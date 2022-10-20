ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WAFB.com

Apply for the North BR industrial training initiative

Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. 1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting. Updated: 8 hours ago. One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Motive for St. Louis school attack under investigation

ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Magnolia State Live

Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons

A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
NOLA.com

Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center

A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, October 25

ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Join us in the Beat Bama blood drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you bleed purple and gold, come out and show your tiger pride by donating for the Beat Bama blood drive starting Saturday, Oct. 29. The donations will be tallied at set locations in Baton Rouge and Birmingham, Alabama. According to health experts, every two...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Get fast-tracked industrial training through BRCC, ExxonMobil

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) and ExxonMobil are coming together to host an open house for the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative (NBRITI). It’s happening Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the BRCC Acadian Campus, 3250 N. Acadian Thruway. There...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB.com

Arrest made in shooting near Southern University that left 11 injured

All proceeds go to Companion Animal Alliance, the open-intake animal shelter of East Baton Rouge Parish. Cap City Beer Fest raising funds for Companion Animal Alliance. Updated: 1 hour ago. Companion Animal Alliance is pairing up with Dog Training Elite and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

CRIMESTOPPERS: Man wanted for several drug-related charges

Dr. Steve learns more about an upcoming conference in Baton Rouge focusing on coastal resiliency in Louisiana. He's joined by Dr. Ed Overton with the Environment and Health Council of Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
IOWA, LA
WAFB.com

Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Early voting kicks off Tuesday in La. ahead of Nov. 8 election

Hundreds of dollars stolen from casino cash register, Livonia police say. According to police, the incident happened at the Livonia Travel Plaza Casino on Friday, Oct. 21, around 5:30 p.m. Updated: 2 hours ago. According to police, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Nail Trendz Salon in Livonia.
LIVONIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
PINEVILLE, LA
WAFB.com

Cap City Beer Fest raising funds for Companion Animal Alliance

All proceeds go to Companion Animal Alliance, the open-intake animal shelter of East Baton Rouge Parish. Arrest made in shooting near Southern University that left 11 injured. Updated: 1 hour ago. Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts...
BATON ROUGE, LA

