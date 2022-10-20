ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Man accused of selling fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Central arrested

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Agents arrested a man accused of selling fentanyl in the Baton Rouge area was arrested Sunday, according to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran. A two-week investigation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Roderick Poindexter. Corcoran said Poindexter fled into the apartment while agents tried to arrest him. He was found soaking wet after allegedly trying to hide fentanyl in a bathroom.
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Apply for the North BR industrial training initiative

Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. 1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting. Updated: 8 hours ago. One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal shooting in Prairieville Tuesday, Oct. 25. A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of the two victims died as a result of their injuries. The incident happened on...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Forrest Hardy, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 292 months (24 years, 4 months) in federal prison following his convictions for interference with commerce by robbery. The Court further sentenced Hardy to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm involved be forfeited.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests

The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, October 25

Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Man facing charges after allegedly shooting at Donaldsonville apartments with people inside. Updated: 4 hours ago. A man was arrested after allegedly opening fire on...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after one person stabbed on Convention St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS responded to a reported stabbing in the 1400 block of Convention St. Officers arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. and found that one man had been stabbed at this location. BRPD said the injuries do not...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Plaquemine parks repeatedly vandalized; two teens arrested

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Two teens were arrested on Monday, Oct.24 for breaking into the COPAC and setting two vehicles on fire, officials say. The two vehicles were reportedly being used by the Plaquemine Fire Department and Iberville firefighters for training on removing injured people from wrecked vehicles. According to officials, the two teens were caught on camera vandalizing the park.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

Suspect accused of attempted armed robbery with BB gun at casino parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of using a BB gun in an attempted armed robbery at L’Auberge Casino Hotel last week was arrested Friday. Deputies responded to the casino hotel on Monday, Oct. 17 where a victim claimed that a man in a white hoodie tried to rob him at gunpoint in the parking lot who then said the situation was a “YouTube prank,” according to an arrest warrant.
BATON ROUGE, LA

