Andy Murray did not have an easy match in his opening round of the Swiss indoors but he was able to get it done in three sets 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4. The Brit took time to get warmed up properly in this one and that's hardly surprising. It's been like that many times this year but ultimately he proved better and won the match which is what matters to him. The first set was quite competitive with Safiullin jumping out to an early 3-1 lead and Murray coming back to make it 3-3.

7 HOURS AGO