tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Go Wild for Photo of Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio & Mattea Roach
Jeopardy!‘s Tournament of Champions is soon upon us, and a photo of super-champs Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach has fans even more excited for the upcoming series. The image, briefly shown during a TV promo video, shows the three trivia experts glammed up and standing with their...
tvinsider.com
‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Cast on Ghosts, New Characters & Tony Hale Dancing in Season 2 (VIDEO)
New characters, big special effects, and dancing — all things viewers can expect from the second season of Disney+’s magical ride, The Mysterious Benedict Society. The cast — Emmy DeOliveira (Kate), Mystic Inscho (Reynie), Seth Carr (Sticky), and Marta Kessler (Constance) — joined TV Insider in our New York Comic Con studio earlier this month to talk about what they’re most excited about for the audience to see in the new episodes.
tvinsider.com
‘The Mole’ Winner & Finalists Break Down the Season’s Most Shocking Moments
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Mole finale.]. The mystery is over. After weeks of adventure, The Mole revealed its saboteur in the Season 1 finale, which dropped on October 21 on Netflix. Hosted by Alex Wagner, contestants Will Richardson, Kesi Neblett, and Joi Schweitzer made it to The Mole finale, but only one could be declared the winner.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Admits to Lying to Christine About Custody Laws as Split Turns Ugly
Kody Brown isn't above playing dirty when it comes to his split from his third wife, Christine Brown. On Sunday's Sister Wives, the at-odds exes begin discussing logistics, including the sale of Christine's house and custody of their 12-year-old daughter, Truely. "You and I have to actually have a child...
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
tvinsider.com
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Usman’s Family Says Kimberly Can Be His Second Wife (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 9 “Bad Blood.”]. There’s a lot of family time on this week’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? — and it doesn’t go the way each of our couples would like. Let’s get into the nitty-gritty of Episode 9.
tvinsider.com
‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dies at 44
Zuri Craig, a singer and actor who wowed judges on America’s Got Talent as one-half of the music duo Craig Lewis Band, has died. He was 44. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” his family posted on the star’s website, revealing that he passed away on Friday, October 21. A cause of death has yet to be released.
'White Lives Matter' T-shirts were handed out on Los Angeles’ skid row. One woman decided to give unhoused people an alternative option.
A Los Angeles woman is handing out plain T-shirts to unhoused people to provide them with an alternative clothing option after boxes of excess T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase“White Lives Matter” were recently dropped off on skid row. “I’m not gonna allow their desperation to lead to their...
tvinsider.com
Leslie Jordan Dies: ‘Will & Grace’ & ‘Call Me Kat’ Star Was 67
Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67. The beloved actor and comedian reportedly died while driving his car on the morning of Monday, October 24 in Hollywood, California. Law enforcement told TMZ they suspect Jordan experienced a medical emergency while driving before his car crashed into the side of a building.
tvinsider.com
Megan Mullally Pays Tribute to ‘Will & Grace’ Costar Leslie Jordan: ‘My Heart Is Breaking’
Megan Mullally took to Instagram on October 24 to share a touching tribute to longtime Will & Grace costar Leslie Jordan, who died at the age of 67 following a tragic car accident. The beloved actor and comedian starred alongside Mullally on the NBC sitcom as Beverley Leslie, the socialite...
tvinsider.com
Personal Crisis on ‘9-1-1,’ Shock Waves on ‘Leap,’ an MIA on ‘NCIS,’ Michael Bublé Croons on ‘Dancing,’
Newly minted doctor/paramedic Hen faces a personal emergency on 9-1-1 when her wife’s lab explodes while their son is visiting. Another world is rocked when Quantum Leap jumps into the aftermath of San Francisco’s 1989 earthquake. Life-of-the-lab-party Kasie goes missing on NCIS. Crooner Michael Bublé provides the tunes on Dancing with the Stars.
tvinsider.com
‘The Patient’ Finale: Domhnall Gleeson Talks Sam’s Ending & Giving Alan Credit
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Patient finale, “The Cantor’s Husband.”]. There isn’t a happy ending for The Patient. Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson) killed his therapist, Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), after holding him captive in his basement, then, though he didn’t turn himself in, gave some closure to his kids by giving them the letter their father had written. And as the series ended, Sam turned to his mother, Candace (Linda Emond), to lock him up in the basement just as he’d chained Alan.
tvinsider.com
‘The Walking Dead’: Josh Hamilton Breaks Down Lance Hornsby’s Very Bloody Episode
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead, Season 11, Episode 20, “What’s Been Lost.”]. We’re one week closer to the November 20 series finale of The Walking Dead, and another Commonwealth baddie has officially bit the dust. This time, the power-hungry Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) didn’t make it through the end of the episode, getting taken down by his sometimes-ally Carol (Melissa McBride) who shoots him in the neck with an arrow as he attempts to gun down both Carol and Daryl (Norman Reedus) in a last-ditch-effort for survival.
tvinsider.com
‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’: Love It or Hate It?
Celebrity Jeopardy! premiered back on September 25 on ABC and so far has seen several famous faces step up to the podium to test their trivia skills (or lack thereof). But the fan reaction has been divided. Hosted by Mayim Bialik (Call Me Kat), the celebrity spin-off series of the...
tvinsider.com
‘Succession’: The Roy Kids Join Forces in Season 4 Teaser (VIDEO)
The Roy children are mounting a rebel force in the latest teaser trailer for the fourth season of HBO‘s Succession, which is set to premiere in the spring of 2023. “Here they are, the rebel alliance,” says Connor (Alan Ruck) in the trailer (watch below), comparing the Roy siblings to the famous Star Wars uprising. The upcoming season picks up where Season 3 left off, with Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) teaming up to take down their father, Logan (Brian Cox).
tvinsider.com
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Recruits Kevin Bacon in First Trailer (VIDEO)
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is gearing up to entertain viewers later this November as the first trailer for the Disney+ Marvel special dropped. Shared by director James Gunn on social media, the minute-long preview features fan-favorite characters like Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) who make it their mission to deliver Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), a memorable Christmas. Noting the proximity of the season, Kraglin (Sean Gunn) says, “I just saw on the calendar that right now on Earth it’s almost Christmas time.”
tvinsider.com
‘Miracle Workers’: Daniel Radcliffe Teases Season 4 Theme in New Promo (VIDEO)
TBS‘ scripted comedy Miracle Workers is gearing up for Season 4 and stars Daniel Radcliffe and Geraldine Viswanathan are giving fans a taste of what they can expect once the show finally returns. The anthology series has explored various themes over its run, which began in 2019, starting with...
15 Neighbors Who Are So Obnoxious, You Really Have To Wonder If They Have Lives
“It bothers me that my neighbor takes a shower between 9 and 11 p.m. I asked her to shower early, and she does not obey me. It is very late, and the sound of the shower takes away my peace.”
tvinsider.com
Roush Review: Meet ‘Karen Pirie,’ Hot on the Trail of a Cold Case
When Karen Pirie (Lauren Lyle, Outlander) lies down on the job, this detective isn’t loafing. She’s busy concentrating, trying not to scream in frustration at the chauvinistic bosses who’ve assigned her a perplexing 25-year-old cold case with little confidence she’ll solve it. They should know better....
