’s once-scorching pandemic real estate market.
thesfnews.com
Mabel Chong Jewelry Robbed
SAN FRANCISCO—Mabel Chong Jewelry was burglarized on Wednesday, October 19, in the Presidio Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. The theft was caught on surveillance tape depicting the suspect running away with $6,000 worth of jewelry. The owner of the shop, Mabel Chong who is a jewelry designer, told KRON...
Scott Peterson moved off San Quentin death row
Scott Peterson was moved off of San Quentin State Prison's death row because he is no longer a condemned inmate.
Lil Nas X says he got lost in San Francisco for 2 hours
"I accidentally walked all the way to the venue."
A historic San Francisco landmark, Golden Gate Park's Stow Lake, may be renamed
"These are not San Francisco values."
BART faces delays following magnitude 5.1 earthquake
BART trains were delayed by several minutes following a magnitude 5.1 earthquake, officials said.
Resident Causes $20 Million In Damage To California Building
He bit officers who tried to arrest him.
