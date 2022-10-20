Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
WAFB.com
Plank Road master plan development advances by addressing lingering environmental concern
Hundreds of dollars stolen from casino cash register, Livonia police say. According to police, the incident happened at the Livonia Travel Plaza Casino on Friday, Oct. 21, around 5:30 p.m. Updated: 1 hour ago. A new survey found that only one in three American adults have a will or some...
WAFB.com
Apply for the North BR industrial training initiative
Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. 1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting. Updated: 8 hours ago. One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal...
WAFB.com
Cap City Beer Fest raising funds for Companion Animal Alliance
The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police stated. All proceeds go to Companion Animal Alliance, the open-intake animal shelter of East Baton Rouge Parish. Arrest made in shooting near Southern University that left 11 injured. Updated: 1 hour ago. Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts...
WAFB.com
Early voting kicks off Tuesday in La. ahead of Nov. 8 election
Hundreds of dollars stolen from casino cash register, Livonia police say. According to police, the incident happened at the Livonia Travel Plaza Casino on Friday, Oct. 21, around 5:30 p.m. Updated: 2 hours ago. According to police, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Nail Trendz Salon in Livonia.
WAFB.com
After suspected S.U. shooter arrested, EBR district attorney requests hold on bond
Hundreds of dollars stolen from casino cash register, Livonia police say. According to police, the incident happened at the Livonia Travel Plaza Casino on Friday, Oct. 21, around 5:30 p.m. Updated: 2 hours ago. According to police, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Nail Trendz Salon in Livonia.
Get fast-tracked industrial training through BRCC, ExxonMobil
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) and ExxonMobil are coming together to host an open house for the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative (NBRITI). It’s happening Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the BRCC Acadian Campus, 3250 N. Acadian Thruway. There...
WAFB.com
Check out trick or treating events in BR and surrounding areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Halloween is right around the corner and we have a few options for your family to kick off trick or treating this year. The Arc of East Ascension’s Community event Trunk or Treat. This event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at...
WAFB.com
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, October 25
Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Man facing charges after allegedly shooting at Donaldsonville apartments with people inside. Updated: 4 hours ago. A man was arrested after allegedly opening fire on...
WAFB.com
Arrest made in shooting near Southern University that left 11 injured
The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police stated. All proceeds go to Companion Animal Alliance, the open-intake animal shelter of East Baton Rouge Parish. Cap City Beer Fest raising funds for Companion Animal Alliance. Updated: 1 hour ago. Companion Animal Alliance is pairing up with Dog Training Elite and...
WAFB.com
Join us in the Beat Bama blood drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you bleed purple and gold, come out and show your tiger pride by donating for the Beat Bama blood drive starting Saturday, Oct. 29. The donations will be tallied at set locations in Baton Rouge and Birmingham, Alabama. According to health experts, every two...
WAFB.com
A preview of the 7th Annual Cap City Beer Fest
Hundreds of dollars stolen from casino cash register, Livonia police say. According to police, the incident happened at the Livonia Travel Plaza Casino on Friday, Oct. 21, around 5:30 p.m. Updated: 2 hours ago. According to police, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Nail Trendz Salon in Livonia.
WAFB.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting
Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Man facing charges after allegedly shooting at Donaldsonville apartments with people inside. Updated: 7 hours ago. A man was arrested after allegedly opening fire on...
WAFB.com
Kiwanis Pancake Festival happening this Saturday
All proceeds go to Companion Animal Alliance, the open-intake animal shelter of East Baton Rouge Parish. Cap City Beer Fest raising funds for Companion Animal Alliance. Companion Animal Alliance is pairing up with Dog Training Elite and PetWellClinic, on November 6 in downtown Baton Rouge. Arrest made in shooting near...
WAFB.com
Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
WAFB.com
Southern University hosts annual homecoming ahead of the big game
Matt Williams delivers your Monday morning headlines. Organizers say the annual breakfast has been a staple of the Baton Rouge community for 73 years. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police stated. A preview of the 7th Annual Cap City Beer Fest. Updated: 3 hours ago. All proceeds go...
WAFB.com
Man facing charges after allegedly shooting at Donaldsonville apartments with people inside
Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. 1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal...
Comments / 0