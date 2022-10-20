Read full article on original website
Historic Company Store For Sale And A New Tool For Overdose Prevention, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, there is a 100-year-old building in southern West Virginia that is for sale. But it's not just a building, it is a cultural and personal landmark for many. Jessica Lilly spoke with real estate agent and historian David Sibray about the property. Also, in this...
Kentucky’s Recovery And New Book Profiles Storer College’s Longest Serving Black Teacher, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, Lynn Pechuekonis in 2017 moved into her residence in Harpers Ferry, soon discovering it was the previous home of the longest serving Black teacher at the historic Storer College. Pechuekonis’ curiosity and research led her to create a biography about that teacher, William Saunders. Reporter Shepherd Snyder spoke with Pechuekonis about her book Man of Sterling Worth: Professor William A. Saunders of Storer College.
Amendment 4: Deciding Authority Over W.Va. Public Education
Amendment 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot will give the West Virginia Legislature authority to review all rules and policies set by the state Board of Education. WVPB talked with two West Virginia teachers who both hold positions of power and have very different views on the amendment. Every West...
As RSV Numbers Rise, State’s Pediatric Bed Capacity Fills Up
Children's hospitals in neighboring states are experiencing a spike in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases, and hospitals in West Virginia expect to quickly follow suit. The virus is a common, but contagious virus that infects the respiratory tract. Symptoms include a runny nose, decrease in appetite, and a cough that can progress to wheezing.
W.Va. Voting Primer — Two Weeks Before Election Day
Early in-person voting runs from Oct. 26 until Nov. 5. Check with your local county clerk’s office for locations. Registered voters who are ill, disabled, traveling or studying outside their home counties can vote absentee. Voters can request an absentee ballot by getting an application from their local clerk’s office or online at GoVoteWV.com. That application needs to be mailed or hand-delivered by Nov. 2.
State Scores Low On National Report Card
West Virginia’s math and reading scores are some of the lowest in the nation, but data released by the U.S. Department of Education Monday shows academic decline across the country. West Virginia’s scores fell across the board on the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), the first nationwide...
W.Va. PEIA Addressing Funding Challenges
After a major financial shortfall, the Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) is working on shoring up its future funding. The agency ended the past fiscal year down $93 million. West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said the shortfall came, in part, from a reduction in projected investment income and...
Justice Says COVID-19 Vaccine Won’t Be Required For Students
West Virginia won’t require children to receive the COVID-19 vaccination for school enrollment, according to Gov. Jim Justice. He doubled down on his stance against vaccine mandates at Monday’s press conference following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine experts’ vote that the COVID-19 vaccine be added to the children’s routine vaccination list. This was not a mandate.
