Read full article on original website
Related
The Original Pantry
Open since 1924, and probably serving USC’s hungry students for almost just as long, The Original Pantry Cafe is a DTLA landmark. While it’s no longer open 24/7, you can still eat here during breakfast and lunch most days of the week. It’s also very tiny, and the line here usually wraps around the block on Sunday mornings. The good news is, once you're finally inside, you'll eat diner food with just the right mix of salt, grease, and sugar to calm your nerves.
Where To Eat Caribbean Jerk In London
There’s an abundance of Caribbean restaurants and takeaways all over London cooking jerk. From juicy chicken legs finished on the grill for that all-important char, to crunchy chunks of sizzling pork belly straight off the steel drum—all, preferably, served with a side of fruity, scotch bonnet-laden jerk sauce on the side. These are some of our favourite spots across London for jerk.
Taste of Peru
Some may remember 1998 as the year that Google came into existence, but equally important is that Taste of Peru opened in Rogers Park. Their ceviche is a loaded combination of squid, shrimp, and corvinha cooked in lime juice and complemented by sweet potato and choclo. We also like their arroz con mariscos (a mountain of pillowy yellow rice and seafood) as well as their lomo saltado with savory skirt steak, onions, tomatoes, and french fries. The space is decorated with Peruvian artwork and only has a few tables, but it’s a great BYOB spot for a casual dinner with friends.
Secret Sandwich Shop
We’re not sure what exactly the secret is about this Notting Hill spot, but we don’t care when it tastes this good. This Japanese-influenced place has colourful walls, black booths, and a menu with 10 hefty sandwiches. Aesthetically pleasing, perfectly formed blocks of sandwiches, with the perfect ratio of filling—whether that’s tuna mayo and lettuce, or the T.L.T (turkey, lettuce, tomato)—that Paul Hollywood would dish out a handshake for. There are fun toppings like bacon crumb, or crispy shallots that you can add as well. Our favourite combination is the tuna mayo with salt and vinegar McCoys crisps. It’s a small spot that's perfect for a casual weekday lunch with a couple of friends. Whether you eat in one of their comfy booths, or get a sandwich to go, it’s one of the best lunch options in the area.
Speedboat Bar
Newsagents, train stations, maternity wards—when we think about it, we’re truly pushed to come up with an environment that wouldn’t be exponentially improved by a pool table. Speedboat Bar, the new Thai restaurant off Shaftesbury Avenue from the folks behind Plaza Khao Gaeng, continues to prove this irrefutable theory. The upstairs of the restaurant-cum-bar—all mahogany browns mixed with colourful walls and TV screens— is open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, complete with pool table and cocktails. While the downstairs restaurant leans more canteen-style—laminated menus, metal tables, and the like.
Vine Bar
Intimate? Check. Melted wax candles? Check. Delicious pasta? Double check. This little Italian restaurant and deli is rumoured to be where the lady and the tramp first fell in love. OK, it was us who started that rumour, but this candlelit spot definitely has all the potential for the ultimate date night. Wine bottles lining the walls, fairylights, and a whole gnocchi section on the menu. The al tartufo is a winner, and you’re highly encouraged to end with a slice of tiramisu. We’d also suggest picking up some of their pesto and a wine bottle to go.
Sol Café
Whether we need a place to get some work done while in the company of plants, or just want a delicious breakfast, Sol Cafe in Rogers Park is here for us. Their menu has tasty dishes like biscuits and gravy or grain bowls, but our go-to is their sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich. It comes with sweet house jam, whole grain mustard for a little zing, and an oversized blanket of cheese with crispy fried edges.
Tulip Pasta & Wine Bar
With massive picture windows and bright green signage, it’s hard to miss this Kensington pasta bar and wine shop. But even if you don’t notice the couples sharing bottles of merlot as you walk by, the unmistakable scent of lamb ragu will draw you in. From perfectly blended cocktails and unique, affordable wines to pastas so good that you’ll consider proposing to the chef, this intimate corner restaurant should be your go-to for date nights, small group dinners, and every occasion in between. Tulip serves up modern takes on Italian classics, like cacio e peperoncini, Thai-inspired linguine and mussels, and our favorite, the Chesapeake Bay crab ravioli–perfectly doughy pouches stuffed with a creamy sweet-savory blend of crab and honeynut squash, finished with an irresistible crab butter.
BBQ Ramen Tatsu-Ya
From the folks behind the sprawling Tatsu-Ya empire is BBQ Ramen Tatsu-Ya, a concept that mixes Texas-style barbecue with ramen and other Japanese bites. That means things like brisket ramen with smoked chicken broth, aged cheddar pimento cheese with wasabi, and smoked beef tallow gyoza. It’s located off 38th ½ street, in the former Contigo space.
Sexy Beans
It might sound like something you’d come across in a strip club with an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet, but Sexy Beans is where you’ll find some of the best Brazilian food in Culver City. It's a ghost kitchen right around the corner from the Fox Hills mall that offers pickup or delivery service anywhere in West LA. They make excellent feijoada, and their juicy rotisserie chicken has crispy skin that tastes like it's been seasoned by a generous poultry god. This spot is a great weeknight dinner spot, especially if you order ahead so you can skip the line at their pick-up window.
Square Pie Guys
The Ghirardelli Square outpost of Square Pie Guys is the perfect place to enjoy textbook-sized Detroit-style pizzas while staring out at views of Alcatraz. There are massive windows overlooking the water, a patio in front, and, of course, square slices spilling over with gooey mozzarella. Lined with crispy cheddar cheese edges, the crust is somehow light and fluffy despite looking like a brick. The menu is the same as their SoMa and Oakland locations, and full of hits across the board. The classic 6x8 topped with exactly 48 pepperoni cups should be on the table, as should their fully loaded vodka pie with pulled pork, pineapple, and jalapeño. Plenty of beer and wine are also on hand for when you kick back and take in the waterfront setting.
Prince Tea House
This East Village location of Prince Tea House has nicely-upholstered seating, wainscot paneling, and chandeliers—all of which gives this place the feel of a restaurant you’d find inside a fancy department store. Their varied menu has things like takoyaki, a classic turkey club sandwich, and a bunch of desserts (purple yam soufflé, for example). They also host a relatively affordable afternoon tea—$30 for one, served every day—that includes atypical open-faced sandwiches like one with pastrami and melted swiss. The best item is the warm, fluffy scone with clotted cream. You’ll get a teapot all to yourself, which comes on top of a candle to keep your tea warm throughout your meal.
Tatel
Tatel is a fancy chain restaurant from Spain backed by several recognizable athletes, including perennial Most Beautiful Person To Ever Walk The Planet candidate, Christiano Ronaldo. Unfortunately, you’ll never actually see him at the Beverly Hills location, instead, you’ll have to focus your attention on the mediocre parade of tapas coming from the kitchen. That might include dishes like burrata in lavender vinaigrette, tuna tartare topped with fried onions, and a watery risotto. It’s basically food you’d find at a clubstaurant, except that Tatel isn’t a clubstaurant. It’s just a big regular restaurant that, save for a few hours on Saturday night, has a lot of empty tables. Come for a quick drink and snack at the bar after work, and you’ll be fine. Otherwise, there’s no reason to plan a night here.
Kalye Bistro
You can order any dish at this Filipino restaurant in Woodside and want to get each one again during your next visit. That’s rare. Start with the crispy lumpia, then get a sizzling platter of crunchy and creamy milkfish sisig and a huge portion of deep fried pork knuckles with thick crackly skin. Finish with some halo halo that comes with ube ice cream and various ingredients like beans, gelatin, chunks of banana, and slivers of coconut. Bring a few friends so you can try a bunch of different things at this casual BYOB spot while you listen to a playlist of karaoke versions of pop songs.
Juniper Cafe
Whenever we’re on the brink of losing our sh!t, caffeine, cocktails, or a really great meal have always been a leading light out of middle hell. So, allow us to put you on to Juniper Cafe, a Southeast Asian cafe at the Westside Village that welcomes you, as you are, and provides you the perfect trifecta to help soothe whatever frustration is currently bringing you to tears: unrequited love, the gas pump, or an insufferably draining “baby and me” swim class at the neighboring AquaTots.
Sonoritas Prime Tacos
Sonoritas, an upscale taqueria with DTLA and Sawtelle locations, does two things well: serve some of the best flour tortillas in town, then use them to wrap excellent burritos filled with things like grilled salmon, shrimp, and even grilled filet mignon if you’re feeling fancy. The tacos here are good, too, but not all are created equal. The Sonoran-style asada is best, just make sure to get them on the imported flour tortillas over the corn ones. If you’re here before an event, grab a table in their spacious dining room and sip a hibiscus margarita before heading across the street to LA Live.
To Laiko
To Laiko is a Greek coffee shop right by the Ditmars station in Astoria that makes excellent frappes and even better pies. The pies are stuffed with spinach, halloumi, meat, or leek, with thick, buttery shells that are just flaky enough. There are also a number of other sweet and savory pastries and coffee drinks, so use this place as a pitstop for some breakfast before you get on the train.
Birch & Rye
At Birch & Rye, beet-tinted borscht is poured tableside with a dramatic flourish. And golubtsi stuffed with wagyu cheek are presented in a crispy buckwheat noodle nest. A fancy tasting menu spot putting unexpected twists on Russian classics is exciting, on paper. But the reality is a different story. While there isn’t anything outright wrong with the creative dishes, there isn’t anything super thrilling about them either. And for the price, we simply expected the flavors to dazzle.
Not A Damn Chance Burger
Not A Damn Chance Burger is a smashburger spot from the folks behind Pasta Bar, operating out of a window in the back of tropical themed bar, Idle Hands on Rainey Street. Unlike Pasta Bar, which offers an expensive multi-course tasting menu, NADC Burger’s menu holds a single item—a double smashburger (and fries), optimized for soaking up drinks at the end of a night downtown.
The Russian Tea Room
Alongside restaurants like Grand Central Oyster Bar and Bamonte’s, The Russian Tea Room is an NYC institution. This place is located among a row of high-end hotels just south of Central Park, and you come here as much for the setting as you do for a meal. The space features dark green walls with gold trim, red banquettes, and two genuine Picassos and one Chagall (mixed in with reproductions). The staff won’t tell you which paintings are real just in case you’re secretly a Danny Ocean-level art thief.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0