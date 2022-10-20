Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Late game slump haunts Hawaii football, falling to Colorado State 17-13 on the road
The state begins new pilot project to increase pedestrian safety in Waikiki. Hawaii island might have little warning before a Mauna Loa eruption, scientists warn. There are still no signs of an imminent eruption on Mauna Loa, but residents are being warned they could get just a few hours notice before an eruption.
hawaiinewsnow.com
World's smartest minds gather in Honolulu for this week's Applied Superconductivity Conference
Leslie Jordan, the beloved comedian and actor known for "Will and Grace," has died at 67. Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 24, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Pedestrian safety improvements at two busy Waikiki intersections. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The state begins new pilot project...
KITV.com
Officials beg hikers and tourists to obey "no trespassing" signs
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking trails, after a woman died at Wailua Falls on Kauai over the weekend. Punaluu resident Lance Fairly said he assisted in the 1999 Sacred Falls tragedy and he urges tourists to honor “No Trespassing signs”.
scoringlive.com
Olie, Na Alii batter Surfriders in lopsided semifinal win
ALIAMANU — It will be the defending champion versus the No. 1 seed for the league crown next Saturday. With its resounding 41-0 semifinal win over Kailua Saturday, No. 11 Aiea will get a shot at a second Oahu Interscholastic Association Division I title in as many years when it faces No. 10 Waipahu in the championship game.
Hawaii women’s volleyball takes lead in Big West with win over UC Santa Barbara
Hawaii and UCSB battled for early first place positioning in the Big West on Saturday.
Fort Shafter noise advisory: Army to fire canons
The U.S. Army is alerting residents that live near For Shafter of a noise advisory to take place on Monday, Oct. 24
hawaiinewsnow.com
New project is aimed at making the state’s no. 1 tourist destination more pedestrian-friendly
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is kicking off a new pilot project to increase pedestrian safety in Waikiki. Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane along with Ena and Kalia Road were turned into all-pedestrian crossings on Saturday. That means there will be a period when all traffic signals are red...
KITV.com
Windward Oahu students raising funds for upcoming tour
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Kahalu'u 'ukulele Band is one step closer to their goal of sharing aloha and the gift of music in California early next year. The band hosted a fundraiser concert on Sunday featuring Kapena and Tropical Knights to help raise monies to cover travel costs for upcoming performances for students at several Title I schools in Anaheim.
Many Oahu residents first time tasting Chick-Fil-A
Four years after announcing it's expanding to Hawaii, Oahu’s first Chick-Fil-A is finally open. It's a moment many residents have been waiting for and they had to wait a little bit longer as the line stretched outside of the Ala Moana food court, and past Old Navy.
Comedian Jo Koy is bringing his world tour to Hawaii in 2023
Pre-sale tickets are available Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 12 p.m. Hawaii time.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City to begin new crackdown efforts on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is set to begin its new crackdown efforts on Monday on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said illegal rentals offering stays of under 30 days could now face fines of $10,000 per day. The mayor initially...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In a day just for them, elephants at Honolulu Zoo get plenty of love — and pumpkins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Zoo showcased its elephants Sunday in a free ‘Ele-Fun’ day. Attendees got a chance to meet and learn more about the conservation of elephants — and feed them large pumpkins!. Sheila Watumull organized the event in honor of her late husband’s 95th birthday....
scoringlive.com
No. 1 Kahuku crushes No. 6 Kapolei to return to OIA title game
KAHUKU — Waika Crawford threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter as No. 1 Kahuku rolled past No. 6 Kapolei, 44-7 in the OIA Open Division semifinals at Carleton E. Weimer Field. For the fifth time, the Red Raiders (9-2 overall, 7-0 OIA) will face No. 3 Mililani...
loyaltylobby.com
Airfare of the Day -First Class- AMERICAN AIRLINES Los Angeles to Honolulu from $1,099
SEASONAL RESTRICTIONS: to Hawaii – permitted 08AUG 22 through 17NOV 22 or 21NOV 22 through 15DEC 22 or 20DEC 22 through 21DEC 22 or ON 25DEC 22 or 28DEC 22 through 02MAR 23 or 20APR 23 through 24MAY 23 for each overwater segment; from Hawaii – permitted 15AUG 22 through 24NOV 22 or 29NOV 22 through 29DEC 22 or 04JAN 23 through 06JAN 23 or 08JAN 23 through 02MAR 23 or 20APR 23 through 24MAY 23 for each overwater segment.
KITV.com
Life Changing Surgery ahead for 9-Year-Old Ewa Beach Girl
HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- There's an old saying that "health is wealth" -- but we still often take being able to use our arms and legs for granted. An Ewa Beach girl will soon be getting surgery that will hopefully transform her life by allowing her to walk more freely.
KITV.com
Some say raised sidewalks in Kailua make the roads more dangerous
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many people driving through the Kailua area said the raised sidewalks are not serving their purpose instead they are making the roads more prone to accidents. “There are drivers that slow down so much that the car behind them don’t know they’re going down to...
This Is A Drill: Honolulu Emergency Crews Act Out Simulated Train Derailment
Scores of flashing fire trucks, ambulances, police cars and other emergency vehicles converged on the Ewa plain Saturday, part of a coordinated exercise involving a simulated train derailment at the western end of Oahu’s future rail transit line. Firefighters ascended ladders that stretched more than 50 feet in the...
LIST: Popular chicken and waffles spots on Oahu
Chicken and Waffles can be eaten any time of the day, although it is traditionally sold during breakfast and brunch.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai on Wednesday morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City moves forward with project to install ‘bus only’ lanes on busy Waikiki thoroughfare
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city says the new street plan for Kuhio Avenue is designed to make the road safer, but residents believe it will do the exact opposite. That means only one lane in each direction will be open to commuters. “I think it’s kind of ridiculous. The traffic...
