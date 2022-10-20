Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in Mexico Sunday (October 23) morning along a stretch of the country's Pacific coast before quickly moving inland, the Associated Press reports. The center of the Category 3 hurricane was reported to have moved inland over northern Nayarit with maximum sustained winds of 120 MPH at around 8:00 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center.

