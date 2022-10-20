Read full article on original website
Gerald L. "Gary" Burch, 66, of Manilla
Gerald L. “Gary” Burch, 66, of Manilla, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his home. He was born April 4, 1956, in Indianapolis, the son of James L. and Julia Ann (Cox) Burch. On June 21, 1974, he married Leslie A. Hyatt, and she preceded him in death on March 30, 2011. He married Tammy Stransky on November 4, 2011, and she survives.
Penny Sue Smelser, 71, of Shelbyville
Penny Sue Smelser, 71, of Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. She was born May 14, 1951, in Tipton, the daughter of James and Mary Ellen (Small) Lord. On February 18, 1977, she married her husband of 45 years, Ronald Smelser, and he survives.
McCord Square Downtown District breaks ground In McCordsville
Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and Town of McCordsville Officials joined Rebar Development and project partners Monday to break ground on the first phase of McCord Square, a $50 million town center district. Anchoring the development, McCord Square Apartments is the first project to begin construction. The new master...
Police chief, Board of Works confirm Halloween Trick or Treat hours
Shelbyville Police Chief Mark Weidner confirmed Trick or Treat hours for Halloween on Monday. At the city’s Board of Works meeting, Weidner stated trick or treat for children will start at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. In other board business Tuesday:. The board approved the closure of...
Collegiate Update: Wasson gets QB sack in Olivet Nazarene's win at Missouri Baptist
Dylan Wasson had two tackles (one solo, one assist) and a quarterback sack Saturday for Olivet Nazarene in a 37-30 win at Missouri Baptist in St. Louis, Missouri. Wasson, a Triton Central graduate, helped Olivet Nazarene improve to 4-3 this season and net the program’s second-consecutive road victory. Here...
Northwestern Consolidated Schools board extends superintendent's contract by three years
FAIRLAND -- The Northwestern Consolidated Schools Board extended Superintendent Chris Hoke’s contract another three years at Monday’s monthly meeting. Hoke (photo, left) is currently under contract through the end of the 2023-2024 school year but the school board wanted the superintendent in place to guide the school system through an anticipated transition period in the near future of retiring administrators, directors and educators.
Guilty plea in Plymate embezzlement case
A Shelbyville woman could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison following a guilty plea in federal court. Tammy Scudder pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud for embezzling the money over an eight year period while working as controller for Plymate. The U.S. Attorney's Office filed the charges that alleged Scudder made over 150 checks over the period and deposited them into her account.
Shelbyville Police investigating reported Sunday night assault
Shelbyville Police are investigating a reported assault. On Sunday night, October 23, Shelbyville Police Department officers responded to 911 Hale Road for a female who had been assaulted. Officers arrived and located the mother of the juvenile who advised her daughter had been assaulted. Officers located the victim inside the trailer and medical help was provided.
