Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Call Jane - Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Chris Messina, Wunmi Mosaku, Kate Mara, Cory Michael Smith, Grace Edwards, and John Magaro. Chicago, 1968. As the city and the nation are poised on the brink of political upheaval, suburban housewife Joy (Elizabeth Banks) leads an ordinary life with her husband and daughter. When Joy’s pregnancy leads to a life-threatening heart condition, she must navigate an all-male medical establishment unwilling to terminate her pregnancy in order to save her life. Her journey for a solution leads her to Virginia (Sigourney Weaver), an independent visionary fiercely committed to women’s health, and Gwen (Wunmi Mosaku), an activist who dreams of a day when all women will have access to abortion, regardless of their ability to pay. Joy is so inspired by their work, she decides to join forces with them, putting every aspect of her life on the line.
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
IGN
Tim Burton Shares Why Dumbo Was Probably His Last Film With Disney
Director Tim Burton has shared why his live-action remake of Dumbo will probably be the last film he will ever make for Disney. As reported by Deadline, Burton was speaking about this topic at a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, where he received the Prix Lumière award. For those unfamiliar, this award recognizes someone in the world of film for their contributions to the medium.
IGN
Watch a Pair of Exclusive Trailers for Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities launches on Netflix today, Tuesday, October 25. The four-day event sees two episodes of the horror-mystery anthology series debut daily from today through Friday, October 28th, when all eight episodes will be available as a collection on Netflix. IGN can exclusively debut a...
IGN
The Original Jigsaw Is Returning in the Next Saw Film
Original Jigsaw killer Tobin Bell will be back in the next Saw movie. That’s right – Jigsaw is back, for real this time, as Tobin Bell reprises the role of John Kramer in the next Saw movie. The upcoming Saw film is heading into production later this month...
IGN
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - Official Trailer
Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard.
IGN
She Said Review
She Said will debut in theaters on Nov. 18, 2022. She Said traces the genesis of one of modern media’s defining stories: the New York Times report detailing the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, the first domino to fall in a global (and still ongoing) reckoning with abuse of power. It is also a removed and at times bizarre retelling of this tale, the kind of half-baked journalism movie that feels like a story-by-proxy, where it seems like it was decided, at some point in the filmmaking process, that there mere detailing of facts and chronology ought to be enough. Then again, perhaps that assumption confers too much control and projects too much intent on its creators. While they seem to know exactly what events were vital to this historical flashpoint, they have neither the skill nor the insight to convey that vitality.
IGN
Lost Co-Creator Damon Lindelof Is Making a Star Wars Movie
Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof is reportedly co-writing and producing a new Star Wars movie with Ms. Marvel's Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy sitting in the director's chair. Deadline recently sensed a disturbance in the force, reporting that the long-rumored Star Wars movie from Lindelof is finally moving forward. Lindelof is said to have teamed up with an as-yet-unannounced writing partner to pen the film's script in collaboration with Ms. Marvel helmer Obaid-Chinoy, who has apparently been enlisted as the project's director.
James Gunn and Peter Safran Give DC Studios and David Zaslav Bold, Brash and Slightly Risky New Guardians
James Gunn spent his summer thinking about the future. Three months before Tuesday’s shock announcement that he and longtime manager-turned-producer Peter Safran would take the reins at DC Films, the director showed up to July’s San Diego Comic-Con as a Disney employee, in town to give a first look at the sequel “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3.” As he walked the red carpet, Variety asked him there about expanding his Marvel superhero purview beyond Chris Pratt and company’s galactic misadventures. “All I care about is that when I take on a project, I gotta say, this is something that’s...
‘Black Adam’ Made ‘The Rock’ Skinny. I’ve Never Been So Horrified.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson didn’t always have those massive, superhuman muscles. No, he was once one of us normal folk, with no curvaceous arms and no soccer ball-sized pecs. He was average. He was, simply, Skinny Rock.Okay, this isn’t true. Anyone who has watched Young Rock knows the real backstory behind the bodybuilder. (The NBC series, somewhat fictionalized, follows Johnson from his childhood into 2032, when he runs for president. That’s the fake part. The rest of the series is fairly autobiographical—including his adulthood spent being absolutely ripped.) But according to Black Adam, there was once a tinier, petite version...
IGN
Best New Anime to Watch (Fall Season 2022)
Battle royale soccer, chainsaws for hands, and a kickass Substitute Shinigami are just some of what you can expect this fall anime season. There's a new stacked season of anime to check out this Fall like the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia Season 6, and part 2 of the lovable Spy X Family. We're also seeing the return of Bleach after almost a decade with the final arc, The Thousand-Year Blood War. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment.
IGN
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Breakdown - The MCU Goes Full Star Wars
The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has dropped, meaning we’ve officially gotten our first glimpse of the MCU’s Phase 5. The trailer raises a lot of interesting questions. Who is Bill Murray playing? Why is everything so Star Wars-y? Why does Hope Van Dyne consistently have the worst hair in the MCU?
IGN
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's First Trailer Has a Surprise Guest
The first trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is here and it includes a special guest. The special will premiere on Disney+ on November 25, 2022. Disney+ finally shared the first trailer for James Gunn's Guardians Holiday Special and like all good Holiday Specials, it's about friends helping each other out. Peter is still sad following the events around Gamora after Avengers: Endgame and it's up to Drax and Mantis to cheer him up by bringing him his childhood hero, Kevin Bacon.
IGN
All Endings in New Tales from the Borderlands
With hundreds of choices presented throughout the game, it's only fitting that New Tales from the Borderlands contains multiple different endings. Here you can find all the possible endings—including all the requirements needed to obtain them. WARNING: This page contains major SPOILERS for New Tales from the Borderlands. All...
IGN
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's First Trailer Shows Off Kang and Much More
The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally been released, giving us our first glimpse at the MCU's villainous variant of Kang the Conqueror, and much more besides. The new trailer shows off the set-up for the movie, with the Lang, Van Dyne and Pym families pulled...
IGN
Here's the First Look at Amazon's Fallout Series
Prime Video has shared the first look at the upcoming Fallout TV series. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Fallout, Prime Video and Kilter Films shared the first look at a scene from the upcoming Fallout series currently in development. The shot is from the inside of a Vault that...
Comments / 0