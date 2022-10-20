(The Center Square) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee wants to be clear that Tennessee’s schoolchildren will not be required to take a COVID-19 vaccination to attend school. "I’ve always said mandates are the wrong approach, & TN has led in pushing back on federal covid vaccine requirements," Lee wrote on Twitter. "Thanks to our work with the General Assembly, TN families won’t be impacted by today’s CDC vote. We'll continue to stand for TN children & for personal freedom."

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO