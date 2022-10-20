ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Officials beg hikers and tourists to obey "no trespassing" signs

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking trails, after a woman died at Wailua Falls on Kauai over the weekend. Punaluu resident Lance Fairly said he assisted in the 1999 Sacred Falls tragedy and he urges tourists to honor “No Trespassing signs”.
HONOLULU, HI
scoringlive.com

Olie, Na Alii batter Surfriders in lopsided semifinal win

ALIAMANU — It will be the defending champion versus the No. 1 seed for the league crown next Saturday. With its resounding 41-0 semifinal win over Kailua Saturday, No. 11 Aiea will get a shot at a second Oahu Interscholastic Association Division I title in as many years when it faces No. 10 Waipahu in the championship game.
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Windward Oahu students raising funds for upcoming tour

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Kahalu'u 'ukulele Band is one step closer to their goal of sharing aloha and the gift of music in California early next year. The band hosted a fundraiser concert on Sunday featuring Kapena and Tropical Knights to help raise monies to cover travel costs for upcoming performances for students at several Title I schools in Anaheim.
ANAHEIM, CA
scoringlive.com

No. 1 Kahuku crushes No. 6 Kapolei to return to OIA title game

KAHUKU — Waika Crawford threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter as No. 1 Kahuku rolled past No. 6 Kapolei, 44-7 in the OIA Open Division semifinals at Carleton E. Weimer Field. For the fifth time, the Red Raiders (9-2 overall, 7-0 OIA) will face No. 3 Mililani...
KAHUKU, HI
loyaltylobby.com

Airfare of the Day -First Class- AMERICAN AIRLINES Los Angeles to Honolulu from $1,099

SEASONAL RESTRICTIONS: to Hawaii – permitted 08AUG 22 through 17NOV 22 or 21NOV 22 through 15DEC 22 or 20DEC 22 through 21DEC 22 or ON 25DEC 22 or 28DEC 22 through 02MAR 23 or 20APR 23 through 24MAY 23 for each overwater segment; from Hawaii – permitted 15AUG 22 through 24NOV 22 or 29NOV 22 through 29DEC 22 or 04JAN 23 through 06JAN 23 or 08JAN 23 through 02MAR 23 or 20APR 23 through 24MAY 23 for each overwater segment.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Life Changing Surgery ahead for 9-Year-Old Ewa Beach Girl

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- There's an old saying that "health is wealth" -- but we still often take being able to use our arms and legs for granted. An Ewa Beach girl will soon be getting surgery that will hopefully transform her life by allowing her to walk more freely.
EWA BEACH, HI
KITV.com

Some say raised sidewalks in Kailua make the roads more dangerous

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many people driving through the Kailua area said the raised sidewalks are not serving their purpose instead they are making the roads more prone to accidents. “There are drivers that slow down so much that the car behind them don’t know they’re going down to...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai on Wednesday morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

