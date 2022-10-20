ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report gives Georgia prison system poor grades for its compassionate care release program

(The Center Square) — A national advocacy group gave Georgia a failing grade for its compassionate release programs. The Families Against Mandatory Minimums report graded compassionate release programs for incarcerated people struggling with "extraordinary circumstances," including terminal or age-related illnesses. "Georgia's compassionate release programs could use a thorough overhaul,"...
GEORGIA STATE
Ohio religious schools, nonprofits to share $6 million for security

(The Center Square) – Safety and security at religious institutions, chartered nonpublic schools, licensed preschools and nonprofit organizations throughout Ohio will share $6 million in grant funding, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced. The money, included in the state’s operating budget signed into law in July and administered by the...
OHIO STATE
New Jersey child care advocate says needs base is missing

(The Center Square) – A nonprofit New Jersey child care industry advocacy group voiced concerns about the expansion of universal pre-K because taxpayer’s money is used to support families who can afford private child care. Early in October, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy highlighted preschool funding in the fiscal...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Illinois quick hits: Teacher fired after using racial slur; governor campaign most expensive in U.S.

The Kankakee School Board has voted to fire a teacher after a video posted online showed him calling a student a racial slur. After the video was posted online, the algebra teacher was placed on administrative leave until the school board meeting. The student’s mother says the incident shouldn't have happened in the first place because she claims the teacher threw a book at her son last month.
ILLINOIS STATE
Ohio scores fall in math, reading for both fourth graders, eighth graders

(The Center Square) – Ohio recorded three-year decreases in scoring across the board for fourth graders and eighth graders in math and reading, respectively, according to a national study released this week. The Nation’s Report Card, a product of the National Assessment of Educational Progress which began producing the...
OHIO STATE
Nation’s report card displays increased gaps between Iowa students

(The Center Square) – Iowa’s grades on a national education report card largely remained stable since 2019, amid national decreases. Iowa was among 10 states whose scores in grade 4 math didn’t change, 22 states and jurisdictions whose scores in fourth-grade reading didn’t change and 18 states and jurisdictions whose eighth-grade reading didn’t change, a National Center for Education Statistics news release said.
IOWA STATE
Ohio new business startups revert to lower trend

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s new business filings in September reverted to a downward trend after a one-month reprieve in August. New business filings in September were lower than August, according to a release from Secretary of State Frank LaRose, but level with filings from September 2021. LaRose...
OHIO STATE
Illinois is No. 12 in top fishing-friendly states

(The Center Square) – When it comes to the best states for fishing, Lawn Love, the lawn services company, named Illinois No. 12, right behind No. 11 Georgia. Florida took the crown in the topspot. Alaska is second and Montana is third. Travis Miller, owner of Big Red’s Bait...
ILLINOIS STATE
Tennessee's Lee says schoolchildren won't be required to get COVID-19 vaccine

(The Center Square) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee wants to be clear that Tennessee’s schoolchildren will not be required to take a COVID-19 vaccination to attend school. "I’ve always said mandates are the wrong approach, & TN has led in pushing back on federal covid vaccine requirements," Lee wrote on Twitter. "Thanks to our work with the General Assembly, TN families won’t be impacted by today’s CDC vote. We'll continue to stand for TN children & for personal freedom."
TENNESSEE STATE
Scores fall for New Jersey students in Nation's Report Card

(The Center Square) – Evidence of low performance in schools during the COVID-19 era, when government officials kept children out of classrooms, is washed across The Nation’s Report Card. New Jersey, which has pumped $1.8 billion more into education spending – to $9.9 billion – since 2018 under...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Pritzker defends Illinois’ education system despite dismal data

(The Center Square) – As the latest math and reading scores show a drastic decline among U.S. school children, the debate continues on the state of Illinois schools even before the COVID-19 pandemic led to shutdowns and remote learning. The nonprofit Wirepoints reported on Illinois’ dismal education outcomes. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
Report ranks Illinois' finances 48th in the country with an 'F' grade

(The Center Square) – Illinois ranks near the bottom of a new analysis of state finances across the U.S. Truth in Accounting’s 13th annual Financial State of the States ranked Illinois 48th in the country, the same rank as last year. Only two other states, New Jersey and Connecticut, graded worse than Illinois for fiscal health. The review is of the states' fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.
ILLINOIS STATE
Rhode Island breaks ground on new state lab facility

(The Center Square) – Less than one year after seeking proposals for land and receiving a federal grant, Rhode Island broke ground on the construction of a new state health lab. The state, in partnership with Ancora L&G, will construct the 212,000 square-foot, seven-story building, that will house the...
RHODE ISLAND STATE

