Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
brproud.com
K-9 search leads to discovery of heroin, methamphetamine and more during traffic stop in Louisiana
AMELIA, La. (BRPROUD) – Sandi Ann Leone Dominguez, 38, of Erath, La., was arrested after a recent traffic stop on U.S. 90. On Sunday, October 23, a traffic violation led a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office to request that the vehicle stop. Domiguez was found to...
brproud.com
Man accused of selling fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Central arrested
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Agents arrested a man accused of selling fentanyl in the Baton Rouge area was arrested Sunday, according to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran. A two-week investigation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Roderick Poindexter. Corcoran said Poindexter fled into the apartment while agents tried to arrest him. He was found soaking wet after allegedly trying to hide fentanyl in a bathroom.
brproud.com
EBR Sheriff’s unit involved in minor Scotlandville crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s (EBRSO) unit was involved in a Tuesday, (October 25) afternoon crash in the Scotlandville area. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Brigadier General Isaac Smith Avenue, near Ensign Jesse Brown Drive and Veterans...
Louisiana man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business. Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released. Anyone with information is urged […]
WAFB.com
Apply for the North BR industrial training initiative
Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. 1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting. Updated: 8 hours ago. One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal...
EBR District Attorney discusses new plan that could prevent violent offenders from posting bail
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new plan is in the works in East Baton Rouge Parish that might keep violent offenders behind bars. District Attorney Hillar Moore says there are discussions between the mayor’s office, the public defender’s office, BRPD, EBRSO, and the 19th JDC to adjust how bond amounts are set in criminal cases.
fox8live.com
REPORT: Judge sets bond for suspect in shooting near Southern University
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) A judge set bond at $1.95 million for the man suspected in a shooting near Southern University, according to a report from The Advocate newspaper. The newspaper reports Jaicedric Williams, 22, made his first court appearance on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 25. Judge Brad Myers...
Officials investigating drive-by shooting in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Sunday morning, October 23. Officials say a mobile home was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. on Levern Stafford Road in Prairieville. No injuries were reported. This is an...
1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal shooting in Prairieville Tuesday, Oct. 25. A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of the two victims died as a result of their injuries. The incident happened on...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Forrest Hardy, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 292 months (24 years, 4 months) in federal prison following his convictions for interference with commerce by robbery. The Court further sentenced Hardy to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm involved be forfeited.
theadvocate.com
Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests
The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
WAFB.com
Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
WAFB.com
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, October 25
Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Man facing charges after allegedly shooting at Donaldsonville apartments with people inside. Updated: 4 hours ago. A man was arrested after allegedly opening fire on...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after one person stabbed on Convention St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS responded to a reported stabbing in the 1400 block of Convention St. Officers arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. and found that one man had been stabbed at this location. BRPD said the injuries do not...
WAFB.com
After suspected S.U. shooter arrested, EBR district attorney requests hold on bond
Hundreds of dollars stolen from casino cash register, Livonia police say. According to police, the incident happened at the Livonia Travel Plaza Casino on Friday, Oct. 21, around 5:30 p.m. Updated: 2 hours ago. According to police, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Nail Trendz Salon in Livonia.
foodcontessa.com
2 More Victims of the Deadly Massacre at the Frat House Have Come Forward
Two men are being held by the police in connection with a shooting at a fraternity house in Louisiana that hurt more than a dozen people. Police showed up at a fraternity house at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, just before 2 a.m. Friday after someone said they heard gunshots.
Southern University Homecoming carries on despite shooting a day earlier
BATON ROUGE, La. — The shooting that happened just feet away from Southern University’s campus felt miles away on Saturday. With police and security out in force, thousands of students and alumni gathered for homecoming. “This right here is peak southern hospitality,” Southern alumna Eryn Brown said. “I...
Plaquemine parks repeatedly vandalized; two teens arrested
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Two teens were arrested on Monday, Oct.24 for breaking into the COPAC and setting two vehicles on fire, officials say. The two vehicles were reportedly being used by the Plaquemine Fire Department and Iberville firefighters for training on removing injured people from wrecked vehicles. According to officials, the two teens were caught on camera vandalizing the park.
brproud.com
Suspect accused of attempted armed robbery with BB gun at casino parking lot
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of using a BB gun in an attempted armed robbery at L’Auberge Casino Hotel last week was arrested Friday. Deputies responded to the casino hotel on Monday, Oct. 17 where a victim claimed that a man in a white hoodie tried to rob him at gunpoint in the parking lot who then said the situation was a “YouTube prank,” according to an arrest warrant.
brproud.com
‘You’re strong enough’: Local woman advocates against domestic violence after tragic killing
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– One year after the late Myesha Davis lost her life to domestic violence, loved ones gathered for a prayer and balloon release in her memory. Those gathered also wanted to honor the memories of others who’d lost their lives to domestic violence. One of...
Comments / 1