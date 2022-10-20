Early in-person voting runs from Oct. 26 until Nov. 5. Check with your local county clerk’s office for locations. Registered voters who are ill, disabled, traveling or studying outside their home counties can vote absentee. Voters can request an absentee ballot by getting an application from their local clerk’s office or online at GoVoteWV.com. That application needs to be mailed or hand-delivered by Nov. 2.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO