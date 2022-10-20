ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowley, LA

Lafayette Business is Asking for the Community’s Help

A local business is asking for the community's help. Caroline & Company posted on their Facebook page yesterday that they needed help from the community. According to the post, Caroline & Company is looking for the identity of the woman that is shown in the pictures below. The post goes on to say that the woman who is in the photos entered the store on Sunday around 1:12 pm.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Breaux Bridge Woman Dies in Crash on Highway 167

Another fatal crash has happened in Acadiana. Between Friday night and Sunday night, five people died in crashes investigated by Louisiana State Troopers in Acadiana. Another crash last night makes six deaths in four days. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 27-year-old Tyler Nicole Girard...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Lafayette Woman Goes Viral as ‘Digital Girl Code’ Continues to Expose Infidelity and Cheaters Online

Social media has completely changed the way that relationships begin, but they also continue to change the way they end, too. A Lafayette woman by the name of Brooke Layfield thought she met a great guy. She even introduced her new beau to friends around town. Eventually, the guy she thought was great would turn out to be "deceitful" once Brooke found out he was married and also texting another girl.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Fixing Our Rural Roads: Federal Funds to Address “Curvy,” Accident-Prone Roads in Lafayette Parish (Photos)

Many times, when we think about roads that need to be fixed, we tend to think about the major roadways - Ambassador Caffery, Johnston Street, Kaliste Saloom Road, etc. But what about our rural roads? Recently, a report issued by research outfit TRIP gave Louisiana a very bad rating when it comes to our rural roads - 15th highest in the country. 15% of the state's rural roads were rated as poor, as pointed out by nola.com.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Tiger Athletic Foundation Calls Out SEC Schools After LSU Fined $250,000 for Rushing the Field vs. Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers have been fined for fans rushing the field after their win over No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday. The Tigers put together a dominating performance to knock off Ole Miss by a final score of 45-20. LSU outscored Ole Miss 28-0 in the second half alone to cap off an amazing game that saw Tigers starting QB Jayden Daniels scoring a combined five touchdowns.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU’s Top 25 Matchup Against Alabama Will Have Huge Implications For The SEC Title Game

The LSU Fighting Tigers have bounced back in a big way after their week one heartbreaking loss to Florida State. The Tigers have gone on to win six of their last seven games with the latest win coming against a dominant performance over the 7th-ranked Rebels of Ole Miss. The Tigers would go on a 42-3 run to come back from a 14-point deficit to beat the Rebels 45-20. Here is what Head coach, Brian Kelly, had to say after the win.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Coach Desormeaux on Wooldridge’s Historic Performance, Play Calling, Believing in the Process, Improving O-Line, and More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football is coming off a dominant performance on Saturday, routing Arkansas State 38-18. The Cajuns rode a record-tying performance by quarterback Ben Wooldridge, who tied a single-game school record with 5 touchdown passes. As he does every Monday during football season, Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux joined...
LAFAYETTE, LA
One Dead Following Crash Involving Motorcycle in Lafayette

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Cody David of Lafayette. Preliminary investigation revealed vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on Camellia Blvd, turning left onto Eastland Dr. Vehicle #1 made a left turn in front of vehicle #2, which was traveling eastbound on Camellia Blvd. Both vehicles made impact. The driver of vehicle #2 died as a result of his injuries from the crash.
LAFAYETTE, LA
