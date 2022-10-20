We’re not sure what exactly the secret is about this Notting Hill spot, but we don’t care when it tastes this good. This Japanese-influenced place has colourful walls, black booths, and a menu with 10 hefty sandwiches. Aesthetically pleasing, perfectly formed blocks of sandwiches, with the perfect ratio of filling—whether that’s tuna mayo and lettuce, or the T.L.T (turkey, lettuce, tomato)—that Paul Hollywood would dish out a handshake for. There are fun toppings like bacon crumb, or crispy shallots that you can add as well. Our favourite combination is the tuna mayo with salt and vinegar McCoys crisps. It’s a small spot that's perfect for a casual weekday lunch with a couple of friends. Whether you eat in one of their comfy booths, or get a sandwich to go, it’s one of the best lunch options in the area.

