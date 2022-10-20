ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

In NBA debut for rookies, Stephen Silas impressed by Rockets’ fight

By Brian Barefield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bYr0q_0igbfgKN00
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

ATLANTA — The Houston Rockets (0-1) dropped their 2022-23 NBA regular-season opener to the Atlanta Hawks (1-0), 117-107. They looked much more proficient than in their opening game in Minnesota a year ago and were competitive to the end.

Houston looked uncertain at times while trying to get the right combinations on the floor. That uncertainty led to 16 turnovers and 28 fast-break points for the Hawks. As the season continues, head coach Stephen Silas believes the continuity will improve as players find each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

“Multiple times I sat down and told my assistants that we are so young,” Silas said. “We made some uncharacteristic turnovers that led to 28 points for them. Also, this is our fifth game together, so we were disjointed a little bit, but I love our fight and our competitiveness.”

Silas wasn’t the only one impressed by how the young Rockets team played on Wednesday night. Hawks head coach Nate McMillan commended Houston for never giving in, even though they were down on numerous occasions by double digits.

“Houston was a serious challenge, and we knew they would be,” McMillian said. “Their ability to put four guards out on the court and they can attack and create their own offense. If you are collapsing too much, they can burn you with the 3-pointers. We knew that this would be a tough game.”

ROOKIE REVIEW

Jabari Smith Jr. gave the Rockets a glimpse of what he could do, finishing with 17 points and 7 rebounds in 33 minutes. Although he went 3-for-11 from the 3-point line (27.3%), Smith gained excellent looks at the basket when guards Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green drove the lane and kicked the ball back to him.

Smith, 19, looked very comfortable during the second quarter when he was on the court with second-year center Alperen Sengun.

“He is very unselfish and great at what he does,” Smith said of Sengun.

Forward Tari Eason also made his regular-season debut. It went according to expectations, based on what the coaches and fans have seen from Eason since he played in his first summer league game in Las Vegas.

The former SEC Sixth Man of the Year out of LSU collected 8 points and 7 rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench. He split time with KJ Martin and Garrison Matthews, since forward Jae’Sean Tate remains out with an ankle injury.

Fellow rookie TyTy Washington, a guard out of Kentucky, remains out indefinitely with a left knee sprain.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eric Gordon was comically unfazed as teammates Jabari Smith, Jalen Green argued on the bench

When your coworkers are in the midst of a dispute, you have several different options you can take for how you want to handle the tension. You can get involved, which could help alleviate the drama but could also exacerbate it. Or you can do nothing at all. Houston’s Eric Gordon has been around the league long enough to know what he wanted to do Monday night, which was to let his teammates figure it out amongst themselves.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: No. 1 ranked 2024 prospect in Oregon commits to the Ducks

The Oregon Ducks just landed a massive commitment, getting their 2024 recruiting class off to a hot start. 4-star tight end A.J. Pugliano, the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Oregon, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Monday morning. Over the weekend, it was projected by multiple sources that he would be committing to the Ducks, and he didn’t waste much time doing so. As someone who grew up in Oregon, the Ducks have always been close to Pugliano’s heart, he told me earlier this year. “I grew up a Duck fan my whole life prior to my recruitment and all of that. I would go to a couple of Duck games a year because both of my parents graduated from Oregon,” Pugliano told me back in February after his visit to Eugene. “From a fan perspective, they’ve been my number one for as long as I can remember.” Pugliano is rated as the No. 5 tight end in the 2024 class, and the No. 91 overall player in the nation. A.J. Pugliano’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 OR TE Rivals 4 5.8 OR TE ESPN 3 79 OR TE On3 Recruiting 3 88 OR TE 247 Composite 4 0/9193 OR TE  Vitals Hometown Medford, Oregon Projected Position Tight End Height 6-foot-4 Weight 220 pounds Class 2024  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on August 4, 2021 Visited Oregon on January 30, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/AJ_Pugliano/status/158461348680969011211
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Multiple Aggie football players suspended indefinitely

On Monday night, news broke that three Texas A&M players have been suspended by head coach Jimbo Fisher for reasons unknown as of now, as TexAgs owner Billy Liucci shared the news via Twitter after breaking the news through the TexAgs message boards. When it rains it pours. I've been told at least three and perhaps four A&M players have been suspended indefinitely by Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, all from the true freshman ranks. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) October 25, 2022 As of right now, the suspended players are listed as freshman offensive tackle PJ Williams, freshman cornerback Denver Harris, and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders trade veteran DT Johnathan Hankins to Cowboys

With the NFL trade deadline just a week away, teams are starting to make moves. The Raiders made their first trade of the week and it comes on the defensive side of the ball. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are trading veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2023 sixth-round pick. The Raiders will also give a 2024 seventh-round pick in the deal.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Column: Oregon’s win over UCLA puts College Football Playoff committee in a tough spot

Take a second and think back to Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. It was 50 days ago. Not an extraordinary amount of time, but long enough that you may forget some minor details and minutiae from that 24-hour period. Do you remember what the weather was like? What about your breakfast choice? Could you tell me any meal you had on that day or name any of the people that you spent time with that early fall Saturday? Are you struggling to come up with answers to these questions, racking your brain and finding that you forgot a lot about what happened on that...
EUGENE, OR
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

New Arizona State women's basketball coach Natasha Adair talks challenges during Pac-12 Media Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Natasha Adair has her work cut out for her. She stepped in for a legend in Charli Turner Thorne, who had headed the Arizona State women's basketball program for a quarter century. She moved from the East Coast, which can prove overwhelming in itself. It didn't help that she was confronted with major turnover on her roster. ...
TEMPE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida rises slightly in ESPN's Week 8 FPI update after bye week

ESPN has released its latest FPI rankings, with the Florida Gators rising slightly in their overall ranking and maintaining their bowl eligibility projection. ESPN’s FPI rankings were developed in 2013 to measure each team’s overall strength and predict results as the season goes on. As the season progresses, the data used to determine a team’s FPI ranking will come from the games played. FPI also predicts the outcomes for each game played.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report card: Grading the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 54-10 blowout loss at Ohio State

Iowa (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) has a losing record for the first time in 2022 after No. 2 Ohio State started slow offensively but found its footing after recess en route to four second half touchdowns and a 54-10 blowout victory. The 54 points are the most any Iowa team has surrendered since the 1995 season, which means it’s also the most points a Hawkeye team has allowed under head coach Kirk Ferentz. It speaks to the explosiveness of the Buckeyes and how offensive ineptitude will eventually turn into a landslide against one of the nation’s best teams. While it’s the latest...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Klatt updates his top 10 college football teams after seeing Ohio State in person for the first time

Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt — along with his partner Gus Johnson — has almost become known as one of the voices of Ohio State football with as many games as he’s called over the last three seasons. Despite it all, he tends to have an unbiased and well-thought opinion when it comes to his voice compared to many others out there (ahem — cough, cough, Desmond Howard).
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
218K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy