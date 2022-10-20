The LSU Fighting Tigers have bounced back in a big way after their week one heartbreaking loss to Florida State. The Tigers have gone on to win six of their last seven games with the latest win coming against a dominant performance over the 7th-ranked Rebels of Ole Miss. The Tigers would go on a 42-3 run to come back from a 14-point deficit to beat the Rebels 45-20. Here is what Head coach, Brian Kelly, had to say after the win.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO