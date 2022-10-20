ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IN

shelbycountypost.com

Gerald L. "Gary" Burch, 66, of Manilla

Gerald L. “Gary” Burch, 66, of Manilla, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his home. He was born April 4, 1956, in Indianapolis, the son of James L. and Julia Ann (Cox) Burch. On June 21, 1974, he married Leslie A. Hyatt, and she preceded him in death on March 30, 2011. He married Tammy Stransky on November 4, 2011, and she survives.
MANILLA, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Penny Sue Smelser, 71, of Shelbyville

Penny Sue Smelser, 71, of Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. She was born May 14, 1951, in Tipton, the daughter of James and Mary Ellen (Small) Lord. On February 18, 1977, she married her husband of 45 years, Ronald Smelser, and he survives.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

McCord Square Downtown District breaks ground In McCordsville

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and Town of McCordsville Officials joined Rebar Development and project partners Monday to break ground on the first phase of McCord Square, a $50 million town center district. Anchoring the development, McCord Square Apartments is the first project to begin construction. The new master...
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Police chief, Board of Works confirm Halloween Trick or Treat hours

Shelbyville Police Chief Mark Weidner confirmed Trick or Treat hours for Halloween on Monday. At the city’s Board of Works meeting, Weidner stated trick or treat for children will start at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. In other board business Tuesday:. The board approved the closure of...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Northwestern Consolidated Schools board extends superintendent's contract by three years

FAIRLAND -- The Northwestern Consolidated Schools Board extended Superintendent Chris Hoke’s contract another three years at Monday’s monthly meeting. Hoke (photo, left) is currently under contract through the end of the 2023-2024 school year but the school board wanted the superintendent in place to guide the school system through an anticipated transition period in the near future of retiring administrators, directors and educators.
FAIRLAND, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Guilty plea in Plymate embezzlement case

A Shelbyville woman could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison following a guilty plea in federal court. Tammy Scudder pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud for embezzling the money over an eight year period while working as controller for Plymate. The U.S. Attorney's Office filed the charges that alleged Scudder made over 150 checks over the period and deposited them into her account.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville Police investigating reported Sunday night assault

Shelbyville Police are investigating a reported assault. On Sunday night, October 23, Shelbyville Police Department officers responded to 911 Hale Road for a female who had been assaulted. Officers arrived and located the mother of the juvenile who advised her daughter had been assaulted. Officers located the victim inside the trailer and medical help was provided.
SHELBYVILLE, IN

