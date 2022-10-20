Read full article on original website
Lafayette’s First-Ever Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Runs Nov. 24 Through Dec. 24
We know we're not even through Halloween yet, but it is a Hobby Lobby world we live in, so we're already thinking about Christmas. But this is something so big we just couldn't keep the secret much longer. Lafayette is getting its first-ever (at least as far as we know) drive-thru Christmas lights show.
Bosco’s Specialty Meats in Broussard Latest to Close Its Doors
Another week, another local business shuddered its doors. According to a Facebook post over the weekend, the owners of Bosco's Specialty Meats in Broussard have announced that they have closed down this location. The store was located at 3101 US 90 in Broussard (basically, the old Burger King building). This...
Low Water Levels on the Mississippi Have Revealed a Sunken Ferry
A record-low Mississippi River is revealing all kinds of interesting things in Baton Rouge. One of the interesting finds is the wreckage of the Brookhill ferry that sank more than a hundred years ago. While State Archeologist Chip McGimsey says part of the ferry was visible during low levels on...
Delicious Fun Awaits at Boudin Cook-Off & Acadiana Bacon Fest in Downtown Lafayette
Are you ready for some delicious boudin, music, and dishes made with bacon? You need to be in Parc International this Saturday, October 22. Between the Boudin Cook-Off and Bacon Fest and Gulf Brew, you will be on a fun overload. Bob Carriker, the creator of the Boudin Cook-Off and...
Lafayette Business is Asking for the Community’s Help
A local business is asking for the community's help. Caroline & Company posted on their Facebook page yesterday that they needed help from the community. According to the post, Caroline & Company is looking for the identity of the woman that is shown in the pictures below. The post goes on to say that the woman who is in the photos entered the store on Sunday around 1:12 pm.
Jobs in Lafayette – Halliburton Hiring Day is November 2
If you have been looking for a job in the oil and gas industry, Tuesday, November 2 might be your lucky day. Rigzone is hosting a FREE job fair specifically for Halliburton, one of the world’s leading suppliers of products and services in the oil and gas industry. The...
Breaux Bridge Woman Dies in Crash on Highway 167
Another fatal crash has happened in Acadiana. Between Friday night and Sunday night, five people died in crashes investigated by Louisiana State Troopers in Acadiana. Another crash last night makes six deaths in four days. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 27-year-old Tyler Nicole Girard...
Lafayette Woman Goes Viral as ‘Digital Girl Code’ Continues to Expose Infidelity and Cheaters Online
Social media has completely changed the way that relationships begin, but they also continue to change the way they end, too. A Lafayette woman by the name of Brooke Layfield thought she met a great guy. She even introduced her new beau to friends around town. Eventually, the guy she thought was great would turn out to be "deceitful" once Brooke found out he was married and also texting another girl.
Cajuns Rout Red Wolves Behind Monster Performance from Wooldridge
Louisiana faced the Red Wolves of Arkansas State in a game meant to celebrate our men and women in uniform for Louisiana Salutes Saturday. The Cajuns started off with a special play by kickoff specialist Thomas Leo. He kicked a knuckleball that caused a muff on the other side, forcing the Red Wolves to start inside their own 5 yard line.
Fixing Our Rural Roads: Federal Funds to Address “Curvy,” Accident-Prone Roads in Lafayette Parish (Photos)
Many times, when we think about roads that need to be fixed, we tend to think about the major roadways - Ambassador Caffery, Johnston Street, Kaliste Saloom Road, etc. But what about our rural roads? Recently, a report issued by research outfit TRIP gave Louisiana a very bad rating when it comes to our rural roads - 15th highest in the country. 15% of the state's rural roads were rated as poor, as pointed out by nola.com.
Tiger Athletic Foundation Calls Out SEC Schools After LSU Fined $250,000 for Rushing the Field vs. Ole Miss
The LSU Tigers have been fined for fans rushing the field after their win over No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday. The Tigers put together a dominating performance to knock off Ole Miss by a final score of 45-20. LSU outscored Ole Miss 28-0 in the second half alone to cap off an amazing game that saw Tigers starting QB Jayden Daniels scoring a combined five touchdowns.
Kickoff Time Announced for LSU and Alabama Game
This is what LSU fans wanted to hear. LSU will host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Nov 5 in Tiger Stadium and the kickoff time has been announced. ESPN will carry the game from "Death Valley" and kickoff is set for 6 pm Central time. So yes, the much anticipated...
LSU’s Top 25 Matchup Against Alabama Will Have Huge Implications For The SEC Title Game
The LSU Fighting Tigers have bounced back in a big way after their week one heartbreaking loss to Florida State. The Tigers have gone on to win six of their last seven games with the latest win coming against a dominant performance over the 7th-ranked Rebels of Ole Miss. The Tigers would go on a 42-3 run to come back from a 14-point deficit to beat the Rebels 45-20. Here is what Head coach, Brian Kelly, had to say after the win.
Coach Desormeaux on Wooldridge’s Historic Performance, Play Calling, Believing in the Process, Improving O-Line, and More [Audio]
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football is coming off a dominant performance on Saturday, routing Arkansas State 38-18. The Cajuns rode a record-tying performance by quarterback Ben Wooldridge, who tied a single-game school record with 5 touchdown passes. As he does every Monday during football season, Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux joined...
Multiple People Injured Following Shooting Near Southern University
Details are sparse at this time, but Baton Rouge Police have been investigating an early Friday morning shooting near Southern University that left multiple people injured. WAFB is reporting that nine people were shot and injured on Harding Boulevard around 1:50 am. Authorities say the injuries are not thought to...
Lafayette Police Investigating Homicide on Evangeline Thruway [UPDATE]
UPDATE: The LPD has arrested Robert Wayne Thomas of Lafayette and charged him with one count of second-degree murder. The deceased has been identified as Charles Thomas of Lafayette, LA. According to LLPD, the victim and suspect are not related. The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a homicide on the...
Opelousas Police Are Investigating a Homicide after Man Was Found in a Roadway
An Opelousas man is dead after being fatally shot in the 100 block of South Academy Street. Police officers were called out to the area at around 2:40 Saturday afternoon to respond to a call of shots being fired. Officers pulled up to find a man who had been shot...
Runaway Teen: Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Trying to Find Girl
17-year-old Valerie Ann Boudreaux has run away from home and the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office needs your help bringing her back. Sheriff Tommy Romero says Valerie was last seen leaving her home in the 4100 block of Jefferson Island Road in Iberia Parish. Authorities believe she is still in Iberia Parish.
Former Opelousas Police Officer Convicted in Excessive Force Case Involving “Mentally Challenged Individual”
(October 20th, 2022): UPDATE: Tyron Andrepont, a former Opelousas police officer, has been convicted of three counts of Malfeasance in Office for striking and using excessive force against a "mentally challenged individual" that was restrained in a hospital bed. That is according to court documents sent to KPEL from the...
One Dead Following Crash Involving Motorcycle in Lafayette
UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Cody David of Lafayette. Preliminary investigation revealed vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on Camellia Blvd, turning left onto Eastland Dr. Vehicle #1 made a left turn in front of vehicle #2, which was traveling eastbound on Camellia Blvd. Both vehicles made impact. The driver of vehicle #2 died as a result of his injuries from the crash.
