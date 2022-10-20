Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Napoli Cup organizer responds after court chaos controversy: “I challenge any tournament to set up the fields from scratch in record time”
The Napoli Cup in Naples ends today and it's been a week of bad headlines for the event and the ATP as it had so many issues. The event began its headlines cycles even before it officially began with news circulating of players complaining about the courts. It soon became apparent why because they truly were in appaling condition. The qualifying matches were moved to another location and courts reworked and while tennis continued, issues kept coming up.
tennisuptodate.com
Lorenzo Musetti wins 2022 Napoli Cup over Berrettini
Lorenzo Musetti proved better than an injured Matteo Berrettini who played the match but was unable to play his best 7-6(5) 6-2. Berrettini explained yesterday that he disregarded suggestions from his team to retire against McDonald due to a very painful foot. He said he'll try to play today and he did but he was unable to play his best although he did try.
tennisuptodate.com
Berrettini questioned future in tennis due to injury problems: "There have been moments in which I wondered if I am truly made to be in the sport"
Matteo Berrettini questioned whether he was made for the sport of tennis earlier this year as he battled a wrist injury. Matteo Berrettini effectively ended his season after pulling out of this week's action due to a foot injury he sustained at the Napoli Cup last week. He experienced pain in the semi-final against McDonald but went on to play and win the match. He played in the final as well but lost to Musetti in straight sets.
tennisuptodate.com
"You got me good last time we played, so I’m happy I was able to get a win over you" - Auger-Aliassime after win over Korda
Felix Auger-Aliassime proved triumphant for the second week in a row as the Canadian defeated American Korda in the Antwerp final. Auger-Aliassime did not win a trophy before this year finally getting it done in Rotterdam earlier this year. Since then he's played a couple of more finals and added the 3rd trophy of the year in Antwerp on Sunday. It came after a solid performance and win over Sebastian Korda 6-3 6-4:
Simona Halep's former coach says 'no chance' the two-time grand slam champion knowingly took banned substance
Simona Halep's former coach has jumped to her defense after the former world No. 1 tested positive for a banned substance at the US Open earlier this year.
tennisuptodate.com
Holger Rune wins 2022 Stockholm Open over Tsitsipas
In their second match of the year, Holger Rune handed Stefanos Tsitsipas his second defeat as he bested him in the Stockholm Open final 6-4 6-4. This was not an explosive match as many anticipated as Tsitsipas simply did not bring his best. He was okay but okay doesn't win you a trophy if you have a very good player on the opposite side. Rune was excellent, from start to finish there was very little to complain about the way he approached this match.
tennisuptodate.com
Former Medvedev coach on Djokovic's Australian Open participation: "If he does not play in this or that tournament, what will happen to him? Only the tournament will suffer
Medvedev's former coach Jean-Rene Lisnard doesn't think anything will change the legendary status of Novak Djokovic. Djokovic's career has been incredible and it's still going strong with the Serbian recently winning back-to-back trophies in Tel Aviv and Astana. Even so, the Australian Open is coming up and his participation is still up in the air after last year's fiasco.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios sends warning shot to rest of ATP Tour as preparation begins for Australian Open: "I'm coming and I will have you"
Nick Kyrgios had a brilliant 2022 year that could have been even better had he taken it more seriously at times. The Australian still had the best season of his career this year and he demonstrated a far more serious approach than he ever had. He was in shape, he worked hard on his tennis and practised for hours with the results showing themselves. A grand slam trophy in doubles, multiple trophies in doubles, trophies in singles, and a Wimbledon final.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Rune drops racquet mid point at Stockholm Open but still wins point
Holger Rune dropped his racquet mid-point at the Stockholm Open but he was still able to win the point against de Minaur. The point didn't involve any particular brilliance from Rune as de MInaur complicated life for himself even if the lost point did not have any major repercussions. Rune dropped his racquet trying to return the ball and de Minaur saw that playing a very slow and weak shot at the net.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal to end season with Paris Masters and ATP Finals, opts out of Davis Cup Final
We have the remaining schedule of Nadal's 2022 year as the Spaniard confirmed participation in Turin and Paris while skipping over the Davis Cup Finals. The last time Rafael Nadal stood on a tennis court was in London to play the final match of Roget Federer's career. The legendary duo lost the match and Nadal has since been back home enjoying time with his family. His wife gave birth to their first child, a son, recently and he's been at home enjoying some father time.
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem on receiving criticism and doubts during comeback: “French Open was the absolute low point”
Dominic Thiem is starting to look his best recently but there were times when doubt about his comeback was at an all-time high. It hasn't been an easy season for Thiem who pushed his return date several weeks before finally making it on clay in Europe. It was a slow grind for the Austrian who suffered multiple early exits before finally winning a couple of matches.
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime faces strong competition as bid for last ATP Finals spot heats up
The ball is in Felix Auger-Aliassime's court in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin. With back to back titles, the 22-year-old has positioned himself well to qualify for the ATP Finals for the first time. The job is far from done, however, and a pivotal week featuring ATP 500 events in Basel and Vienna could see the Canadian surge into a comfortable place or fall outside the cut.
tennisuptodate.com
Andy Murray comes back to win in Basel opener
Andy Murray did not have an easy match in his opening round of the Swiss indoors but he was able to get it done in three sets 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4. The Brit took time to get warmed up properly in this one and that's hardly surprising. It's been like that many times this year but ultimately he proved better and won the match which is what matters to him. The first set was quite competitive with Safiullin jumping out to an early 3-1 lead and Murray coming back to make it 3-3.
tennisuptodate.com
US Open tournament director believes Alcaraz-Sinner quarterfinal eclipsed matches between McEnroe-Borg and Sampras-Agassi - "This was a whole new level"
The 2022 US Open quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner has gone down in history as an all-time classic. US Open Tournament Director Stacey Allaster was among those who watched the epic five-set clash from very close quarters and believes Alcaraz and Sinner took tennis to a "whole new level."
tennisuptodate.com
Roger Federer 2022 Laver Cup gear set to be featured in Rafa Nadal Museum
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal teamed up for the Swiss legend's finals career match at this year's Laver Cup and Nadal got a gift from that match. The duo took on Sock and Tiafoe in doubles but lost in a close 3-set match. Federer left a gift for Nadal and it was the gear he used in that match. That gear will be displayed in the Rafael Nadal Museum in his Tennis Academy in Mallorca.
tennisuptodate.com
"The second set was key" - Korda after win over Thiem
Sebastian Korda won a thrilling match against Dominic Thiem in Antwerp to move on to the second final in two weeks. Korda was in action last week playing in Gijon and he did really well reaching the final but Andrey Rublev played better winning it. Now he'll have another chance in another final in Antwerp as he defeated Dominic Thiem in three sets to get.
tennisuptodate.com
"I’m just super excited, relieved, happy, like all the emotions" - Pegula after winning biggest trophy of her career
Jessica Pegula easily overpowered Maria Sakkari 6-2 6-3 in the Guadalajara Open final to win her maiden WTA 1000 trophy. The American has played in one WTA 1000 final before this one but lost that one to Jabeur in Madrid. A stellar season would not be complete without her getting one of those and she proved best this week beating an impressive list of players that started against Rybakina, a match where she saved match points.
tennisuptodate.com
Murray has fond memories ahead of return to Swiss Indoors Basel: "It's actually the week me and my wife became a couple for the first time"
Andy Murray has been coupled up for many years and coming back to Basel made him remember a very special moment. Andy Muray has been with his wife Kim Sears for a long time as the couple actually started dating in 2005. Since then it's been 17 years and in all those years, Murray avoided Basel. He occasionally opted for other events but mostly prepared for the Paris Masters instead.
tennisuptodate.com
Maria Sakkari to face Jessica Pegula in Guadalajara final in 4 hours
Maria Sakkari was unable to finish her match against Bouzkova last night and she had to step out today to do so. Luckily for her, the match finished in straight sets so she didn't spend too much time on the court ahead of the final in a couple of hours. Sakkari will face Pegula in the final with the starting time being in four hours (01:00 CET).
